Many dairy bars throughout The Natural State continue to stand the test of time, churning out simple eats to an audience primarily comprised of small-town loyalists. On a personal note, these places were a welcome sight during the height of the pandemic, a time when I was not exactly enthused about stepping inside a restaurant. The dairy bar made it easy. Pull up, park the car, and grab my food at the window. Pleasant weather meant I could hang out and gobble up my treats on a bench, all while soaking in the particular town’s vibe. Lonoke, England, and Sheridan all come to mind. There are others.

CLARKSVILLE, AR ・ 22 HOURS AGO