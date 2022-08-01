ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

KHBS

Parts of Crawford County, Arkansas, without water

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Part of Crawford County lost water Friday morning. The area most affected is Interstate 40 and up Highway 59 to Lowe's in Van Buren, but the entire area could be facing shortages. Steve Dufresne, Van Buren utilities director, said the water loss is due to...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Greenwood, AR
Fort Smith, AR
kuaf.com

Fort Smith on Hook for Recycling Fees

A judge is ruling the city of Fort Smith must pay for not recycling items it said it was recycling. Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, takes us through the past, present and future of the case. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for...
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville prohibits overnight parking of RVs, other large vehicles on city streets

A new Fayetteville law puts restrictions on how long large vehicles can be parked on city streets. The City Council on Tuesday voted to prohibit overnight parking of trucks, tractors and trailers with a capacity of over one ton, including motorhomes, recreational vehicles (RVs), fifth wheel trailers and camper trailers. The rule states large vehicles cannot be parked on any city street between midnight and 6 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
sequoyahcountytimes.com

U.S. Highway 59 bridge make road program’s priority list

(From the Aug. 3 and 7, 1997, issues of the Sequoyah County Times) –Daily temperatures have continued to rise in recent weeks, contributing to the death of a least one elderly county resident and the treatment of many others at Sequoyah Memorial Hospital’s emergency room in Sallisaw. —Governor Frank...
SALLISAW, OK
5NEWS

Former owner of Springdale motel ordered to pay $25M to human trafficking victim

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Benton County judge found that the former owners of a Springdale motel helped facilitate the trafficking of a teenage girl. OM Hospitality, Inc., which owned the Economy Inn until August 2018, has been ordered to pay a total of $25 million for not stopping the girl's trafficking within the motel for three years, according to court documents.
KHBS

Fort Smith water plant problems prompt conservation rules

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith is asking people who live there to conserve water after crews shut down a treatment plant for repairs. The city is asking people to take the following steps:. No person shall use water to such an extent as to allow water to escape...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith, Arkansas school district has more than 70 new teachers

FORT SMITH, Ark. — More than 70 teachers, all new to the district are taking part in orientation at the Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith this week. The teachers will be in classes from elementary to high school. They were introduced to district leadership and to what students experience at Fort Smith Public Schools.
FORT SMITH, AR
onlyinark.com

Diamond Drive-In, A Clarksville Gem

Many dairy bars throughout The Natural State continue to stand the test of time, churning out simple eats to an audience primarily comprised of small-town loyalists. On a personal note, these places were a welcome sight during the height of the pandemic, a time when I was not exactly enthused about stepping inside a restaurant. The dairy bar made it easy. Pull up, park the car, and grab my food at the window. Pleasant weather meant I could hang out and gobble up my treats on a bench, all while soaking in the particular town’s vibe. Lonoke, England, and Sheridan all come to mind. There are others.
CLARKSVILLE, AR

