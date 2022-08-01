ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Bruce Harrell Appoints Greg Wong Deputy Mayor of External Relations

By SEAneighborhoods
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago
Originally published on the Office of the Mayor blog.

Mayor Bruce Harrell today announced that Greg Wong will serve as Seattle’s Deputy Mayor of External Relations. Wong joins the Mayor’s Office from the Department of Neighborhoods (DON) where he has served as Interim Director since Mayor Harrell appointed him to the position in February.

“Greg’s work building bonds citywide at the Department of Neighborhoods, along with his expansive professional record of stakeholder engagement, demonstrate the capable leadership we need to work with communities and create One Seattle,” said Mayor Harrell. “Greg understands that progress for Seattle requires fostering authentic relationships with the people and organizations that make this city special – residents and community leaders, businesses and nonprofits, cultural associations and neighborhood groups. Greg will ensure our administration is a trusted and effective partner in expanding opportunities for all and making Seattle a safe and thriving city.”

As Deputy Mayor, Wong will work with a portfolio of City departments dedicated to serving the needs of residents and will direct the Mayor’s Office external affairs team, ensuring there is an open door for community members to share their priorities and ideas with the Mayor’s Office. He will drive local and regional collaboration on mayoral priorities around public-private initiatives and cultural events, as well as bringing a specific focus to expanding access to jobs, workforce development, and pathways to economic success.

“I’m honored to step into this role and help advance Mayor Harrell’s forward-looking agenda for Seattle,” said Wong. “While my time at the Department of Neighborhoods has been short, we have developed a foundation that I am excited to continue through thoughtful community and external collaborations. With strong, sincere, and committed partnerships, I know we can achieve more for one another and deliver real progress on our shared One Seattle vision.”

Wong joins the Mayor’s Office following Deputy Mayor Kendee Yamaguchi’s resignation last week. “Kendee Yamaguchi served an instrumental role during our transition to office and in our early efforts to establish sincere and enduring relationships with stakeholders, organizations, and local leaders,” said Mayor Harrell. “We are grateful for her service and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Wong officially joins the Mayor’s Office today. Deputy Director of the Department of Neighborhoods Sarah Morningstar will serve as Acting Director while a search for the department’s next permanent leader is underway.

Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Hosting Two Additional Community-Led Conversations in Ongoing Police Chief Search

Seattle – Seattle residents are invited to attend two additional in-person community-led conversations to inform the ongoing search process for Seattle’s next chief of police. Facilitated in partnership by City staff and community-based organizations, these sessions will build on previous forums held in July, creating a space for community members to share the priorities and values they would like the search to elevate.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Indigenous Advisory Council Member Profile: Luther “Jay” Mills (Suquamish)

Tell us a little bit about yourself. II was born and raised in Bremerton, Washington. I found out that my Great Grandmother’s family had left the Port Madison Reservation because an Indian Agent approached my Great Great Grandfather and told him he needed to send his kids to a boarding school. She remembers her father telling the Indian Agent that these kids are my responsibility and they will go where I go! They then left the reservation and homesteaded in Bremerton on Phinney Bay. I was fortunate to grow up in a generation that learned from my elders the traditions and customs of the Suquamish Tribe, as well as learning about the struggles they endured. They are a big part of who I am today. I married my high school sweetheart 44 years ago. I have five beautiful children and 20 grandkids! I moved from Bremerton back to Suquamish when the first tribal HUD homes were built in the 1980s. This is where I raised my family and was encouraged to run for a Tribal Council position in 1984. As an elected Suquamish Tribal Council member, I am truly honored to represent my tribe in this capacity, knowing the city’s namesake is our great leader Chief Sealth (Seattle).
BREMERTON, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City Council and Mayor Harrell announce appointees to the newly formed Indigenous Advisory Council

Today, the Seattle City Council confirmed the appointment of nine members to the City’s new Indigenous Advisory Council (IAC). Established by legislation, the IAC includes representation from the area’s diverse Indigenous communities and establishes a critical step forward in strengthening the City of Seattle’s relationship with American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian communities. The nine Council members will advise the Mayor, Seattle City Council, and City departments on policies and issues impacting Indigenous people.
SEATTLE, WA
Bruce Harrell
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Redistricting Commission seeks public comment on draft map of new City Council Districts

The Seattle Redistricting Commission is currently in the process of redrawing the boundaries of Seattle’s seven City Council Districts. Over the past five months, the Commission has hosted or participated in more than 50 community information sessions, a community survey, and seven public forums to gather feedback from the public about the redistricting process and its potential impact on neighborhoods. This process has resulted in the Commission adopting a draft map of new City Council District boundaries. Members of the public are invited to submit comments on the draft map and its proposed district boundaries.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Awarded Federal Grant to Provide Energy Efficiency and Health Improvements in Multifamily Affordable Housing

Department of Energy Grant Supports City of Seattle’s Nation-Leading Efforts to Decarbonize Existing Multifamily Affordable Housing Buildings. Seattle (August 4, 2022) – The City of Seattle has been awarded a grant from the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Enhancement and Innovation Program to convert gas water heating, space heating and other gas appliances in multifamily affordable housing properties to electric systems. In Seattle, buildings are one of the largest and fastest growing sources of climate pollution. The projects supported by this federal grant will provide valuable insights and data to DOE to help inform a holistic nationwide approach to energy efficiency and decarbonization in the multifamily affordable housing sector. While the City applied for $1.7 million, the final amount will be determined through award negotiations with DOE.
Seattle, Washington

Councilmembers Pedersen, Strauss Celebrate Unanimous Passage of Legislation Protecting Seattle’s Restaurants

SEATTLE – Councilmembers Alex Pedersen (District 4, Northeast Seattle,) and Dan Strauss (District 6, Northwest Seattle,) joined by stakeholders, issued the following statements after the Seattle City Council unanimously approved their legislation today which supports Seattle’s diverse local restaurants by limiting the fees they need to pay to third party delivery corporations.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Cedar Falls Project Long-Term Plan; RFQ #SCL-767008326

September 7, 2022 at 3:00PM (PT) The City of Seattle, Seattle City Light Department (“SCL”), seeks to engage a consultant to provide consulting services to a joint effort between SPU (Seattle Public Utilities) and City Light (Seattle City Light) in an internal planning effort to evaluate various long-term planning alternatives for the Cedar Falls Project. The alternatives range from rehabilitation of existing infrastructure for continued operation of water supply and hydropower operations to decommissioning of existing infrastructure and construction of new water storage infrastructure, with and without hydropower facilities. The objective of this internal effort is to provide the City with a roadmap for determining what should be done with the Cedar Falls Project now and in the future. An expected outcome of this plan development work is the identification of major uncertainties and key issues that will need to be addressed through collaboration with external stakeholders if the City decides to pursue any of these alternatives in the future.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Indigenous Advisory Council Member Profile: Suzanne Sailto (Snoqualmie)

Tell us a little bit about yourself. I am Suzanne Sailto, a Snoqualmie Tribal member and an elected member of the Snoqualmie Tribal Council. I was born in Toppenish, WA, but I lived everywhere nationwide due to my father being in the military. I have lived in Italy, Germany, Virginia, New Jersey, Texas, and Georgia. I graduated from Lakes High School, and I attended a two-year program at Ever Increasing Word Ministries. I have three children, who are all young men, and four grandchildren. I am an advocate for the YMCA, Encompass, and the Elder Advisory Board. I enjoy family time, volunteer work, and going to church.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Indigenous Advisory Council Member Profile: Jaci McCormack (Nez Perce)

Tell us a little bit about yourself. I was raised by my grandparents on the Nez Perce reservation in Idaho. I graduated from Lake Oswego High School, where I was recruited to play basketball at Illinois State. After college, I moved around trying to find the perfect balance with work and finding my passion – that’s when Rise Above was founded.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Sawant’s Statement While Voting ‘NO’ on Ending the $4/hour Grocery Worker Pandemic Hazard Pay

“As the BA.5 Covid variant surges, and as inflation stretches workers’ paychecks to the breaking point, Mayor Harrell, big business, and the City Council Democrats have shamefully cut grocery workers’ wages by $4/hour. Grocery workers and all frontline workers have made incredible sacrifices during the pandemic, and they deserve a raise, not a pay cut!” […]
SEATTLE, WA
