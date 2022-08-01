Commonwealth Games: Duncan Scott becomes most decorated Scottish athlete

Read on www.bbc.com
Ollie Hoare wins epic Commonwealth Games 1500m final for Australia
Jake Wightman gave his all in a Commonwealth 1500m final for the ages. This time, though, the familiar formula didn’t quite work as Ollie Hoare swooped at the death to win Australia’s first middle-distance gold at these Games since Herb Elliott in 1958. Afterwards Hoare promised to buy...
Dillon Quirke: Tipperary hurler dies after collapsing mid-game
A Tipperary hurler has died after collapsing during a county senior championship game on Friday. Dillon Quirke, 24, was stretched off the field at Semple Stadium in Thurles just before half time. The match was stopped as Mr Quirke's Clonoulty/Rossmore teammates, opponents Kilruane and the Knights of Malta attended to...
Future of closed historic castle to be discussed
A public meeting is to be held on the future of Barra's Kisimul Castle. The clan stronghold has been closed to the public since the start of the Covid pandemic. Its owners have previously spoken of health and safety concerns around its reopening. The castle dates from the 15th Century...
Watch: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Reds Under Par In Season Opener
Liverpool and Fulham played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage on Saturday and you can watch the match highlights here.
Premier League: Bournemouth lead Aston Villa early - follow four games
It's been mostly Spurs pressure in the opening few minutes in north London. But the biggest problem Southampton's debutant keeper Gavin Bazunu has had came from an errant Jan Bednarek backpass that he just about dealt with. Post update. Leeds 0-1 Wolves. Well, this has punctured the balloon. The home...
Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents
A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
Judith Durham: Former Seekers lead singer dies aged 79
Australian musician Judith Durham, best known as the lead singer of folk music group The Seekers, has died aged 79. Her band sold more than 50 million records and had hits including I'll Never Find Another You, I Am Australian and Georgy Girl. She left the group to go solo...
Brighton Pride 2022: Festival celebrates 30th anniversary
One of the UK's biggest pride events is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Brighton Pride was back on the streets of the south-coast city on Saturday, after being cancelled for the last two years due to Covid. A large parade set off from Hove Lawns at 11:00 BST weaving its way...
