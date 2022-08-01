ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

New NC laws: Will your court record be expunged? Are you in a bar?

By Steve Doyle
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vo6we_0h0jqN8900

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – We are a month into a new fiscal year, but because the General Assembly remained in session beyond its beginning on July 1, some laws or changes in laws in North Carolina took effect at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 1.

If you think they deal with Medicaid expansion or medical marijuana or sports gambling , well think again. Weighty matters don’t get to start in August, even if they are enacted — which none of those have been.

None of these have a huge impact – in fact, almost none of them are to all of us – and many may not affect you individually, but they are on the books for all of us to obey. Our goal is public service so that you can digest information if it does pertain to you.

Green Party will return to North Carolina ballots amid fake signature investigation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tqJ5Q_0h0jqN8900
North Carolina lawmakers in session. (WGHP FILE)

We will highlight one key change: This has to do with the law enacted last year that states that those who are charged with crimes and found to be “not guilty” by a jury or judge or who see their cases dismissed were, as of December, to see such charges automatically expunged – or removed – from our court files. Previously that step required a petition of the court and a judge’s approval, which can be time- and dollar-consuming.

But House Bill 607 grants a 1-year delay – from today until Aug. 1, 2023 – basically to allow various parties time to review its stipulations in view of post-expungement notifications and potential access to records, which in North Carolina are to be deleted forever, court officials told The News & Observer in Raleigh . We aren’t sure why it would be OK for an expunged record to be retrievable – that feels contradictory – but now we have a year to figure that out.

Of bars and feral hogs

Other bills that took effect this morning might be even more fun. You can read them and weep:

  • HOUSE BILL 768: If you consume alcohol or sell it, there are a lot of sips from the jug to be had in this bill. But there are two big keys: Community colleges now can sell alcohol at professional sports events being staged on their campuses. Such events don’t happen too often, but this levels the playing field with other institutions, if you will. The other development is to make clear whether the joint you wandered into actually is a bar, in case you needed to know. A bar is defined a place “primarily engaged in the business of selling alcoholic beverages.” But you will have to look inside the door to see if that facility is licensed under the definitions in Section 6.
  • SENATE BILL 201: OK, don’t get caught with a catalytic converter that has been removed from another vehicle, unless you have a business permit to have it, and more importantly, don’t forget to move over and slow down if you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road flashing lights. This bill also approves a variety of license-plate issues for vehicles, including some new specialty plates.
  • SENATE BILL 339: If you sell furs or have pet waterfowl, this bill tells you what to do within the law and even if the birds you have are covered (your pet quail is, but your pet hawk isn’t). Feral swine are noted, we guess because they consume water and are foul.
  • SENATE BILL 496: If you buy and sell insurance – any kind of insurance – the nuances in this bill will confuse you or enlighten you. But you will have to read it carefully to find out. We couldn’t figure out what was important.
  • HOUSE BILL 560: And if you haven’t died of boredom, we will end with this one, because its most immediate effect is to double to $10,000 the amount of money crime victims can get toward having a funeral, burial or cremation. There also are changes in reimbursement for medical care and counseling for surviving victims. That’s in Section 7, but the bill includes a lot of other technicalities that go into effect at various dates other than today.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

More NC counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID-19 map

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People in two-thirds of North Carolina’s counties should wear masks indoors, according to the newest federal COVID-19 map. A total of 67 counties were colored orange with the highest level of COVID in those communities on the map updated Thursday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the second consecutive week, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

NC AG defends recusal in 20-week abortion ban case

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein repudiated Republican General Assembly leaders’ allegations Wednesday that he neglected his duty to defend state law by refusing to seek enforcement of a blocked 20-week abortion ban after the fall of Roe v. Wade. Attorneys for Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore filed a […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WNCT

Aug. 4: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

High-earners are moving to our state in large numbers. Why?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Not many states had more high-earners move there in a year than North Carolina, a study claims. The study released Thursday by financial planning website Smartasset says North Carolina saw a net increase of more than 4,700 households earning at least $200,000 move there in 2020. Our state ranks fourth nationally […]
ECONOMY
WNCT

McDonald’s looking to hire over 14,000 people in North Carolina, Virginia

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A McDonald’s hiring day event is happening on August 9. Local franchises of McDonald’s are seeking to hire over 14,000 employees to join restaurants throughout North Carolina and Virginia this fall. These locations include Greenville, Greensboro/Winston-Salem, Raleigh/Durham, and Wilmington in North Carolina and Roanoke, Va. With this need to hire people, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Expungement#Cremation#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The General Assembly#Medicaid#Green Party#House
WNCT

Navy: NC sailor dead after falling overboard

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was called […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNCT

Democrats sue to keep Green Party off NC ballot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats, accused by the Green Party of meddling in its petitioning process to qualify candidates for the November ballot, have asked a state court to overturn a unanimous elections board vote granting the Green Party official recognition despite allegations of fraud. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Wake County Superior Court, precedes […]
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson returns to national stage at CPAC in Texas

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson, North Carolina’s lieutenant governor and highest-elected Republican, is taking to the national political stage again this weekend. Robinson is shown on the same billboard as former President Donald Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity and Sen. Ted Cruz in promotion of CPAC 22 Texas, which opened […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
WNCT

Officials: Explosive material improperly stored at NC plant

Hundreds of tons of a potentially explosive fertilizer ingredient was improperly stored at a North Carolina plant when it was destroyed by a fire that burned for days earlier this year, a state investigation found. The North Carolina Department of Labor levied $5,600 in fines on Winston Weaver Co. based on information from interviews with company employees, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

DHEC: CDC map showing decreased COVID-19 rates in South Carolina inaccurate due to data delay

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include information from DHEC correcting the CDC data. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing decreased COVID-19 cases in the state “does not accurately reflect community levels in South Carolina,” the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

Hurricane forecast lowered – but don’t relax in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The people at Colorado State University who predict hurricanes and their severity are out with a new forecast that lowers the number of storms expected by Nov. 30 but doesn’t make coast residents in North Carolina feel much safer. CSU’s Tropical Weather & Climate Research team now forecasts 18 named storms […]
WNCT

Program teaches children what to do if they get lost

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A program in North Carolina is helping educate children on how to prevent getting lost and what they should do if they ever end up in this position.  Each year more than 10,000 people go missing in the state alone. With programs like “Hug-A-Tree,” officials are working to get that number […]
KIDS
WNCT

ENC school districts trying to fill vacant positions ahead of school year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The school year for many districts in Eastern North Carolina is right around the corner. As students and teachers are getting ready for a new year, some school districts are trying to fill vacant positions. Washington County Schools excited to welcome back students on Thursday Education officials say nationwide, not as […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Rare baby turtle with ‘genetic deviation’ found along NC beach

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WGHP) — A rare white turtle was found along a North Carolina beach last month, according to Cape Hatteras National Seashore National Parks Service workers. The first sea turtle nest along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore hatched on July 23, and several more nests have hatched since then. NPS officials excavating the […]
WILDLIFE
WNCT

WNCT

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy