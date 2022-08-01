One of last surviving Tuskegee Airmen laid to rest in Higginsville

Read on www.kctv5.com
KCTV 5
KCK man charged in connection to Capitol riot
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- A Kansas City, Kan., man has been arrested and charged in connection to the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Kasey Von Owen Hopkins, 47, has been charged with four misdemeanor counts, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.
KCTV 5
Fifth abortion clinic opened in Kansas in lead up to vote
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas in the lead up to a decisive statewide vote in favor of protecting abortion access. The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works but opened with little notice this...
newstalkkzrg.com
3 Missouri Residents Killed in Crash in Minnesota, 4th MO resident critically injured
Three people from Missouri died when the car they were in collided with a semi-truck in Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before Six P-M Thursday near the town of Willmar, about 100 miles west of Minneapolis. Troopers say a car driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker...
Suspect in Overland Park homicide arrested
According to police, a Kansas City, Missouri, man was arrested in the shooting death of a man in Overland Park, Kansas, on Sunday.
Thursday crash kills 3 teens, including 2 from Cass County, MO
Two teens from Cleveland, Missouri, were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Cedar County, Missouri, about two hours south of Kansas City.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Kennthony Jackson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have asked the public for help in finding a noncompliant sex offender. KC Crime Stoppers stated Wednesday morning Kennthony Jackson is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, failure to appear in court warrant for a sex offender registration violation. According to officials, Jackson’s last...
KCTV 5
2 women shot in car in Kansas City, 1 dies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Thursday night, which left a woman dead. It happened at 7:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Wabash Avenue, as police were called to the scene in reference to shots fired. As officers approached the area, they found a car that had two women inside suffering from gunshot wounds.
Legend Says There’s $500,000 in Jewelry Under a Missouri Oak Tree
Let me tell you a story about how thieves nearly 100 years ago stole a ton of jewelry in Missouri. The theft really happened and the riches they stole have never been found although legend says they're buried somewhere in the state under an oak tree. Legends of America is...
KCTV 5
3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.
JERICO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three teenagers Thursday afternoon. According to the patrol, a car driven by Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., became airborne after it topped a hill on State Highway B. The car then ran off the road and overturned.
3 People Killed in Collision with Semi
WILLMAR -- Three people died when the car they were in collided with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday just west of Willmar in Kandiyohi County. Troopers say a car driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lee Summitt, Missouri was going...
KCTV 5
Parlor KC celebrates National Black Business Month by hosting vendors for First Fridays
Some new faces are settling in on the KU campus -- stone sculptures restored to their home at the top of the university’s Natural History Museum. Some new faces are settling in on the University of Kansas' campus...and some pieces of history restored to their home at the university's Natural History Museum.
KCTV 5
Kansas City makes top 5 for decreases in unemployment
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City is among the top cities in the nation for decreases in unemployment. With inflation remaining high in the U.S. and 372,000 jobs gained in June, WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, Aug. 3, it released its updated rankings for Changes in Unemployment Rate by City - and Kansas City made the top five.
Woman killed after stabbing in Raytown
One woman was killed Thursday night following a stabbing in Raytown, Missouri.
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
Found: 11-year-old safe after leaving Northland home
Kansas City Police located a missing 11-year-old girl. She disappeared from her Northland home Tuesday night.
KCTV 5
Police: Two teens from Cleveland, Mo. killed in Cedar County crash
Parlor KC celebrates National Black Business Month by hosting vendors for First Fridays. lack business was all around Parlor KC, marking the start of National Black Business Month. Their First Fridays event allowed people the chance to buy products they might not find anywhere else. Updated: 2 hours ago. Some...
3 Kansas City pharmacies broken into within half an hour
Within half an hour, three pharmacies including two Walgreens and a CVS, were broken into early Friday morning in Kansas City.
An Iconic Restaurant Near Cole Camp IS Closing For Good This Fall
An iconic buffet restaurant voted Missouri's Best Buffet two years in a row by Missouri Magazine will open for the last time on October 1, 2022, according to a post on the buffet's Facebook Page. Charley's Buffet in Lincoln near Cole Camp will serve its last buffet on Saturday, October...
KCTV 5
Pit bull ban repealed in Excelsior Springs
Local jeweler seeks owner of precious engagement ring found at Arrowhead. A Blue Springs jeweler suddenly became a diamond detective when a woman walked in this week to say she’d found a ring at the George Strait concert at Arrowhead on Saturday. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Mental health...
KCTV 5
WeCodeKC hosts ‘Summer of Code’ camp for youth in STEM, awaits permanent location
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Building computers, writing codes and making video games are just some of the things happening at Summer of Code. It’s WeCodeKC’s week-long camp giving kids and student interns real-life tech experience. " I think being exposed to technology and how technology works at...
