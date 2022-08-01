SAN ANGELO, Texas — When tragedy grips a small community, every little bit of help is absolutely crucial, especially from the surrounding areas. Emotional and financial support are obviously the first two items on that very long list, but everything can help, even if it’s a just a small reminder to the affected community that a world does still exist outside of an all-consuming grief, that although life may never be “normal” the way it was normal before; and the grief never goes away entirely, it does eventually stop consuming all, and life is still waiting to be built upon again.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO