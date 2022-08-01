'Heirloom Hunter' Reveals Story of War Hero Discovered in 1940 Yearbook

Read on www.newsweek.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Video of Princess Charlotte Holding on to Kate 'For Dear Life' Goes Viral
Princess Charlotte knew comfort was not far away after slipping on the Buckingham Palace balcony—though she was not the only one to take a tumble that day.
Sign Warning People Not to Fall for Dog Faking Own Death Delights Internet
"That sign looks a bit worn. How many times has this happened?" wondered one Reddit user.
‘Alina of Cuba’ Producer Responds to John Leguizamo’s Criticism of James Franco Casting as Fidel Castro: “His Comments Are Culturally Uneducated”
Following criticisms by John Leguizamo of James Franco’s casting as Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro in the independent film Alina of Cuba, producer John Martinez O’Felan has responded, calling the comments “culturally uneducated.” Set to be directed by Miguel Bardem and based on a script written by Jose Rivera and Nilo Cruz, Franco stars opposite Mía Maestro, who portrays Natalia “Naty” Revuelta, a Cuban-born socialite with whom Castro becomes romantically entwined. The film is based on the true-life story of Alina Fernandez — played by Ana Villafañe — a Cuban exile turned social advocate who learns at age 10 that she is Castro’s daughter....
Gorilla Terrifies Zoo Visitor With 'Smooth' Entrance In Hilarious Video
One viewer called it ""the smoothest thing I've ever seen" while another was convinced He's done that before."
Parent Slammed for Branding Sixth Grade Teacher 'Dumb' Over Book Assignment
The parent bemoaned that their daughter could not do a book report on the violent "Watchmen" graphic novel.
People in Stitches After Woman Discovers Truth About Guy Who 'Ghosted' Her
The woman was initially furious, writing "wow dare he lead me on like this"—but then she found out what really happened.
James Franco Receives Backlash After Being Cast as Fidel Castro in New Film
"How come non Latino actors get to play Latino roles and Latino actors can ONLY PLAY Latinos?!" actor Kirk Acevedo tweeted.
Meghan Sent Public Birthday Wishes by William, Kate but is Snubbed by Queen
William and Kate along with Charles and Camilla posted dedicated birthday messages on social media but there was silence from the queen's official accounts.
Groom Blasted for Asking Brother to Delay Honeymoon Because of His Wedding
"He said won't this take away attention from their special day and can't I do it some other time," the man said.
Woman Backed for Not Apologizing for Writing Diary That Traumatized Sister
The woman said she was a troubled teen and wrote "angry, terrible rants" in her diary; but said it was her sister's fault for secretly reading her diary.
Pregnant Woman 'Bombarded' by Mom Praised for Banning Her Visiting the Baby
The pregnant woman explained when she was previously pregnant that so many people arrived to see the baby that hospital staff told some to leave.
Queen Snubs Harry: Says Charles, William Continue Philip's Climate Legacy
In a message to a religious conference, the queen called the environment a cause "close to the heart" of Philip, "carried on" by William and Charles.
Woman Ditching 'Grand Gesture' Proposal to Publicly Shame Boyfriend Praised
"I put two and two together, and immediately called my best friend who reluctantly confirmed my fears," wrote the poster.
Is 'Thirteen Lives' on Prime Based on a True Story?
"Thirteen Lives" on Prime Video, starring Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton and Tom Bateman, will have you on the edge of your seats.
Woman Praised for Sneaking Friend Out of Country to Avoid Forced Marriage
"You freed her as everyone stood by while her parents tried to shackle her to a thrice divorced man 13 years her senior,' one user commented.
Hotel Responds to 'Mold Infested' Room After Revolting Video Goes Viral
"We were devastated from the things we saw," said the hotel guest, whose video has been viewed nearly 6 million times.
Foster Puppy Leaves Internet in Hysterics With Crazy Midnight Antics
"I think she is challenging you to a dance off up ya get," one user joked.
Internet Backs Man for Gifting 'Unavailable' Brother-In-Law Parenting Book
"He was projecting his bad parenting on you," one commenter wrote. "You'll be able to embarrass him every day simply by being a good father."
Golden Retrievers on 'Lady and the Tramp'-Style Dinner Date Melt Hearts
The classic Disney film first came out in 1955, and again in 2019 when a live action film was released.
