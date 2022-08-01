Read on www.eastcountymagazine.org
August 3, 2022 (Alpine) -- If you’ve lived in San Diego for any length of time, or have raised a family here, then you’ve probably visited the Viejas Outlet Center in Alpine, only a short 15-minute drive from East County. With attractions, events, performances, activities and shopping, there is literally something for everyone in the family at the Viejas Outlet Center.
ALPINE COUNTRY DELI: A MEATY FIND AT VIEJAS OUTLET CENTER
August 5, 2022 (Santee) -- James Peasley, who served on the board of the Padre Dam Municipal Water District for 12 years starting in 2010 and was its current vice president, died Aug. 2, the Santee-based water district announced.
August 5, 2022 (San Diego) – On August 10, East County’s first safe parking site for people living in their vehicles will be open beneath a freeway overpass on Magnolia in unincorporated El Cajon. The county-run safe parking area will be on the same site where homeless people have camped out for years.
EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS
August 3 2022 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:. LOCAL. Wildfire season brings power shutoffs. SDG&E has a plan for San Diego customers (San Diego Union-Tribune) Monkeypox cases...
Photo: Rotary Club of San Luis Rey President Michael Odegaard awards 2022 Peacebuilder Nominee Mel Vernon. Rotary clubs are well known for leaders among the ranks of doctors and lawyers, but one San Diego County Rotary club may have just made history (again) in the recent installation of its first Indian chief: “Captain” of the San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians, Melvin J. Vernon assumed the office of President of the Rotary Club of San Luis Rey (Oceanside) last July 1, accepting the gavel from Native Hawaiian Michael Odegaard who in 2019 qualified the Club as Rotary District 5340’s (San Diego & Imperial County) first “Peacebuilder Club” for teaching the principles of Positive Peacebuilding.
August 3, 2022 (San Diego's East County) -- Our Health and Science Highlights provide cutting edge news that could impact your health and our future. Polio case in New York is the first in the U.S. since 2013 (NPR) WHO declares monkeypox a public health emergency (NPR) More people are...
PASSAGES: JAMES PEASLEY, VP OF PADRE DAM MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT
August 5, 2022 (Santee) -- James Peasley, who served on the board of the Padre Dam Municipal Water District for 12 years starting in 2010 and was its current vice president, died Aug. 2, the Santee-based water district announced. Peasley, who lived in Blossom Valley, was 71. The cause of...
CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO RECEIVES AN EXCLUSIVE USE (EU) TYPE ONE HELICOPTER FOR THE 2022 FIRE SEASON
August 3, 2022 (San Diego) - Effective Monday August 1, 2022 the CAL FIRE San Diego Unit will have an exclusive use Type 1 helicopter available for response (N795HT). The helicopter will operate out of the Ramona Airport and be managed by the CAL FIRE San Diego Unit's aviation personnel. This will bolster the fleet of aviation firefighting assets and can be utilized throughout San Diego County for wildfire suppression.
SDSU WOMEN'S GOLF RELEASES 2022-23 SCHEDULE
August 3, 2022 (San Diego) - Head coach Lauren Dobashi has announced the San Diego State women's golf team’s 2022-23 schedule. The Aztecs will play in 10 tournaments across six states as they attempt to make their 13th postseason in the last 14 years. For the seventh consecutive season,...
HUMANE SOCIETY SEEKS HELP TO FIND MOTORIST WHO ALLEGEDLY THREW KITTEN FROM GREY SEDAN: LEFT PARALYZED, ANIMAL WAS EUTHANIZED
August 3, 2022 (San Diego) — San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement team is asking for the public’s help in a felony animal cruelty investigation. The case involves a kitten who was allegedly thrown from the passenger side of a moving car in Carmel Mountain Ranch on Sunday, July 31. The grey sedan was reportedly traveling westbound on Camino Del Norte, near Carmel Mountain Rd., at around 7 p.m.
FROM THE FIRE CHIEF’S CORNER: TAKE THE PLUNGE FOR SWIMMING POOL SAFETY
August 3, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- Though we are reaching the peak of summer, it seems like it’s been an “endless summer” as it’s been hot for so long. Many people are spending their time in pools to beat the heat. Unfortunately, there is the dangerous side to summer and swimming pools.
SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER STABBING MAN ON TROLLEY IN EL CAJON
August 3, 2022 (El Cajon) – Joshua Lee Martinez, 32, of El Cajon has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in the head aboard a trolley near the Marshall Avenue station in El Cajon. According to Lt. Randy Soulard with the El Cajon Police Department, a man and...
