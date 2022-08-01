National Baseball Congress announces 2022 Hall of Fame inductees

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Baseball Congress announced the 2022 NBC Hall of Fame inductees.

Pat Gillick was a gifted pitcher and member of the 1958 College World Series champion USC Trojans before spending five years in the minor leagues. The Chico, California native started working in professional baseball, but still dabbled as a player. Gillick earned Pitcher of the Year and All-American honors in 1965 for NBC Champion, Rapid Transit Dreamliners. Pat pitched 13 innings and gave up only one earned run, with 18 Strikeouts. As a Major League Baseball executive, Gillick served as General Manager for the Blue Jays, Orioles, Mariners and Phillies. Becoming a 3-time World Champion as the GM of the Toronto Blue Jays (1992 & 1993) and Philadelphia Phillies in 2008. In 2011, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

William (Bill) Storrs Sr. founded the Crestwood (IL) Panthers in 1976 and managed the team for 41 years. The Panthers participated in the NBC World Series 21 times from 1991 to 2016, finishing 3rd Place twice (2006 & 2007) and were a top-ten team for 8 years. During his time as Manager/General Manager of the Crestwood Panthers, the Panthers won 26 Northern Illinois Baseball League championships and 4 Chicago Suburban League championships.

Dennis Walker umpired in the NBC World Series for 25 years, spanning the 1970’s, 80’s & 90’s. He spent three years in professional baseball umpiring in the Northern League and Florida State League. After that, he turned his attention to college baseball, working games in the Missouri Valley and the Big 8/Big 12 conferences. In addition to his college duties, Walker umpired summer league baseball which eventually led him to the NBC. He also officiated college football and basketball during those years. Following the 2006 season, Walker retired after 43 years of umpiring and officiating.

The inductees will be honored during the 88th NBC World Series powered by Evergy, on Friday, August 5, at Wichita State University’s Eck Stadium, following the 6 p.m. game.

