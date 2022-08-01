'We object to the boil-water notice,' Jackson mayor says

Read on www.wapt.com
WLBT
Ag commissioner floats idea of supplying water to downtown, Capitol complex through $9M well water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While most of the Capital City remains under a boil water notice, the Mississippi State Fairgrounds isn’t because the facility has been on well water since December 2021, an investment that cost more than a million dollars for Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson to implement.
WLBT
Jackson released nearly 20M gallons of raw sewage into Town Creek in three-month timespan
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In three months, more than 19.7 million gallons of raw sewage was released into Town Creek thanks to a collapsed sewer line and broken bypass pump located at a nearby storm drain. That information can be found in the city’s most recent report to the EPA....
Jackson neighbors angry about water cutoff notices
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors are frustrated about city leaders deciding to resume water shutoffs for non-payment. Many neighbors want to know why the city want to know why leaders are concerned with shutting their water off when the city is unable to provide clean water on a consistent basis. “We are your citizens, […]
Turbidity levels remain high at Jackson water treatment plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Customers who are on the City of Jackson’s surface water system remain under a boil water notice until further notice. Jackson leaders said water samples taken on Wednesday, August 3 showed a higher than standard level of turbidity. They said the cloudiness was caused by the use of lime to increase […]
WAPT
Petition leads to special election for medical cannabis
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. — The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors approved a special election for residents to vote on medical marijuana. Voters will head to the polls on Aug. 30 for the special election. County supervisors opted out of the cultivation, processing, sale and distribution process of medical cannabis...
WLBT
City advertising for bids to tear down former Charles Tisdale Library
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than five years after it closed, the city of Jackson is seeking bids to demolish the building that housed the former Charles Tisdale Library. The city recently began advertising for bids for the demolition and cleaning of the property located at 807 E. Northside Dr.
WLBT
Residents report difficulty getting distributed water and lack of supply
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Jackson, you’re one of the lucky ones if you were able to get a few cases of water with supplies going quickly at distribution sites. Many residents complain the city isn’t giving them enough heads up on locations and not providing enough water for all the residents in need.
WAPT
Jackson water service to be cut off for overdue bills
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson has started disconnecting water to customers who haven't paid overdue bills. Some city council members said this is the worst time for water shutoffs when the entire city is under a boil-water alert. "I can imagine someone — especially if you're getting...
WLBT
After one day of testing, Jackson reports continued high levels of turbidity
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water customers in the capital city remain under a boil water notice after testing results showed turbidity levels were still high in samples taken Wednesday. The Mississippi State Department of Health imposed a boil water notice for Jackson’s 43,000 surface water connections on Friday, citing high...
WAPT
Jackson's surface water customers asked to boil water until further notice
JACKSON, Miss. — The boil-water notice will continue until further notice for Jackson surface water customers. The system is still showing high levels of cloudiness and tests done Wednesday show more than five times the normal level of turbidity, according to city officials. The mayor said earlier this week...
Restaurants taking hit from Jackson’s water issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing boil water notices due to high turbidity levels takes a toll on neighbors in the city. The growing issues behind the City of Jackson’s water system are becoming costly for residents and businesses. Andy Nesenson, the general manager of The Iron Horse Grill, said the boil water notices are […]
MDOT leaders work to solve copper theft issue in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons, along with Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) staff, joined Jackson leaders and state officials to discuss the ongoing copper theft and litter issues in the metro area on Thursday, August 4. “We are having some serious problems in the inner city of Jackson on our interstate […]
Canton homeowners want flood solutions from leaders
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton homeowners are looking for leaders to find solutions to stop flooding in the city. The floodwaters from Tuesday’s storm receded in Canton by Wednesday, but many are working to clean up the damage. “My house, might as well say, it’s all the way gone. Water went all through the house. […]
Jackson issues water cutoff notices due to lack of funds
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Water shutoffs have begun in the City of Jackson. Leaders said the notices have been in conversations for more than a year, but they have just started issuing water cutoff notices in July 2022. The city halted water shutoffs months before the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. However, leaders said due to dwindling […]
WAPT
City accepting bids to demolish old Jackson library
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is accepting bids to demolish a former library. The announcement came under the Community Improvement Division Demo Project, where it states bids are taking place for the cleaning and demolition of the property at 807 E. Northside Drive, the same location that once housed the Charles Tisdale Library.
Gov. Reeves slams Jackson leaders on infrastructure spending
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves isn’t holding back after Jackson mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba made a statement this week that the city needs more financial help to fix its failing water system. It’s been subject to several boil water notices recently, due to high turbid levels. The governor said the city already has […]
WAPT
Governor takes aim at Jackson for not doing more to fix water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves is taking aim at the city of Jackson for not doing more to fix the water crisis. Reeves said Wednesday that the money is there, but the city is not spending it the way it should to fix its water problems. Jackson Mayor...
Some Mississippi residents can get up to $3,500 for safe rooms
Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
WLBT
Sheriff Jones, Hinds County Board of Supervisors ‘disappointed’ in Raymond jail takeover ruling
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - However, the Hind’s County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Tyree Jones were not pleased with the ruling. “While we respect the Court’s decision, we are disappointed in it,” the press release read. The decision was handed down on July 29 and comes...
Jackson mayor objects to latest citywide boil water alert
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he objects to the latest citywide boil water advisory that was issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). The notice was issued on Friday due to high turbidity levels, which is cloudiness in the water. The mayor said the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment […]
