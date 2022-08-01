Read on popculture.com
Kelly Ripa Reportedly Raising Eyebrows for Being Rude to Ryan Seacrest
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest may appear to be a perfect pair for co-hosting a morning show. All seems swell between the pair, they are smiling ear-to-ear and they don't air their disagreements publicly. It seems wonderfully uneventful. But some fans, feel like Ripa is being a bit too pushy...
Gisele Bündchen Sends Emotional Message to Tom Brady on His 45th Birthday
Tom Brady is now 45 years old, and his wife has a special message for him. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to wish Brady a happy 45th birthday. In the Instagram post, Bündchen shares a photo of Brady with their two children — Vivan and Benjamin. "Happy...
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Audrey Just Showed off Her Singing Talents
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have another talented musician in the family! The country couple's youngest daughter, Audrey McGraw, shocked fans as she showed off her singing voice in an Instagram Reel Tuesday, playing piano as she took on her own slowed-down rendition of "Fire and Ice" by Pat Benetar.
'The View': Elisabeth Hasselbeck Spars With Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg
It was a family reunion for The View Wednesday as former panelist Elisabeth Hasselbeck returned as a guest co-host to sit beside her old sparring partners Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg during the ABC daytime talk show's 25th season on the air. Hasselbeck, who acted as the show's conservative panelist from 2003 to 2013, returned to the table for a conversation that started off warmly enough.
Lady A Postpones Tour as Charles Kelley Begins 'Journey to Sobriety'
Lady A has postponed their upcoming Request Line Tour as band member Charles Kelley begins "a journey to sobriety." The band – consisting of Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood – had been scheduled to kick off the 21-date, multi-city tour at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, Aug. 13, though that date, and all other dates, will now be pushed back to 2023, the band announced in a Thursday afternoon Instagram post.
Selena Gomez Shares How 'Real Stomachs' Are 'Coming the F— Back' in Spirited Video
Selena Gomez wants fans to know that every body is a vacation body. During a recent getaway, the Only Murders In the Building star, who celebrated her 30th birthday last week, declared that "real stomachs" are back in style as she lip-synced a body-positive message originally shared by Tasha K.
Chrissy Teigen Pregnant Again Nearly 2 Years After Suffering Pregnancy Loss
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their third child, Teigen announced Wednesday. The news comes almost two years after she lost her son Jack in September 2020. The Lip Sync Battle host previously announced in February she was using in vitro fertilization to conceive another baby. "The last few...
Jim Edmonds Reportedly Calls 'RHOBH' Star Teddi Mellencamp a 'Piece of S—' in Leaked DMs
Teddi Mellencamp is sharing the angry DMs former Real Housewives of Orange Country husband Jim Edmonds allegedly sent her after she and his ex-wife, Meghan King, briefly discussed his impending James Bond-themed nuptials with fiancée Kortnie O'Connor on Mellencamp's Two Ts In A Pod podcast. After the former Real...
'The View' Fans Left Irritated by Guest Co-Host Elisabeth Hasselbeck's Return
Viewers were anything but thrilled by former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck's return to The View. Nearly a decade after last appearing on the long-running ABC talk show, Hasselbeck, who previously held the conservative seat on the panel, returned to the Hot Topics table on Wednesday, Aug. 3, much to the displeasure of viewers.
'Married at First Sight': Miguel and Alexis Share How Past Relationships Inspired Them to Sign Up (Exclusive)
Married at First Sight stars Miguel and Alexis figured they had to shake things up if they wanted to find their respective forever partners. Ahead of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, the two opened up to PopCulture.com about how they eventually threw up their hands when it came to dating and asked the Married at First Sight experts to find them love, which came in the form of wife Lindy and husband Justin.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reportedly Break up After 9 Months Together
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up. According to E! News, sources close to the couple are confirming that the couple have decided to end their romance and remain friends. The sources indicate that the long-distance aspect of their relationship was the breaking point, with both having "a lot...
Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role
Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Marries Again After Divorce From TLC Series Nuptials
Jorge Nava has tied the knot once again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum first entered the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, eventually divorcing his TV bride. But now, Nava has officially walked the aisle with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
Melanie Lynskey Opens up About 'Ridiculous' Body Shaming on Set of Movie
Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey is opening up about her experience with body shaming in Hollywood. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress opened up about the body shaming she faced during her early days in Hollywood, revealing that she was pressured to lose weight on the set of 2000's Coyote Ugly.
Kim Kardashian Shows off 'Painful' Stomach Tightening Treatment in New Photos
Beauty might be skin deep, but for the world's most famous reality TV star it's all part of a treatment plan. Hulu's The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian announced she had undergone a new procedure to trim her belly. The reality star called it "a game changer!" in her Aug. 3 Instagram Story, accompanied by a photo of a reddened abdomen after she underwent the Morpheous laser treatment. "I think this is my fave laser, but it's painful [laugh out loud], but worth it!"
'Ghosts' Cast Want to See 'Good Place' Star Appear on Season 2 of CBS Sitcom
The cast of CBS's new hit sitcom Ghosts has some ideas about who they'd like to see join the show in Season 2, and the name of a Good Place alum recently came up. During a recent interview with Collider, Ghosts actor Brandon Scott Jones (Captain Isaac Higgintoot) was asked who his "ghost-seeing confidant" is — or rather, the person who would believe him if he claimed to have seen a ghost. "I'm gonna say... my pal D'Arcy... She would be the most game," he replied, referring to his best friend and former The Good Place actress D'Arcy Carden.
Johnny Depp Accused of Lifting Lyrics for His Song
Johnny Depp has been releasing new music in the wake of his big court win against ex-wife Amber Heard, but now the actor-turned-musician is being accused of lifting lyrics for some recent songs. According to a report from Rolling Stone, Depp and legendary rocker Jeff Beck allegedly stole the lyrics for their song "Sad Motherf—in' Parade." The outlet states that portions of the lyrics are taken from an obscure song or "toast," a sometimes-explicit version of Black folk poetry that was common many years ago. The toast was sung by an incarcerated man and was documented and released in 1974 by a folklore researcher.
'Teen Mom' Star Seems to Confirm MTV Is Combining 'OG' and Sequel Series Into One Show
There's another Teen Mom show on the horizon. Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus shared on Twitter that there is a new show called Teen Mom: Next Chapter that will be on the way. She also stated that Teen Mom 2 has come to an end, paving the way for this latest spinoff.
'Ghosts' Star Asher Grodman Explains His Character Trevor's Major Decision Before Untimely Death
CBS's Ghosts has not only become a favorite among audiences with stellar ratings across network television, but the writing alone has been a modest masterclass in humanizing death and all the moral complexities faced in the afterlife through comedy. In one of the show's most beloved and acclaimed episodes "Trevor's Pants" written by Kira Kalush and Talia Bernstein, series star Asher Grodman opened up about his character Trevor Lefkowitz's altruistic decision to give up his pants for a hazing victim ahead of the '90s Wall Street bro's tragic death.
'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Addresses Whether Jay Will See Spirits in Season 2 of CBS Sitcom
Following the events of the Ghosts Season 1 finale which found Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar) falling through to the basement after their front entrance caved in upon welcoming B&B guests, fans are curious if the potential injury sustained by Jay means he too will have the ability to see the Woodstone Mansion ghosts like his wife. After all, the Season 2 teaser shared at San Diego Comic-Con last month hinted at some possibility, though nothing has been confirmed. While chatting with Collider at the show's first panel at the world-famous event on July 21, Ambudkar admitted he sees Jay acquiring such abilities as a "temporary thing" — if it were to ever transpire, that is.
