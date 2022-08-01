Photo: Rotary Club of San Luis Rey President Michael Odegaard awards 2022 Peacebuilder Nominee Mel Vernon. Rotary clubs are well known for leaders among the ranks of doctors and lawyers, but one San Diego County Rotary club may have just made history (again) in the recent installation of its first Indian chief: “Captain” of the San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians, Melvin J. Vernon assumed the office of President of the Rotary Club of San Luis Rey (Oceanside) last July 1, accepting the gavel from Native Hawaiian Michael Odegaard who in 2019 qualified the Club as Rotary District 5340’s (San Diego & Imperial County) first “Peacebuilder Club” for teaching the principles of Positive Peacebuilding.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO