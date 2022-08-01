ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Commonwealth Games: Duncan Scott becomes most decorated Scottish athlete

BBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Dillon Quirke: Tipperary hurler dies after collapsing mid-game

A Tipperary hurler has died after collapsing during a county senior championship game on Friday. Dillon Quirke, 24, was stretched off the field at Semple Stadium in Thurles just before half time. The match was stopped as Mr Quirke's Clonoulty/Rossmore teammates, opponents Kilruane and the Knights of Malta attended to...
SPORTS
BBC

Future of closed historic castle to be discussed

A public meeting is to be held on the future of Barra's Kisimul Castle. The clan stronghold has been closed to the public since the start of the Covid pandemic. Its owners have previously spoken of health and safety concerns around its reopening. The castle dates from the 15th Century...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
James Wilby
Person
Freya Anderson
Person
Kaylee Mckeown
Person
Cody Simpson
Person
Emma Mckeon
Person
Anna Hopkin
Person
Adam Peaty
Person
Kyle Chalmers
BBC

Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents

A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Judith Durham: Former Seekers lead singer dies aged 79

Australian musician Judith Durham, best known as the lead singer of folk music group The Seekers, has died aged 79. Her band sold more than 50 million records and had hits including I'll Never Find Another You, I Am Australian and Georgy Girl. She left the group to go solo...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Brighton Pride 2022: Festival celebrates 30th anniversary

One of the UK's biggest pride events is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Brighton Pride was back on the streets of the south-coast city on Saturday, after being cancelled for the last two years due to Covid. A large parade set off from Hove Lawns at 11:00 BST weaving its way...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy