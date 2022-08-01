Read on www.4029tv.com
Parks and police join forces for Fort Smith City Play Day
The Fort Smith Police Department is joining forces with the city's Parks Department for the City Play Day on Saturday, August 5, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Fort Smith police find dead woman in a creek
On August 3 at approximately 4:00 p.m., Fort Smith police responded to a call that resulted in discovering a dead woman in a creek.
KHBS
Parts of Crawford County, Arkansas, without water
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Part of Crawford County lost water Friday morning. The area most affected is Interstate 40 and up Highway 59 to Lowe's in Van Buren, but the entire area could be facing shortages. Steve Dufresne, Van Buren utilities director, said the water loss is due to...
Suspect In Custody After Standoff With Multiple Agencies In Haskell
A suspect is in custody after a standoff with US Marshals, OHP and Muskogee County deputies in Haskell Wednesday evening. Trevor Dale McManus is accused of beating his girlfriend with a baseball bat, according to Muskogee Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday, McManus shoved and threatened his girlfriend with a gun, which...
Boil order issued in Van Buren
At approximately 5:30 p.m. on August 5, the Arkansas Department of Health issued a "Boil Water" Notice for the area North of I-40 in Van Buren.
kuaf.com
Fort Smith on Hook for Recycling Fees
A judge is ruling the city of Fort Smith must pay for not recycling items it said it was recycling. Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, takes us through the past, present and future of the case. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for...
Upcoming Fort Smith road closures to create travel delays
Fort Smith officials multiple roads will have delays Wednesday, August 10.
Fayetteville looking to demolish apartment complex to prevent flooding
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Along Hamestring Creek, the complex has experienced frequent flooding in recent years. “We’ve seen over the past really since about 2008. 2008, 2011, 2017, and now 22 so almost on a 5-year frequency,” said Chris Brown- Director of public works and city engineer. The...
Class-action plaintiffs awarded $745K in recycling suit against Fort Smith
On August 3, Judge Stephen Tabor ruled in favor of a group of plaintiffs that filed a class-action lawsuit against the City of Fort Smith because of recycling that was not performed for nearly two years.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville prohibits overnight parking of RVs, other large vehicles on city streets
A new Fayetteville law puts restrictions on how long large vehicles can be parked on city streets. The City Council on Tuesday voted to prohibit overnight parking of trucks, tractors and trailers with a capacity of over one ton, including motorhomes, recreational vehicles (RVs), fifth wheel trailers and camper trailers. The rule states large vehicles cannot be parked on any city street between midnight and 6 a.m.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
U.S. Highway 59 bridge make road program’s priority list
(From the Aug. 3 and 7, 1997, issues of the Sequoyah County Times) –Daily temperatures have continued to rise in recent weeks, contributing to the death of a least one elderly county resident and the treatment of many others at Sequoyah Memorial Hospital’s emergency room in Sallisaw. —Governor Frank...
Former owner of Springdale motel ordered to pay $25M to human trafficking victim
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Benton County judge found that the former owners of a Springdale motel helped facilitate the trafficking of a teenage girl. OM Hospitality, Inc., which owned the Economy Inn until August 2018, has been ordered to pay a total of $25 million for not stopping the girl's trafficking within the motel for three years, according to court documents.
KHBS
Fort Smith water plant problems prompt conservation rules
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith is asking people who live there to conserve water after crews shut down a treatment plant for repairs. The city is asking people to take the following steps:. No person shall use water to such an extent as to allow water to escape...
KHBS
Fort Smith, Arkansas school district has more than 70 new teachers
FORT SMITH, Ark. — More than 70 teachers, all new to the district are taking part in orientation at the Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith this week. The teachers will be in classes from elementary to high school. They were introduced to district leadership and to what students experience at Fort Smith Public Schools.
Fort Smith tire shop catches fire, investigation to come
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith tire shop caught on fire, sending smoke into the air that could be seen for miles. Blount's Tire Shop on Midland Blvd. in Fort Smith caught fire Thursday, July 28, evening. The owner's family has confirmed that the fire marshal will be...
onlyinark.com
Diamond Drive-In, A Clarksville Gem
Many dairy bars throughout The Natural State continue to stand the test of time, churning out simple eats to an audience primarily comprised of small-town loyalists. On a personal note, these places were a welcome sight during the height of the pandemic, a time when I was not exactly enthused about stepping inside a restaurant. The dairy bar made it easy. Pull up, park the car, and grab my food at the window. Pleasant weather meant I could hang out and gobble up my treats on a bench, all while soaking in the particular town’s vibe. Lonoke, England, and Sheridan all come to mind. There are others.
KHBS
Fayetteville Family Impacted By Sandy Hook Shooting Responds To Alex Jones Verdict
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over the conspiracy theorist’s repeated public claims that the attack was a hoax.
Lavaca man to represent himself in $100 million COVID-19 fraud case
On July 26, the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fort Smith ruled that a Lavaca man facing charges in a $100 million COVID-19 fraud scheme may represent himself in court.
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
Arkansas cities among those awarded federal funding for air service needs
WASHINGTON — The U.S Department of Transportation (DOT) announced this week that it will award $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to help communities across several states address their local air service needs. The city of Bentonville will receive $500,000 while Fort Smith will...
