Juju Smith-Schuster’s Girlfriend Has Been Identified

sideaction.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Lee's Summit, Missouri's downtown historic district is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
Historic Hotel Phillips is as elegant as ever with its interior of Art Deco designCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Cowgirls Earn United Soccer Coaches Team Academic AwardHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
Dolphins tampering findings show Brady was backstabbing the Patriots on his way out the door
The NFL disciplined the Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. As it turns out, Miami was talking with Brady about playing for them while he was still under contract with the Patriots.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Blasts NFL Following Deshaun Watson Decision
Some massive news came out of the NFL yesterday as it was revealed that Deshaun Watson would be suspended for six games following an investigation into his sexual assault allegations. For many, this punishment is simply not enough when you consider how upwards of 30 women have accused him of some form of sexual assault.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dez Bryant Sign with Cowboys, Urges Odell Beckham Jr.
“Dezzzzzz back to the boys!!!!!!!! Get home king!'' writes OBJ on social media, touting the idea of a Cowboys reunion with Dez Bryant.
Complex
Woman in Deshaun Watson Case Allegedly ‘Switched Her Account and Tone’ Following Accusations Surfacing
Despite recently settling all but four of the civil lawsuits filed against him, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to make headlines after he was accused of sexual assault by nearly two dozen women. NFL insider Josina Anderson took to Twitter on Thursday to shed light on a Watson accuser...
Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting
America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
Former Denver Broncos cheerleader Gabby Windey co-stars on "The Bachelorettes"
ICU nurse Gabby Windey began a fresh quest for love, debuting alongside Rachel Recchia in Monday night's premiere of "The Bachelorette" on ABC. What's new: This is the first time in the show's 19-season history that two women will co-star.Each handed out "first impression roses" to their favorite guys on Monday's episode.Windey had chemistry with Mario, a personal trainer, and Erich, a real estate analyst — who both earned a first-date kiss. She also seemed to have a spark with the contestant who arrived on horseback, inexplicably shirtless. Driving the news: Windey, a former Broncos cheerleader, was picked in March to lead the new season. She brought her would-be-beau, bachelor Clayton Echard, to Denver during last season's "The Bachelor."Echard ultimately rejected Windey, giving her the chance to star on the new show. Of note: Windey, an Illinois native, previously worked at the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, and graduated from UCCS.What to watch: It's unclear what will happen if the two bachelorettes fall for the same bachelor. Even host Jesse Palmer said he wasn't sure.
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Jarvis Landry Needs Insane Full-Body Cupping Sesh After Practice In Louisiana Heat
Jarvis Landry may have grown up close to downtown New Orleans, but the NFL star is still getting used to practicing in the Louisiana heat -- needing a wild, full-body cupping session after his first day in full pads. Landry -- who spent 3 seasons playing for the LSU Tigers...
Dolphins Cut Veteran Player After Failed Physical
On Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins released a veteran defensive player following a failed physical. According to a statement from the team, veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler has been released. The team made the announcement earlier this afternoon. "We have released/failed physical defensive lineman Adam Butler," the team said. The...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Big Fight At 49ers Practice On Tuesday Afternoon
Tuesday brought yet another training camp scuffle ahead of the 2022 season. According to San Francisco 49ers insider David Lombardi of The Athletic, veteran linebacker Fred Warner got into a touch up with up-and-coming wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk after the whistle during today's practice. "The annoyance escalated into a melee,"...
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says Monday's practice was hardest of his career
JuJu Smith-Schuster got a taste of what it means to be a member of the Kansas City Chiefs during the team’s first padded practice on Monday. Andy Reid is notorious for having one of the league’s toughest training camps. He follows the NFL’s guidelines, but he still pushes the tempo and pushes his guys to get the most out of every second of practice. He also wants his players in the best possible shape for the season, so that when the time comes, his team can physically impose their will on their opponents.
Christmas sack: Bobby Wagner hopes to bring down Russell Wilson, send him home unhappy
Christmas is still about five months away, but Bobby Wagner is already thinking about what he might get Russell Wilson. At the top of his list of ideas is a sack. The Rams are hosting Wilson and the Broncos at their place for Christmas this year, a marquee matchup between two Super Bowl contenders. It’ll be the first time Wagner and Wilson square off as opponents after spending 10 years together with the Seahawks, but Wagner isn’t going to hold back. He wants to hit Wilson, and more specifically, sack him.
Former KC Chiefs preseason stars who had us fooled
Preseason action is just around the corner for the Kansas City Chiefs and that means more opportunities for players buried on the depth chart to show the team and fans what they can bring to the table. The Chiefs have had unproven players shine in the preseason and then actually turn into regular players, such as Travis Kelce in 2014 and Ben Niemann in 2018. The team has also had players who showed serious potential in preseason games but ended up contributing very little in real game action.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: 2 Saints Players Were Kicked Out Of Practice For Fighting
There have been a handful of fights thus far in training camp. That trend continued on Wednesday, as two members of the New Orleans Saints went at it during practice. Saints rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach were actually kicked out of Wednesday's practice because of a scuffle.
Chiefs Wide Receiver Leaves Practice With Apparent Injury
While participating in one-on-one drills this Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore went down with an injury. Moore was bumped by his teammate Nazeeh Johnson. His downward momentum resulted in an awkward fall. A video of Moore's injury surfaced on Twitter. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently raved about...
Patrick Mahomes gave Chiefs fans a scare at training camp
With a brief injury at Kansas City Chiefs training camp, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave fans an unwarranted scare. Any long-term injury to Mahomes would, of course, be catastrophic to Kansas City’s AFC West chances. A crowded division featuring the likes of Justin Herbert’s Chargers, Derek Carr’s Raiders and Russell Wilson’s Broncos wouldn’t look the same without Mahomes.
Yardbarker
Three UDFAs That Could Make Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster
Every player comes into NFL training camp with some sort of expectation. Stars are not necessarily expected to do much to prove themselves in training camp, with the hopes of staying healthy. Some veterans may be looking to prove that they can still hang with the younger players. Meanwhile, some young players are giving it all they got at their one possible shot to stick on a 53-man NFL roster. Those specific players are always fun stories to follow along with during training camp, that being the undrafted free agents. That is no different for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Comments / 0