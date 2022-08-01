ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breland Unveils New Details About What He's Been 'Brewing Up' With Lady A

By Kelly Fisher
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Breland eagerly announced on his social media channels on Monday (August 1) that he’s teaming up with “one of the greatest groups in country music.” He and Lady A will release their collaboration, “Told You I Could Drink,” on Friday (August 5).

“I’m so excited to announce NEW MUSIC coming this Friday, with one of the greatest groups in country music @ladya 🍺🙏🏾 Told You I Could Drink, August 5th, let’s go!!!,” Breland’s caption reads as he shared a photo with Lady A on Instagram . The beloved trio commented that they ”cannot wait” to share the new song.

Charles Kelley — who is part of Lady A with bandmates Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood — shared on his own Instagram that he’s “fired up for this one,” and laughed that it’s “ironic since I stopped drinking haha.” Breland commented with a laughing emoji, “‘Could’ in the title is past tense anyway.”

Last month, Kelley hinted on social media that that Lady A had “ something cool brewing up ” with Breland. Previously, the trio shared an acoustic rendition of their smash-hit 2009 song, “Need You Now,” adding Breland to the mix (expertly renaming the group “Lady A and B”). Breland, who is releasing his highly-anticipated debut album next month, joined Lady A on stage during CMA Fest in June. The “music event of the summer” is set to air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday (August 3), hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King .

See Breland’s announcement with Lady A here:

