The cast of CBS's new hit sitcom Ghosts has some ideas about who they'd like to see join the show in Season 2, and the name of a Good Place alum recently came up. During a recent interview with Collider, Ghosts actor Brandon Scott Jones (Captain Isaac Higgintoot) was asked who his "ghost-seeing confidant" is — or rather, the person who would believe him if he claimed to have seen a ghost. "I'm gonna say... my pal D'Arcy... She would be the most game," he replied, referring to his best friend and former The Good Place actress D'Arcy Carden.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO