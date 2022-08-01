First probable monkeypox cases found in Ottawa County

Read on www.mlive.com
Related
Federal investigation reveals what Michigan tribes already knew about abusive boarding schools
Tribal communities are hoping to see palpable change after the U.S. Department of Interior released the first installment of its’ investigation into the history of federal Indian boarding schools, where Indigenous children, stripped of their cultural identities, endured abuse in the name of assimilation. Five of the institutions, two...
Man used fire starter log in alleged arson at Planned Parenthood, court record says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man was charged with arson after he allegedly set a fire at Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo. A 25-year-old Paw Paw man will be criminally charged on one felony count of arson of an institution or organization receiving federal funding in U.S. District Court, Western District of Michigan, a Aug. 4 news release from U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said. MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette does not name people before they have been criminally arraigned.
Proposal to eliminate funding requirement for Grand Rapids police won’t make November ballot
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A ballot drive to change the city’s funding requirements for the Grand Rapids Police Department and allocate more funding to community services will not end up on the November ballot this year. The group behind the effort did not submit a ballot petition to...
Lottery for special hunting permits in Ottawa County now open
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Hunters can apply to a special lottery through Aug. 31 for a chance to hunt on several exclusive public properties in Ottawa County. Ottawa County’s Parks and Recreation Department offers public hunting on more than 3,400 acres across a number of its properties, but five of the properties require a special permit only available via lottery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Judge lowers bond for mom in crash that killed her 3 boys
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI –A woman accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed her three boys had her $250,000 bond lowered. Leticia Gonzales, 30, can be released by posting 10 percent of a $100,000 bond, Holland District Judge Bradley Knoll said Friday, Aug. 5.
‘Red’ Ottawa County goes more conservative with newcomers blasting longtime incumbent leaders
GRAND HAVEN, MI – They ran on personal freedom and parental rights. They criticized the current Republican county leaders for not doing enough to stop the school mask mandate instituted by the county health director. And, during Tuesday’s primary election, voters overwhelmingly supported the right-leaning Ottawa Impact group over...
Marquette to Muskegon: Cruise ships bring big tourism dollars to the Great Lakes
The Pearl Mist cut through the smooth water of Muskegon Lake on a cloudy early June morning. Six decks lined with dozens of private balconies towered over Heritage Landing as about 200 people walked down a ramp ready to explore the small lakeshore town that’s bursting with local art, breweries and cultural landmarks.
Muskegon Township street closing for several days for sewer work
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A portion of Sheridan Drive in Muskegon Township will be shut down for several days to accommodate sewer work. Sheridan between Apple and Madalene avenues will be closed for five days beginning Monday, Aug. 8, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission.
RELATED PEOPLE
U.S. 31 exit ramp north of Muskegon will close for part of this weekend
MUSKEGON, MI – Motorists traveling on U.S. 31 north of Muskegon will encounter a ramp closure this weekend. The southbound U.S. 31 exit No. 158 to Oceana Drive/Business U.S. 31 will be closed from 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, through 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Democrat prevails in close primary fight for Muskegon County’s 87th state House seat
MUSKEGON, MI – Will Snyder is the apparent winner in a close Democratic primary race for the new 87th state House district in Muskegon County, according to unofficial results. Snyder beat Debra Warren by 223 votes in the four-way primary, according to results from the Muskegon County Clerk’s Office...
Man heading to trial for allegedly killing 69-year-old found dead in backseat of car
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man accused of killing 69-year-old Richard John Jekel has been bound over to Kent County Circuit Court for trial on criminal charges of open murder and felony firearm in connection to the June homicide. Devon Tashawn Matthews, 26, appeared before District Court Judge Jennifer...
Kristian Grant wins close Democratic primary race for state House’s 82nd District
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – In a narrow race, challenger Kristian Grant defeated two other candidates – one by less than 70 votes – to win the Democratic primary on Tuesday for the 82nd state House District. “It’s still setting in. With such an extremely close margin, it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
La Colombe coffee’s $1.75M expansion gets tax exemption from Norton Shores
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A coffee production and bottling company has found so much success, it’s planning a $1.75 million expansion in Norton Shores with even more in the future. La Colombe Coffee Roasters, a Pennsylvania-based company, first established a production facility in Norton Shores in 2016. It...
3-vehicle crash in Grand Rapids leaves one dead
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A three-vehicle crash on I-96 Friday afternoon has left one person dead. The fatal crash temporarily forced the closure of Eastbound I-96 following the crash reported to police at 4:46 p.m. Aug. 5. It has since been reopened.
Muskegon County Board of Commissioners candidates chosen during Tuesday’s primary
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Battle lines have been drawn for several Muskegon County Board of Commissioners races following Tuesday’s primary election. Primary elections were needed for four of the seven open seats on the county board. Zach Lahring beat Alan Batka in the Republican primary, according to unofficial...
Grand Rapids Public Schools adopts new dress code after ending school uniform requirement
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Public Schools has updated its dress code policies ahead of the upcoming school year, after students convinced the district to get rid of its school uniform requirements earlier this summer. The Grand Rapids Board of Education approved the district’s new dress code this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No fire, explosion likely led to 24-hour delay in finding plane crash near South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – There was no explosion or fire after an airplane crash, which is likely why it took about 24 hours to find the crash, police said. An airplane crashed shortly after take off from the South Haven Regional Airport around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, said South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson. The two people on the plane died in the crash.
Grand Rapids Public Schools appoints new deputy superintendent, communications director
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A new deputy superintendent and communications director are joining the administrative ranks at Grand Rapids Public Schools. The Grand Rapids Board of Trustees has appointed Brandy Lovelady Mitchell as the district’s new deputy superintendent of preK-12 academics and leadership, and Leon Hendrix as the new executive director of communications and external affairs, the district announced in a news release this week.
Make-A-Wish bike rider shared his motivation 2 hours before he was killed
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Two hours before he and another Make-A-Wish bicyclist were killed in a crash, Michael Salhaney shared his motivation for powering through a sometimes brutal three-day, 300-mile ride. It was a wristband bearing the name of a Make-A-Wish child. “You really begin to question: Do I...
50K without power after thunderstorms with high winds, rain roll through Michigan
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – About 50,000 Consumers Energy customers in Michigan remain without power Thursday, Aug. 4, after a storm with wind gusts over 50 mph damaged power lines. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids reported strong to severe storms, with “torrential rain,” moving across West Michigan on...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
27K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0