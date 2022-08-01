ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

JayDaYoungan's Father Describes How They Were 'Ambushed' By 5 Gunmen

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MbL7s_0h0jt7CP00
Photo: Getty Images

JayDaYoungan's family and fans are grieving after the 24-year-old rapper was murdered in his hometown . Just a few days after the tragic incident, his father, Kenyatta Scott, provides an update about what happened during the deadly shooting.

According to a report TMZ published on Sunday, July 31, JayDaYoungan was ambushed by five armed gunmen in front of his family's home in Bogalusa, La. His father said he was sitting in the front yard with his son when a black truck pulled up and three armed gunmen hopped out. Both the rapper and his father tried to run inside the house but two other gunmen came from the side of their property. That's when they opened fire.

His father was also armed and managed to fire back with his weapon. He got shot twice in his arm while his son was hit with bullets eight times. Scott was taken to the hospital and hasn't left yet. JayDaYoungan's dad believes whoever was involved in the shooting was jealous of his son's success. Scott said he doesn't think the rapper knew the shooters because he didn't have any beef with anyone. He also doesn't believe that the shooting was gang-related.

After the shooting, JayDaYoungan lost a lot of blood and was rushed to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. Unfortunately, he passed away due to his injuries. As of this report, the police are considering all possibilities following the rapper's murder. They don't have any suspects yet but at the moment they believe that there was only one shooter.

Comments / 3

Guest
4d ago

So, Dad “ happened to be armed .” Sounds like they were expecting trouble and got it . There’s more to this story than “ they just be jealous . “. My guess , drugs .

Reply
5
Daffy Ducky
3d ago

it all OK when whom Evers kid is doin the wrong thing until the tables turn and karma catches up..I guess get it how you live

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L'Observateur

LaPlace man arrested in Las Vegas

Two Louisiana residents were allegedly involved in a Connecticut robbery. Lamoine Ward of LaPlace was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Aug. 1 for the arrest warrant held by Greenwich Police Department in Greenwhich, Connecticut. On June 25, a woman identified as Kristen McKenzie of Metairie entered a business on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bogalusa, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Bogalusa, LA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaydayoungan
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with attempted murder in Hattiesburg following a domestic dispute. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to a report about a woman needing medical attention around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Hardy Street on Wednesday, August 3. They said the 48-year-old woman had […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Gunmen#Tmz
fox8live.com

14-year-old dies over a month after being shot in Bogalusa

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A 14-year-old shot in June has died over a month later after he was taken off of life support Sunday (July 31), according to the Bogalusa Police Department. Police say the shooting happened Sun., June 26, at the intersection of Main Street and Marshall Richardson Road....
BOGALUSA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

In minutes, she lost her husband and only child to gunfire: 'I just hope and pray'

Sheila Charles recounted Tuesday how, in a matter of minutes, she lost both her husband of 37 years and their only child to gunfire. But she could not begin to understand it. It was early Sunday, and she was watching a movie in the living room of the family home, in New Orleans' Hollygrove section. Herman Charles, 68, owner of a gospel music radio station, was nearby. Their son, Chad Charles, 30, an artist and model, also was in the living room, reading the Bible.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman carjacked at Gentilly gas station, New Orleans police say

A woman was carjacked Wednesday night at a gas station in Gentilly near Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. The carjacking was reported to police at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was parked at the gas pump at a station at the corner of Louisa Drive and Chef Menteur (map) and was about to get out of her vehicle, when police say a young man approached and demanded her keys.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

171K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy