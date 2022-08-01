ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina Jolie reveals where daughter Zahara will attend college

By HOLA! USA
 4 days ago

Angelina Jolie ’s eldest daughter Zahara is staying in the states for college! The Oscar winner revealed on Sunday that her 17 year old will be attending Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Angelina Jolie and daughter Zahara meet with lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

Sharing a photo of “Zahara with her Spelman sisters,” the proud mom wrote: “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU.”


According to the school’s website, Spelman College is “a historically Black college and a global leader in the education of women of African descent.” Spelman “empowers the whole person to engage the many cultures of the world and inspires a commitment to positive social change.”

Morehouse College , another historically Black college in Atlanta, posted a video of Angelina dancing at the Los Angeles SpelHouse SendOff event. “We Love To See It!” the school captioned the video. “Angelina Jolie and Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Incoming Spelmanite freshman, dances with Morehouse and Spelman Alumni at the Los Angeles Send Off for Incoming Freshman Students. SpelHouse SendOff is the opportunity to show our incoming students a glimpse of the family they are joining!”

The mom of six has already experienced dropping a child off at college. Back in 2019, the Hollywood star’s eldest child, Maddox , left home to study at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea . The actress—who is also a mother to Pax , 18, Shiloh , 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — later admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she ugly cried dropping her son off at school.

“I also, just at some point, had the big [sun]glasses and the amount of times I turned and waved,” Angelina recalled. “I do know it was the one moment in my life I think I turned around six times before the airport just... and he sweetly stayed and kept waving, knowing that I was going to keep turning [around]. You could feel he knew he couldn’t leave.”

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

