West Fargo Fire Department invites public to input session for strategic plan
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department is hosting a public stakeholder meeting, and you are invited. The meeting takes place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 16th inside the Lt. Adam Gustafson East Training Room as West Fargo City Hall.. The purpose of this meeting is to gather community feedback on the department’s functions and programs. This information will inform a new strategic plan that is built around the community.
Red River Valley Bomb Squad speaks on past threats, safety procedures, and recovered "war souvenirs"
(Fargo, ND) -- The Red River Valley Bomb Squad spoke with WDAY Radio about the pressures they face and safety measures their organizations go through on each call. Red River Valley Bomb Squad Commander Tim Runcorn describes putting on the protective suit, and what it is like to walk head-on into dangerous scenarios.
Fargo School Board could drop the Pledge of Allegiance. Tragedy leads to toy drive. Gunfire at Mall of America.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: How reciting the Pledge of Allegiance could soon become a thing of the past for a local school board. A toy drive is happening now in Fargo to remember two brothers who died in a car accident on a local highway. Gunfire breaks out at the Mall of America. How police are now searching for the suspect.
Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services speak on need for volunteers, aid provided to region
(Fargo, ND) -- A local chapter of a nationwide organization shared what makes their services a necessary part of the recovery process following destructive events in our community. Volunteer Team Lead for Salvation Army Emergency Services Andrew Lynch spoke about the role they play within the community. They are "second...
Man now charged with murder in Grand Forks unattended death
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Another charge is coming down for the man originally charged with tampering of evidence in a suspected homicide from May in Grand Forks. Authorities say 39-year-old Kindi Jalloh has now been charged with murder in the death of Douglas Elgert. The 67-year-old was found unresponsive in a residence in the 1200 block of North 39th street on May 24th.
Lady A cancels several North Dakota performances, including Fargo show
(Fargo, ND) -- Lady A is canceling concerts in Fargo, Minot and Sioux Falls, as well as the rest of its 2022 Fall tour. A message from the band said that Charles Kelley would be working on his sobriety. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy,...
North Dakota Attorney General reviewing deadly shooting by Fargo Officer
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Attorney General's Office is reviewing evidence in the deadly shooting by a Fargo police officer in early July. Shane Netterville was shot on July 8th after officers responded to the 15-hundred block of 34th Street South after three men appeared to be dead inside a van in a garage. Court documents say Netterville drove the van at the officers and was fired at by Adam O'Brien. Netterville died later at the hospital.
Gas prices drop to under four dollars a gallon in Fargo Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- Drivers in the Fargo-Moorhead metro area are seeing some relief at the pump. Gas has dropped below four-dollars a gallon at many stations in the area. Prices are well below the national average of four-16 a gallon. A record high of five-oh-one a gallon was set on June 14th.
Group aims to stop Fargo Abortion Clinic relocation
(Fargo, ND) -- A newly formed group in North Dakota is dedicated to stopping the move of the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo across the Red River to Moorhead. The Pro-Life Action Ministries or PLAM says their options are limited legally but they are starting 40 days of prayer at the new site beginning Thursday. The site location has not been released for security purposes.
Police officers in Mapleton shooting identified. Pro-life group opposes abortion clinic relocation. Schools implement CRT ban.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines:New details tonight on a deadly officer involved shooting involving 4 Fargo police officers. A local pro-life group is opposing plans for a Fargo abortion clinic to relocate to Moorhead. North Dakota schools are implementing the law banning critical race theory.
$10M grant for FM workforce development. Burgum orders flags at half-staff. Lower local gas prices.
Detroit Lakes Mayor Matt Brenk welcomes We Fest's economic impact while touting city
(Fargo, ND) -- The Mayor of Detroit Lakes is welcoming and enjoying the economic impact of We Fest while also touting his city. "Well it's a great place to come and visit and when you come and visit you might as well decide to live here. It's just a fantastic place to live. We have a lot to offer here," said Matt Brenk, while appearing on "What's on Your Mind" on AM 1100 The Flag.
Volunteer dive team speaks with WDAY Radio on history of organization, role they play with first response, and more
(Fargo, ND) -- Members of a regional volunteer dive team joined numerous other first responders and similar agencies at a yearly exposure event. Volunteers of Valley Water Rescue were in attendance at West Fargo's Night to Unite to share information about the services they provide to the public. Valley Water Rescue President Pete Fendt says the 29-year-old organization works to fill a unique role in the community.
North Dakota Ag related funds announce grants
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota ag-related funds are announcing grants. Nodak Meats will receive 45-thousand dollars for equipment for its Steele custom meat plant from the Agricultural Diversification and Development Fund. South 40 Beef in Mott is getting 200-thousand for expansion, and the Tharaldson Ethanol Plant in Casselton will...
Grand Forks Public Health to offer new Novavax COVID vaccine
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Grand Forks Public Health says it will be offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say it will be available at vaccination clinics on August 9th, 10th, and 11th. They say quantities available will be limited. Novavax is administered in a two-dose series, three weeks apart.
Sanford Fargo receives honors based on stroke treatment methods
(Fargo, ND) -- Sanford Fargo has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines – Stroke quality achievement award. The honor comes for the hospitals commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability. Sanford also received several other honors for timeliness in treating stroke and patients that also have type 2 diabetes.
Fargo Moorhead area grant intended for workforce training
(Fargo, ND) -- A nearly ten-million dollar grant is intended to fund workforce training in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The grant is part of the 500-million dollar Good Jobs Challenge funded by the American Rescue Plan. The grant process screened 500 applications to choose 32 winning projects. The Chamber president and...
EPIC Companies details what you will see at new Fargo Waterpark
(Fargo, ND) -- We're learning even more about what you can expect to be included when it comes to Fargo's newest attraction. 'The Wave' Waterpark is set to open in the next few years, and will include several activities and fun for families, college students and everyone in between. "A...
Fargo School Board President joins WDAY Midday to speak on new role, working with new colleagues, and her future goals for the board
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo School Board's newest president joined WDAY Midday to give an update on new board positions, future school board operations, and more. Dr. Tracy Newman, Fargo's newest School Board President, began the conversation with her nomination to the position. She expressed her gratitude for not only the public but for her colleagues as well.
8-03-22 The Chris Berg Show
47:04 - Dr. Steve Holen, Superintendent at Watford City School joins the show to talk about the Bakken Area Skills Center. Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about. Chris believes we need to start influencing the hearts and minds of Americans who are ready to...
