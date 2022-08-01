ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

FOX West Texas

West Texas shaved ice truck owner delivers smiles to children in the Uvalde community

SAN ANGELO, Texas — When tragedy grips a small community, every little bit of help is absolutely crucial, especially from the surrounding areas. Emotional and financial support are obviously the first two items on that very long list, but everything can help, even if it’s a just a small reminder to the affected community that a world does still exist outside of an all-consuming grief, that although life may never be “normal” the way it was normal before; and the grief never goes away entirely, it does eventually stop consuming all, and life is still waiting to be built upon again.
UVALDE, TX
FOX West Texas

Celebrating the legacy of Fort Concho Buffalo Soldier Henry O. Flipper

SAN ANGELO, Texas — He was born in 1856. He was West Point’s first Black graduate. He was the first Black commissioned officer in the regular U.S. Army. He was the engineer of a drainage system that is now a National Historic Landmark. He surveyed and supervised construction of a road from Fort Sill, Oklahoma to Gainesville, Texas. He spoke Spanish and French. He was dishonorably discharged by the U.S. Army in 1881. He was issued a posthumous, honorable discharge by the U.S. Army in 1976. He was fully pardoned in 1999, this time by the President of the United States.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Drought causing foundations on homes to deteriorate

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Drought conditions in West Texas have caused many homeowners to call contractors to fix their deteriorating homes. Just as people are vulnerable to the sun, so are our homes. Local contractor Jeff Matheny said he gets a new call every week with someone dealing with...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Wild West Fest set to kick off Friday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Wild West Fest 2022 kicks off this Friday, July 29 with three artists performing free at Sports Next Level. Headliners Whiskey Myers play the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage July 31 and the event culminates with headliners the Turnpike Troubadours wrapping up the festival Aug. 5 at the RiverStage.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

ASU announces flight program partnership with Southwest Airlines

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University held a ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 3 in the Houston Harte University Center to announce its partnership with Southwest Airlines. The "Destination 225" pilot recruitment program will provide ASU commercial aviation students a pathway to competitively qualify for community opportunities with Southwest Airlines.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Some West Texas school districts requiring parents to apply for free/reduced lunch for 2022-23 school year

TEXAS, USA — Nearly all Texas school districts adopted the free lunch program for students in 2020 after the implementation of the federal pandemic relief funding. Now the funding is no longer available and schools are pulling back from free lunches, requiring parents to once again sign their children up for free or reduced meals. Students are also preparing for the adjustment.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo Municipal Court releases warrant list

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A couple of weeks ago, the San Angelo Municipal Court gave citizens a deadline to take care of any city warrants before a list was published publicly. The court gave a July 22 deadline to resolve those outstanding warrants, and has now published the list.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Annual street sealcoating to start Friday in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo homeowners in select areas are currently being asked to remove their cars from the streets in preparation for the city's yearly sealcoating maintenance program. The program is being completed by contractor CK Newberry LLC and is set to begin July 22. Sealcoating could...
SAN ANGELO, TX
