Eli Lilly ordered to pay $61M over false rebate calculations
Eli Lilly must shell out $61.2 million to Illinois after a jury found the Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company made false Medicaid claims through omitting average manufacturer prices in its calculations, court documents show. The case was first filed in November 2014, which alleged Eli Lilly shorted the federal government more than...
New York launches $1.3B healthcare worker bonus program
New York state will begin providing bonuses of up to $3,000 to eligible healthcare and mental hygiene workers using the $1.3 billion allocated for the payments in the state's fiscal year 2023 budget, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Aug. 3. The state will offer the recruitment and retention bonuses to workers...
Montana health system to eliminate 53 jobs
Bozeman (Mont.) Health will eliminate 28 leadership and leadership support jobs, as well as 25 open positions, KBZK reported Aug. 2. The health system said COVID-19 impacts, financial uncertainty and ongoing labor shortages all led to a reduction in staff. "In order to sustain the mission of our health system...
Minnesota health system leaders get 'no confidence' vote from nurses
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association at seven hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports said they have taken a vote of no confidence in their CEOs and other top executives. The union, an affiliate of the National Nurses United, represents more than 22,000 nurses and other healthcare professionals...
Shuttered Minnesota hospital reopens as 1-stop-shop wellness center
The former St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., is reopening Aug. 4 as a community hub for health and wellness. The reopening comes after the St. Joseph's campus began gradually shutting down inpatient services in 2021 to transition to the new Fairview Community Health and Wellness Hub. Features of...
