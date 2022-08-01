JayDaYoungan's Father Describes How They Were 'Ambushed' By 5 Gunmen

Photo: Getty Images

JayDaYoungan's family and fans are grieving after the 24-year-old rapper was murdered in his hometown . Just a few days after the tragic incident, his father, Kenyatta Scott, provides an update about what happened during the deadly shooting.



According to a report TMZ published on Sunday, July 31, JayDaYoungan was ambushed by five armed gunmen in front of his family's home in Bogalusa, La. His father said he was sitting in the front yard with his son when a black truck pulled up and three armed gunmen hopped out. Both the rapper and his father tried to run inside the house but two other gunmen came from the side of their property. That's when they opened fire.



His father was also armed and managed to fire back with his weapon. He got shot twice in his arm while his son was hit with bullets eight times. Scott was taken to the hospital and hasn't left yet. JayDaYoungan's dad believes whoever was involved in the shooting was jealous of his son's success. Scott said he doesn't think the rapper knew the shooters because he didn't have any beef with anyone. He also doesn't believe that the shooting was gang-related.



After the shooting, JayDaYoungan lost a lot of blood and was rushed to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. Unfortunately, he passed away due to his injuries. As of this report, the police are considering all possibilities following the rapper's murder. They don't have any suspects yet but at the moment they believe that there was only one shooter.

