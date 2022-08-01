ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This comedian's parody of Andrew Tate is hilariously accurate

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

A comedian's video parodying an Andrew Tate clip has gone viral for perfectly imitating the "Hustlers University" creator.

Caroline Baniewicz posted a video to her Twitter using similar language and exaggerated rhetoric that Tate uses when he speaks on podcasts.

Enunciating every word, Baniewicz spewed controversial takes about women, strength, and more while pretending to be Tate.

"People today are too soft. You dying of Covid? Ok, suck it up." Baniewicz says jokingly. "My grandmother say she died of Covid? No, she died from being a little b***h."

Baniewicz went on a plethora of exaggerated rants and cut them together with text overlay parodying Tate.

"You know what really pisses me off? Pregnant women. They're lazy, they're fat, we have to look at them. They can't even drink. They're a total buzzkill."

"Women shouldn't even exist. Men should have children themselves. The way God intended it."

With over 630k views, people found Baniewicz's parody of Tate hysterical.

"Andrew Tate acts exactly like this very spot on," a Twitter user quote-tweeted.

"The funny part is,I’ve seen exactly one minute of the dude actually talking and this seems pretty much on point", another Twitter user said .

"Ok this was funny", a person commented on Instagram .

"I swear this is what some of these “alpha males” sound like", another Instagram commenter wrote.

However, many of Tate's loyal followers attacked Baniewicz on Twitter for mocking Tate and used "women are not funny" as an insult. Some felt the comedian had not properly mimicked Tate's accent while others found her impression offensive.

Much of Tate's content is about diminishing women and putting men on a pedestal. He has promoted men having multiple partners while in a committed relationship, said women who 'put themselves in a position of rape must bare some responsibility', and more.

Indy100

Does Andrew Tate own a Bugatti?

If you've heard of Andrew Tate, the likelihood is you've heard about his Bugatti too. Since his first taste of fame in sport and appearing on Big Brother in 2016, Tate has become viral across social media with his candid and controversial takes on life. The entrepreneur has since grown an impressive car collection that he often talks about in podcasts, which is said to be worth around £5 million. One of his most prized possessions is his Bugatti.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterSpeaking with Mike Thurston, Tate said how some people aren't a fan of the colour,...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Dara Ó Briain destroyed Andrew Neil after he said Mock the Week deserved to be cancelled

https://www.indy100.com/res/scraper/embed/?jwplayer_video_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcontent.jwplatform.com%2Fplayers%2Fc01r3whG.jsDara Ó Briain had the perfect response to Andrew Neil, after the journalist said Mock the Week deserved to be cancelled.The long-running BBC show that satirises current affairs is coming to an end after 17 years on the telly, and while some people are sad to see it go, Neil clearly isn't as he wrote an article for the Spectator in which he criticised it for being "past its time" and banning all-male line-ups, among other sins.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut when he shared it on Twitter, the show's host, Ó Briain clapped back and roasted him...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Is Andrew Tate going to fight Jake Paul?

Andrew Tate is yet to have talks about getting in the ring with Jake Paul. Social media star Paul launched his professional boxing career in 2020 and has since made a name for himself, having won his first five fights. The 25-year-old has been subject to high-profile people calling him out – but that's not to say he doesn't dish it out too. If you're familiar with the fighter, you'll know about his endless beef and controversies.More recently, kickboxer-turned-internet-sensation Tate has turned up the heat. Tate, who experienced his first taste of fame outside of sport in 2016's Big Brother,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Indy100

MrBeast gave away an entire island to one of his 100m followers

YouTuber MrBeast celebrated hitting a milestone of 100 million followers earlier this week... by giving away an entire island. Over the last decade, the American YouTube personality, entrepreneur, and philanthropist has pioneered a content genre focusing on expensive stunts, challenges and donations. The more popular he gets, the more money he gives away.Well now, one lucky subscriber has won an extraordinary prize of a private island. Before hitting the mammoth achievement, MrBeast teased the celebratory video on Twitter. He said the 100M special would mark his most extravagant video to date. His video titled "I Gave My 100,000,000th Subscriber...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Tate
Indy100

All the times Andrew Tate 'broke character'

Andrew Tate is everywhere. He's essentially the online version of a toxic ex you simply cannot avoid, no matter how hard you try.The professional-kickboxer-turned-online-sensation has used the internet as a home to express his unsolicited views on pretty much everything, and it's certainly caused a divide. To some, he's the new toxic masculinity mascot who has been (worryingly) hailed the new voice of the internet. Others have been left concerned by what comes out of his unfiltered mouth.Outside of sport, Tate experienced his first taste of fame while appearing on the 2016 season of Big Brother UK. Since then, he's...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
MOVIES
Indy100

Jon Stewart had a brutal response after Tucker Carlson mocked his height

Comedian Jon Stewart did not hold back when he responded to Tucker Carlson's remarks about his height.On Thursday night (4 August), the Fox News host fired shots at Stewart for his staunch advocacy of the PACT Act, legislation that is geared toward the expansion of health care for veterans exposed to toxins on the line of duty. Last week, Stewart called out Republicans for blocking the bill.In one instance, he yelled at right-wing journalist Jack Posobiec outside the Capitol. The Senate did eventually pass the bill this week.In Carlson's segment, he said the former Daily Show host "disappeared" towards the...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Britney Spears worries fans with Instagram post of a red square

Britney Spears fans are worried after the pop singer shared a cryptic picture of a red square on her Instagram.The singer's Instagram account is typically filled with pictures of herself and her everyday life.However, on Wednesday (3 August), she shared a picture of a plain old red square with no caption or explanation on the social media platform, triggering speculation on social media.It wasn't the first time she uploaded the red square to her feed, having posted it a couple of days ago, which caused confusion and concern.No-one besides Spears knows what the red square is supposed to mean, but...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

First Date's Fred Sirieix overjoyed after daughter wins Commonwealth gold

First Dates star Fred Sirieix beamed with pride after his daughter won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games last night (August 4).Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix dived her way to victory at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in the women's 10m platform final as the 17-year-old secured her first senior international win with an impressive 357.50 points on her Commonwealth debut.The young diver topped the leaderboard after she leapfrogged seven places with her second dive, an inward three-and-a-half somersaults with tuck which scored her 139.90 points.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOf course, the famous maitre d’ on the Channel 4 dating...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

TikTok slammed for 'fatphobic' filter trend that encourages 'body shaming'

TikTok has come under fire over a "fatphobic" filter that bloated out people's faces and added wrinkles, with users removing the filter at the end to show the difference.While the platform has since deleted the filter, it appeared on lots of videos due to a popular trend back in June.It involved using the filter named "double chin" as the song 1, 2, 3 by Sofia Reyes featuring Jason Derulo and De La Ghetto played and while users had the filter on as Reyes sang: "Parece que hoy me gustas un poco más," which roughly means "It seems that today I...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Nathaniel B meme creator finally explains meaning after it goes viral on TikTok

The creator of TikTok's viral catchphrase "Nathaniel B" has, at last, explained its meaning. The 2020 footage shows a group of students in a rap battle. One of them, dressed in an orange shirt and neon headband, says: "That s*** was trash. You can’t handle me. Hold up, ain’t you, Nathaniel B?"The phrase soon went viral, which raised the same question for millions of people: Who is Nathaniel B?Two years later, things have finally been cleared up. Prince Maj (@princemaj3) on TikTok explained that the viral clip started when he and his teammates had a day off practice between...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Who is Addison Rae and how did she become famous?

Addison Rae, 21, is one of the most popular TikTok users in the world, being crowned the highest-earning personality on the platform by Forbes in 2020. The social media star downloaded the app in July 2019 "as a joke" after seeing middle schoolers she babysat using the app.Despite initially blowing up online for her dancing videos and involvement with the Hype House, Addison has since stepped into acting and singing.She has also become good friends with Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and has even featured on their famed reality show.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

David Starkey’s ‘uncancelled’ merch has resurfaced online and it is seriously cringe

There’s something so hilariously contradictory about public figures using their platforms to talk about no longer having a platform – or rather, being “cancelled” – and it seems TV historian David Starkey is the latest individual to fail to spot the hypocrisy.Back in July 2020, Starkey apologised for an interview he gave to Brexiteer Darren Grimes in which he made the extremely offensive claim that slavery wasn’t genocide as there were “so many damn blacks” currently in the UK and Africa.“An awful lot of them survived,” he added.The remarks were soon met with widespread condemnation, with former health secretary Sajid...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Dane Cook, 50, gets engaged to girlfriend, 23 - and age gap has divided internet

Comedian Dane Cook, 50, is officially engaged to his girlfriend of five years, fitness instructor Kelsi Taylor, 23 - and the internet has mixed feelings.Speaking to People on Tuesday, Cook revealed that he proposed to Taylor on July 13 in York Beach, Maine.He told the outlet that when they began dating, they took their first trip together to that part of Maine, "so to return five years later was meaningful to us."It's a place I spent much time in growing up, so I have such fond memories there," he told the outlet."After my mother passed away, she asked me and...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Katy Perry apologises to Kim Kardashian for awkward reaction as filter says Pete Davidson is her 'lover'

Katy Perry decided to join in on the MASH game, a popular filter on TikTok - and it resulted in an apology to Kim Kardashian, and the pop star's fiance Orlando Bloom.The filter randomly and automatically selected a dream house, car, number of kids, and lover, and the Roar singer decided to give a whirl, sharing the result with her 6.4m followers.Sporting a hot pink outfit and in full glam, Perry looked at her screen to get what she would get for each section, and this would be a castle for her house and a modern car which she seemed...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

The best Alex Jones memes as viewers enjoy watching conspiracy theorist squirm in court

The always controversial conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is currently on trial for defamation in Texas to determine how much money he should pay two parents whose children were killed in the Sandy Hook massacre and one moment on Wednesday left him, for once, speechless. During a cross-examination, Jones was accused of lying to the court when he claimed that he had turned over all documents including text messages about discussions on the 2012 mass shooting. Jones hadn't given over the documents or the texts to anyone but it was revealed by the plaintiff's attorney, Mark Bankston, that Jones's own incompetent...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Woody Harrelson writes adorable poem for baby girl who looks just like him

Woody Harrelson put his poetry skills on display after he wrote an adorable ode to a baby girl who went viral due to her uncanny resemblance to the Hollywood actor.It all started when Dani Grier Mulveena, from Northern Ireland, decided to post a side-by-side photo comparison of her nine-month-old daughter Cora and the Zombieland actor both pulling a cheeky grin.In the tweet shared on August 3, the mother wrote: "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon [sic]."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAnd the internet unanimously agreed as the tweet quickly went viral with 477,000 likes. ...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Chaka Khan says she's still mad about Kanye West sampling her because she sounds 'like a chipmunk'

American musical legend Chaka Khan is still not pleased about Kanye West sampling her 1984 classic song, "Through The Fire," for his 2004 debut single "Through The Wire."In a recent interview with Good Day DC, Khan said that despite permitting the rapper and producer to sample her song, she didn't expect to sound like a "chipmunk" once she heard his finished song."That's what he [Kanye] did with his music," said the 10-time Grammy award winner."I was upset about sounding like a chipmunk because he didn't put that when he asked could he use [sample] my song," she said before adding...
MUSIC
Indy100

John Legend says Kanye West's Trump love-fest broke their friendship

R&B singer John Legend opened up about his broken friendship with Kanye West - and it’s all because of former President Donald Trump.During Thursday’s episode of The Axe Files, Legend spoke with former Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama, David Axelrod, to chat about his life and career.The conversation did eventually take a political turn that led the two to discuss Legend’s friendship with West, including the rapper’s 2016 endorsement of Trump.“Let me ask you about your relationship with him because I know you’re friends still, but he’s, you know, his behavior and his politics, I guess — his politics...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Indy100

Indy100

