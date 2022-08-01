ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Alabama County’s Bail System Withstands Constitutional Challenge

 2 days ago
Alabama says it did not hide investigation of key witness in sheriff’s corruption trial

State prosecutors this week disputed allegations that they hid the investigation of a witness who testified against the former Limestone County sheriff. “Nearly eighteen months before trial, the State confirmed defense counsel’s allegation that one of the State’s witnesses was under investigation,” said Kyle Beckman, an assistant attorney general, in a brief to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Four dead in Alabama prisons over the weekend

Four incarcerated men in Alabama’s correctional system died over the weekend, marking yet another deadly weekend for the state’s incarcerated population, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Tuesday that two incarcerated...
ALABAMA STATE
West Virginia Medicaid Must Pay for Gender-Confirmation Surgery

Transgender Medicaid beneficiaries in West Virginia can now look to the state to pay for surgeries deemed medically necessary to treat gender dysphoria, after a federal court in the state said a blanket ban on such coverage is unconstitutional. The Mountain Health Trust program discriminates against transgender people in violation...
HEALTH SERVICES
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama

Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
ALABAMA STATE
Former guards speak out on conditions at Limestone Correctional Facility: 'This is beyond dangerous'

WAAY 31's exclusive months-long investigation into what many people are calling a crisis inside Limestone Correctional Facility continues this week after another violent weekend inside the state's largest prison. Former correctional officers are speaking out about conditions inside, the critical staffing levels that leave fewer than 20 guards in charge...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
An Alabama reporter said her skirt was deemed too short for inmate’s execution so she wore waders

The editor of an Alabama news site asked state officials to investigate after a reporter said she was told she couldn’t cover an execution because her skirt was too short. Kelly Ann Scott, editor and vice president of the Alabama Media Group, said in a statement that the reported treatment of journalist Ivana Hrynkiw while covering the execution of Joe James Jr. was “sexist” and “unacceptable.”
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama man found competent for trial in 7 grisly murders

One of two men charged in one of the state’s most heinous mass murders has been deemed mentally competent to stand trial for capital murder. Frederic Allen Rogers of Hartselle appeared in Morgan County circuit court Monday for a brief hearing before Judge Stephen Brown. Rogers’ attorneys presented no evidence to dispute a state report that deemed Rogers competent.
Kansas Abortion Vote Tally Soars in Post-Roe Ballot Test (1)

Kansas could have a record-setting primary election turnout Tuesday as voters decide the first abortion-focused ballot measure since the US Supreme Court overturned its Roe vs. Wade decision. A proposed amendment would add to the state constitution a declaration that there’s no right to abortion—a step that would free the...
KANSAS STATE
Authorities searching for loose kangaroo spotted in Alabama

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama are teaming up with a local zoo to attempt to track down and capture a kangaroo spotted hopping loose in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said animal control deputies are working together with Bigham Farms and Exotics to try to capture the kangaroo seen hopping Tuesday morning along Rose Boulevard, near U.S. Highway 82.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Another inmate attack inside Limestone Correctional Facility on Monday forces lockdown

The Limestone Correctional Facility was placed on lockdown yet again Monday following another inmate-on-inmate stabbing attack, WAAY 31 has learned. Multiple sources on the inside of the state's largest prison told our newsroom the facility remains critically understaffed, causing major problems and forcing delays to basic services, including providing meals on time.
HARVEST, AL

