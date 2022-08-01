Detroit mass shooting suspect had military past, fired into neighbor's home during party after parking dispute

Read on www.foxnews.com
2-year-old shot while sitting in vehicle in Southwest Detroit
Detroit police say a 2-year-old child was shot and injured in the crossfire of a shootout in Southwest Detroit.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera commits to playing in 2023: 'I'm going to be right here'
Just a day after telling the Detroit Free Press that he didn't "feel well" and scared fans that he'd retire after this year, Miguel Cabrera announced he is coming back in 2023. "No way am I going to quit… Next year I’m going to be right here," he said....
