Mayor Bruce Harrell Appoints Greg Wong Deputy Mayor of External Relations

Originally published on the Office of the Mayor blog.

Mayor Bruce Harrell today announced that Greg Wong will serve as Seattle’s Deputy Mayor of External Relations. Wong joins the Mayor’s Office from the Department of Neighborhoods (DON) where he has served as Interim Director since Mayor Harrell appointed him to the position in February.

“Greg’s work building bonds citywide at the Department of Neighborhoods, along with his expansive professional record of stakeholder engagement, demonstrate the capable leadership we need to work with communities and create One Seattle,” said Mayor Harrell. “Greg understands that progress for Seattle requires fostering authentic relationships with the people and organizations that make this city special – residents and community leaders, businesses and nonprofits, cultural associations and neighborhood groups. Greg will ensure our administration is a trusted and effective partner in expanding opportunities for all and making Seattle a safe and thriving city.”

As Deputy Mayor, Wong will work with a portfolio of City departments dedicated to serving the needs of residents and will direct the Mayor’s Office external affairs team, ensuring there is an open door for community members to share their priorities and ideas with the Mayor’s Office. He will drive local and regional collaboration on mayoral priorities around public-private initiatives and cultural events, as well as bringing a specific focus to expanding access to jobs, workforce development, and pathways to economic success.

“I’m honored to step into this role and help advance Mayor Harrell’s forward-looking agenda for Seattle,” said Wong. “While my time at the Department of Neighborhoods has been short, we have developed a foundation that I am excited to continue through thoughtful community and external collaborations. With strong, sincere, and committed partnerships, I know we can achieve more for one another and deliver real progress on our shared One Seattle vision.”

Wong joins the Mayor’s Office following Deputy Mayor Kendee Yamaguchi’s resignation last week. “Kendee Yamaguchi served an instrumental role during our transition to office and in our early efforts to establish sincere and enduring relationships with stakeholders, organizations, and local leaders,” said Mayor Harrell. “We are grateful for her service and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Wong officially joins the Mayor’s Office today. Deputy Director of the Department of Neighborhoods Sarah Morningstar will serve as Acting Director while a search for the department’s next permanent leader is underway.