New Yellowstone Regular Wendy Moniz Teases 'Killer' Story Ahead of Season 5

By Charlie Mason
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
As if we weren’t already anticipating the Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone as eagerly as a ranch hand does the sound of the dinner bell! On Monday, new series regular Wendy Moniz dropped on Instagram a series of photos that only served to make us want to get home to the range even faster.

“ It is a gift to work doing something I love; and specifically working on this show,” said the actress, who had recurred as Governor Lynelle Perry since Season 1. “ It’s a gift to be in and around this nature. It’s a gift to be surrounded by so many talented actors, and such a hard-working crew.

“It is a privilege,” she added, “to be a part of this killer storytelling. This is a gratitude post… please enjoy the view.”

Moniz, by all accounts, is headed for a banner Season 5. When the Paramount Network hit starts up again on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 8/7c, Governor Perry will be supporting her sometime lover, Kevin Costner’s John Dutton in his bid to replace her — and keep his adopted son Jamie (Wes Bentley) from getting the job. That is, unless there’s a time jump, and the election is already over by the time the super-sized season gets underway.

In addition to Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty (AKA Mo), Jennifer Landon (Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (Emily) were also promoted to series-regular status ahead of Season 5. New hires include Kai Caster ( American Horror Story: Apocalypse ) as a young cowboy named Rowdy, Lainey Wilson as a musician named Abby, Dawn Oliveri ( 1883 ’s Claire) as a corporate shark named Sarah Atwood, and Lilli Kay ( Your Honor ) as Clara Brewer, a new assistant to one of the Duttons.

