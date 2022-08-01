Did you know Ann Arbor employs experts to track turtles, birds and frogs?

Read on www.mlive.com
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Comfort food is key at Ann Arbor’s Northside Grill
ANN ARBOR, MI — If someone is looking for comfort food then his restaurant is the place to go, Jim Koli, owner of Ann Arbor’s Northside Grill said. The family diner, a popular spot for breakfast and lunch, recently celebrated its 29th anniversary. The Northside Grill’s most popular...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Michigan hockey scandal blows up; toxic spill hits Huron River
University of Michigan hockey may be good at winning games. But the program certainly didn’t win any hearts this week. Mel Pearson was removed as head coach Friday afternoon amid great controversy, UM sports writer Ryan Zuke reported. The dismissal came a few days after a report obtained by...
Ann Arbor council authorizes legal action against Huron River polluter
ANN ARBOR, MI — After the latest release of toxic pollution into the Huron River from Tribar Technologies, Ann Arbor officials may take legal action against the Wixom company. “Tribar’s periodic pollution of the Huron River is, of course, outrageous and entirely unacceptable,” Mayor Christopher Taylor said, adding he...
Huron River testing does not detect hexavalent chromium after spill
WIXOM, MI – Results from water samples collected downstream from where hexavalent chromium was released into the Huron River failed to detect the toxic chemical, officials said. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said they found “no detectable presence” of hexavalent chromium in nine surface water...
Huron River pollution tests ‘encouraging,’ but anger and worry remain
MILFORD, MI — When will it be safe to use the river again?. That’s what Scott and Heather Armstrong want to know. The two operate the Village Canoe Rental service in Milford, about a mile downstream of the Norton Creek outlet to the Huron River, the point where a ‘no contact’ advisory begins due to a chemical spill.
This Michigan college alum is blasting off to the International Space Station
ALBION, MI - There are numerous astronauts who hail from the state of Michigan. Almost all of them studied or taught at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. One about to go to the International Space Station now, however, is an Albion College Briton. Josh Cassada, a 1995 alumnus...
Bitter is better? Ducati Spritz cocktail at YORK in Ann Arbor makes the case
ANN ARBOR, MI - It takes work to end up as one of the many colorful cocktails on the summer-inspired menu at YORK in Ann Arbor. Consider the Ducati Spritz. It’s a basil and strawberry-infused, Amaro-inspired drink combining Campari, Strega, Fernet Branca, Orange Cordial, Prosecco and soda water to counter the typically sweet taste of a summer cocktail with something more bitter, but still fruity and light.
National Smores Day welcomes families, prospective Girl Scouts in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The originators of s’mores are celebrating National Smores Day in Ann Arbor with an event for current and prospective Girl Scout members. “The first known published recipe for a s’more actually was found in a Girl Scout handbook in the ‘20s, so, we take ownership of the s’more. We invented the s’more,” said Brenna Smith, Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan communications manager.
$1.5M investment brings state-of-the-art music therapy studio to Mott Children’s Hospital
ANN ARBOR, MI - The Barton family is so musical, you might find sheet music in their genetic code. Anne-Marie and Kent Barton are parents to sons Luke, Chaz and Cole, all who play guitar and sing. When it came to their daughter Sophie, she really gave music her all and had professional aspirations, Anne-Marie said.
Al Dente Pasta Company closes Whitmore Lake location to find bigger space
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – After nearly 40 years, Al Dente Pasta Company has closed its Whitmore Lake location to search for a new, larger space. This closure of the location at 9815 N. Main St. shouldn’t worry customers, said Cindy Eaton, Al Dente Pasta Company’s general manager. Instead, the move highlights the growth the company is experiencing as it searches for a place to expand.
Weed rush: How Saline is handling an influx of marijuana business proposals
SALINE, MI — Ever since giving the OK to recreational marijuana, the city of Saline has experienced a rush of interest from retailers. In fact, city offices have been “inundated” with applications, according to Council Member Jim Dell’Orco. Officials even decided to temporarily halt accepting new...
FedUp Ministries is a church outside the walls that offers a free food truck
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Running a mission-based food truck has been the ideal job for The Rev. Anna Taylor-McCants. “I don’t go into the walls of the church to serve anyway. My people are the ones in the street who have been hurt and ignored,” said McCants, who has been acting as executive director of FedUp Ministries since July 2021.
Seniors displaced from unsafe Michigan high rise need these items, officials say
ADRIAN, MI - The around 200 displaced residents of the Adrian senior living high rise deemed unsafe by engineers need several items through donation. These items, which include food, gas station gift cards, plastic utensils and pet food, may be donated to Share the Warmth, 427 W. Maumee St. in Adrian, Adrian city officials said.
Ypsilanti dispensary to become first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary opening this week is the first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County and the second in Michigan. Planet Jane, 815 N. Huron St., is hosting its soft opening on Friday, Aug. 5. A typical microbusiness license allows facilities to grow, process and sell...
Ann Arbor OKs street closures for return of University of Michigan football
ANN ARBOR, MI — Michigan Wolverines football returns to Ann Arbor next month and once again that means street closures around the Big House. City Council voted Thursday night, Aug. 4, to OK the University of Michigan’s request to close Main Street and Keech Avenue by the stadium for eight Saturday home games:
Milan will buy 47 acres to expand park, with eyes on a future sports complex
MILAN, MI - Could 47 acres of farmland next to a Milan city park in southeastern Washtenaw County one day be a sports complex drawing athletes to the area?. That’s a dream of Milan leaders, who jumped at the opportunity to purchase the land, voting unanimously on Monday, July 25 to improve an installment agreement that could see them pay the $237,000 price tag over the next 15 years.
Check credit score, learn about payday lending with Fifth Third Bank’s mobile event
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti-area residents with financial questions can seek answers at an upcoming free event hosted by Fifth Third Bank in partnership with Ann Arbor SPARK. The Fifth Third Financial Empowerment Mobile is available from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12. The eBus will be parked at the Ann Arbor SPARK East Innovation Center, 215 W. Michigan Ave. in Ypsilanti.
Ann Arbor Democrat wins state House primary, sees chance to unite Washtenaw, Jackson counties
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Democrat Carrie Rheingans resoundingly won a Democratic primary race for a new Michigan House of Representatives district covering a mix of urban and rural areas in Washtenaw and Jackson counties, likely to go Democratic in the November general election. Rheingans, project director for the...
Goggles, protective suits: Cops search Michigan landfill for teen’s body
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The toughest summer assignment for Detroit police is about an hour from the city, off a dusty rural road where officers wearing protective suits, goggles and respirators try to close a crime in the most unlikely place: a vast landfill teeming with rotting trash from Michigan and Canada.
Color-coded maps show how Washtenaw County voted in Aug. 2 primary
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 87,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary, amounting to what’s officially reported as a 28% turnout. Voters decided local, state and federal races on the Democratic and Republican tickets and several ballot proposals, including a big tax to expand public transit services in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township.
