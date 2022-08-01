Read on thesuntimesnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
Related
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea: Council meeting synopsis, July 8
Mayor Pacheco called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States. Public Comments (available in person and via Zoom) TJ Helfferich, President of the Chelsea District Library Board of Trustees, was present with fellow Trustee Jan Carr, to introduce Lori Coryell in her presentation of the Library’s Mobile CDL program. Director Coryell and Communications Coordinator Virginia Kreuger provide an overview of the forthcoming program.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline: City council synopsis, July 18
The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl at Saline City Hall. The Mayor and four members of Council were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Council voted to approve the agenda as amended. Council voted to excuse the absence of Camero-Sulak and Krause. There were three public comments. There was one presentation. The following Consent Agenda items were approved by Council: Council minutes and synopsis of the July 11, 2022, regular meeting; payment of 51 payees in the amount of $688,402.62; Appointment of Al Hodge to the Environmental Commission.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Community Fair Ramps Up on August 21
On Sunday, August 21, the gates will open on the 2022 Chelsea Fair with the youth horse show and dead weight tractor pull beginning at 9 a.m. Registered exhibitors will display from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. and include categories for agriculture, antiques, baking, canning, arts, hobbies, and more. Monday...
thesuntimesnews.com
The History of the Chelsea Community Fair
On October 3 and 4, 1872, the Chelsea Fair was held on the farm of Dr. R. B. Gates. This fair had a racetrack for horses, displays of flowers, produce, handicrafts, and livestock. People from all over the country attended The fair netted $540 over two days. The fair has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter: Public hearing on zoning ordinance update
Pursuant to Michigan Public Act 110 of 2006 (the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act), as amended, notice is hereby given that the City of Dexter Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The public hearing will be held at 3515 Broad Street, Dexter, Michigan,
thesuntimesnews.com
Weekly Road Work Aug 8-14
Ann Arbor Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge over the Huron River Road closure July 6 - October. Ann Arbor Ann Arbor Technology Park Intermittent lane closure Week of August 8 (extended) Ann Arbor, Superior Geddes Rd between Dixboro Rd and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of August 8 (extended) Augusta...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Assures Safety of City's Drinking Water
In an email sent out late Thursday (Aug 4) night, the City of Dexter addressed concerns over the recent toxic spill into the Huron River and the impact it could have on the city's drinking water. *****. The City of Dexter has received a number of inquiries regarding the spill...
thesuntimesnews.com
Coming Soon! Fresh Air Market & Fashion & Home Show
#shopchelseamich merchants are gearing up for the "Fresh Air Market Fashion & Home Show" on August 19 & 20. The Fresh Air Market kicks off at 10 am on Friday, August 19. Stroll the streets of Chelsea and experience a warm welcome, wonderful goods, and enjoy the fabulous dining and beverage options offered at this year’s Fresh Air Market.
Comments / 0