Alabama County’s Bail System Withstands Constitutional Challenge

The editor of an Alabama news site asked state officials to investigate after a reporter said she was told she couldn’t cover an execution because her skirt was too short. Kelly Ann Scott, editor and vice president of the Alabama Media Group, said in a statement that the reported treatment of journalist Ivana Hrynkiw while covering the execution of Joe James Jr. was “sexist” and “unacceptable.”

