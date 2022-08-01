Read on www.myfoxzone.com
The Salvation Army of San Angelo to host free fan giveaway
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The West Texas heatwave isn't set to slow down anytime soon. In order to help "Beat the Summer Heat," The Salvation Army of San Angelo is hosting a free drive thru event to give away fans to the community. The distribution will take place from...
West Texas shaved ice truck owner delivers smiles to children in the Uvalde community
SAN ANGELO, Texas — When tragedy grips a small community, every little bit of help is absolutely crucial, especially from the surrounding areas. Emotional and financial support are obviously the first two items on that very long list, but everything can help, even if it’s a just a small reminder to the affected community that a world does still exist outside of an all-consuming grief, that although life may never be “normal” the way it was normal before; and the grief never goes away entirely, it does eventually stop consuming all, and life is still waiting to be built upon again.
West Texas Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 5-7
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 9 a.m. - 15th annual Youth Bull Riders World Finals Round Three, Taylor County Expo Center, 1700 Hwy. 36.
San Angelo PD warns public about social media scam
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department said Friday it has been made aware of an unknown person/scammer with a 210 area code who has been contacting pet owners on the "Help me Get Home" Facebook page. The SAPD said the scammer advised the pet owner they...
Free hygiene kits to be given away Thursday at the Concho Valley Community Action Agency
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Sidney Timmer has been the outreach and marketing director at the Concho Valley Community Action Agency for more than a year now. During her time at the nonprofit organization, Trimmer has been actively involved in the new grant-funded "Healthy Closet Days" program, which first began in May 2022.
Parents taking advantage of tax-free weekend for back-to-school shopping
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Back-to-school is upon us and shopping for the new year has become a more difficult task, thanks to inflation. The National Retail Federation says parents will spend a total of 37 billion dollars on school supplies this year. One parent says no matter what, it’s a cost parents usually can’t escape.
Gov. Greg Abbott visits San Angelo for West Texas Legislative Summit
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and many other Texas legislators attended the West Texas Legislative Summit at the Angelo State University campus Thursday. During his keynote speech, Abbott took time to praise San Angelo, Abilene and Lubbock for consistent economic developments and consistently prioritizing infrastructure. “They are...
Former San Angelo police chief sentenced to 15 1/2 years in federal prison
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s former police chief has been sentenced to 15 1/2 years in federal prison, plus a $35,000 fine with one year of supervised release after serving the sentence. Timothy R. Vasquez was found guilty in March 2022 on one charge of bribery and...
Celebrating the legacy of Fort Concho Buffalo Soldier Henry O. Flipper
SAN ANGELO, Texas — He was born in 1856. He was West Point’s first Black graduate. He was the first Black commissioned officer in the regular U.S. Army. He was the engineer of a drainage system that is now a National Historic Landmark. He surveyed and supervised construction of a road from Fort Sill, Oklahoma to Gainesville, Texas. He spoke Spanish and French. He was dishonorably discharged by the U.S. Army in 1881. He was issued a posthumous, honorable discharge by the U.S. Army in 1976. He was fully pardoned in 1999, this time by the President of the United States.
Drought causing foundations on homes to deteriorate
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Drought conditions in West Texas have caused many homeowners to call contractors to fix their deteriorating homes. Just as people are vulnerable to the sun, so are our homes. Local contractor Jeff Matheny said he gets a new call every week with someone dealing with...
Living history presenters share the history of Buffalo Soldiers
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On this Buffalo Memorial Soldiers Day, the San Angelo chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People wants to teach the community about the sacred history of Black American soldiers. Included in the four-day event are two living history presenters, Douglas “Woody”...
Wild West Fest set to kick off Friday
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Wild West Fest 2022 kicks off this Friday, July 29 with three artists performing free at Sports Next Level. Headliners Whiskey Myers play the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage July 31 and the event culminates with headliners the Turnpike Troubadours wrapping up the festival Aug. 5 at the RiverStage.
Manufacturing employee thankful that West Texas organization brought hope back to her life
SAN ANGELO, Texas — In a room full of machinery, employees work to help with the production of stationary products. Pens, highlighters, lanyards and many other essential office supplies are made at The West Texas Lighthouse for the Blind. A job at the manufacturing facility came to one employee...
ASU announces flight program partnership with Southwest Airlines
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University held a ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 3 in the Houston Harte University Center to announce its partnership with Southwest Airlines. The "Destination 225" pilot recruitment program will provide ASU commercial aviation students a pathway to competitively qualify for community opportunities with Southwest Airlines.
Some West Texas school districts requiring parents to apply for free/reduced lunch for 2022-23 school year
TEXAS, USA — Nearly all Texas school districts adopted the free lunch program for students in 2020 after the implementation of the federal pandemic relief funding. Now the funding is no longer available and schools are pulling back from free lunches, requiring parents to once again sign their children up for free or reduced meals. Students are also preparing for the adjustment.
San Angelo Municipal Court releases warrant list
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A couple of weeks ago, the San Angelo Municipal Court gave citizens a deadline to take care of any city warrants before a list was published publicly. The court gave a July 22 deadline to resolve those outstanding warrants, and has now published the list.
Man arrested after assaulting, then robbing Stripes cashier
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 24-year-old man is in the Tom Green County Jail on a robbery charge after assaulting a Stripes employee and stealing cash and merchandise from the convenience store. The San Angelo Police Department said at approximately 3:13 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to Stripes, 1322...
Annual street sealcoating to start Friday in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo homeowners in select areas are currently being asked to remove their cars from the streets in preparation for the city's yearly sealcoating maintenance program. The program is being completed by contractor CK Newberry LLC and is set to begin July 22. Sealcoating could...
Felon wanted Archer, Brazoria counties arrested in Tom Green Co.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — Tom Green County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a wanted felon Thursday, July 20, after receiving information he was staying in the county. According to the TGCSO, the Warrants Division developed information Richard Danos, 40, a wanted felon from an outside jurisdiction, was in Tom Green County.
Michelle Cuevas Art Studio to host Frida Kahlo-inspired event
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo artist Michelle Cuevas has always been inspired by the paintings of Frida Kahlo, an iconic Mexican artist from the early-mid 1900s. As the owner of her own studio, Cuevas is hosting "An Evening with the Babes: Celebrating Frida Kahlo" as a way to honor the iconic feminist painter.
