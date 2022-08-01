Cincinnati Water Works reports another watermain break in Avondale

Read on www.wlwt.com
WLWT 5
Flooding blocks lanes along I-71 in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — High waters are starting to affect traffic in downtown Cincinnati, Friday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the two right lanes along northbound I-71 at U.S. 50 and Columbia Parkway are blocked due to flooding. Motorists are advise to use caution, though traffic appears to be...
WLWT 5
Low hanging wires disrupt traffic in Hamilton Township
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Low hanging wires are affecting traffic in Hamilton Township, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Hamilton Township Police reported in a tweet that eastbound U.S. 22 is closed between Stubbs-Mill Road and Zoar Road due...
Why living in Hyde Park could be 10 degrees cooler than the West End
As city leaders prepare for climate-change-induced hotter temperatures in the coming years, mapping temperatures is becoming increasingly important.
WKRC
Dear Restaurant & Butchery to hold 'Meat Up' on Aug. 14
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The folks at Dear Restaurant & Butchery in Hyde Park Square want you to "meat up" on August 14. Executive chef and butcher Brian Young from Dear talks about the event and explains what a chicken cushion is.
Fox 19
New traffic pattern starts Monday in East Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The conversion of East McMillan Street and William Howard Taft Road between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue to two-way streets will begin on Monday, August 8. McMillan is currently eastbound only and Taft is westbound only in these portions of East Walnut Hills. Drivers will now be...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati teenagers graduate from CPD's summer cadet program
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police through the eyes of teenagers. It's not always a pretty picture. Some teens and adults, for that matter, distrust and dislike police. However, these 40 cadets between the ages of 16 and 19 don't fall into that category. Instead, they choose to spend two months...
Cincinnati CityBeat
There's Another Racist Cop, and 8 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
Police have had a big presence in the news this week, and not for the best reasons. But recent days also have brought election results, old-timey baseball and a new member of Cincinnati's favorite hippo family. Yet Another Cincinnati Police Department Officer Said Racist Things Multiple Times. The Cincinnati Police...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati could change its policy about city employees using slurs. You can weigh in Monday
Cincinnati officials are considering changes to the policy covering city employee use of discriminatory slurs. A public meeting Monday night aims to get public input on those potential changes. In the last week, Cincinnati Police said an officer was suspended after twice using racist language on the phone. The week...
WLWT 5
A crash on the shoulder of I-71/75 in Covington is causing delays
COVINGTON, Ky. — The left shoulder and left lane are blocked due to a crash on southbound I-71/75, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported at 5:25 p.m. near the 12th Street exit. Delays are growing...
WLWT 5
Chick-fil-A reopens in CVG food court
HEBRON, Ky. — If you're traveling this weekend, you'll have an old new option for some on-the-go grub. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport says Chick-Fil-A has reopened and is located in the Concourse B food court, between McDonald's and Gold Star. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
WLWT 5
Ohio's latest sales tax holiday could help back-to-school shoppers stymied by inflation
CINCINNATI — When you're a second grader, like Sydney Essert, getting new stuff for a new school year can feel overwhelming in all the right ways. "My favorite school supplies is (sic) probably markers," Sydney Essert said, her voice rising with excitement. "You get so many colors to pick from!"
Fox 19
Construction to begin on second phase of $640m development next to UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Developers are slated to break ground soon on the $250 million second phase of The District at Clifton Heights. The plans include a seven-story, 171-room hotel called Hotel Celare at the northwest intersection of Clifton Avenue and Straight Street. Developed by Columbus-based Crawford Hoying, the hotel will...
City orders Hyde Park condo tower to fix the leaks
City inspectors ordered extensive repairs to a Hyde Park condo tower, more than a year after one of its residents warned Madison House could fall 'just like Surfside.'
lanereport.com
American Airlines announces new service from CVG to Raleigh-Durham
ERLANGER, Ky. — American Airlines is announcing a new nonstop service between Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). The new flight to Raleigh will operate daily beginning January 10, 2023 (CVG’s 76th anniversary). American will fly the Embraer 175 aircraft with 12 First Class and...
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati Back to School Guide: What you need to know as students return to class
CINCINNATI — Back-to-school season is in full swing and parents and students head back to class. As you prepare to head back to school, we put together the ultimate guide on school start dates, information on what you can buy tax-free this weekend and vaccination requirements. We also have...
Fox 19
Police: Tesla driver using Snapchat clocked at 118mph in 25mph zone
CINCINNATI (Enquirer/WXIX) - An 18-year-old Canadian man was ticketed Tuesday driving a Tesla over 100 mph down Main Street in Newtown while recording the trip for social media, police told our media partners at the Enquirer. Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan said the Telsa was clocked at 118 mph in...
tvliving.com
What’s Trending with Charles: baby hippo born at Cincinnati Zoo
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s Friday and that means it’s time to catch up on what was trending this week both locally and nationally. WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on Thursday. President Biden called her sentencing “unacceptable” and he said that he will continue to work to get her home.
WKRC
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns for 2022 with one big change
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - America's largest Oktoberfest celebration returns to the streets of Cincinnati this year. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will run September 16 - 18. Last year, more than 700,000 people enjoyed the sights, sounds, and tastes of the annual celebration. according to organizers. The festival serves up German-style food, entertainment, and...
WLWT 5
New community fridge provides 24/7 access to free food for Northside residents
CINCINNATI — There’s a new community-led project in Northside with one goal and that's "neighbors helping neighbors." The Open Fridge is sponsored by Third Way Peace Fellowship. The group describes itself as an inclusive community of active peacemakers exploring spirituality and the practice of nonviolence through grassroots mutual...
WLWT 5
Downpours Developing
CINCINNATI — Pockets of heavy rain popping up this afternoon and evening. Repeated rounds could bring localized flooding.
