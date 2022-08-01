First probable monkeypox cases found in Ottawa County

SOUTH HAVEN, MI – There was no explosion or fire after an airplane crash, which is likely why it took about 24 hours to find the crash, police said. An airplane crashed shortly after take off from the South Haven Regional Airport around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, said South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson. The two people on the plane died in the crash.

SOUTH HAVEN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO