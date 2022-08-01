ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Branch
Person
Linda Phan
Person
Drew Scott
Scary Mommy

Sydney Sweeney Lays Out The 'Stigmas' Hollywood Puts On Young Mothers

Sydney Sweeney has been experiencing a meteoric rise to fame. The 24-year-old actress was just nominated for two individual Emmy awards for her roles in HBO’s Euphoria and White Lotus, and was recently cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man spinoff, Madame Web opposite Dakota Johnson. But, if she could take a step back from it all to become a mother, she would.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Scary Mommy

Chrissy Teigen Announces She's Pregnant In Emotional Instagram Post

Chrissy Teigen announced late Wednesday that she is expecting a baby with husband John Legend. The cookbook author, model and host revealed the happy news on Instagram in an emotional post, saying: “the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rdf
Scary Mommy

The Pound Puppies Saga: How These Plush Toys Hooked Us & Now Our Kids

Geriatric millennials (sorry) spent their childhoods coveting everything from Barbie dolls to Teddy Ruxpins. We loved them; we had to have them. So, because we’re nostalgic like that, we wanted to take a look back at some of our most beloved, extremely popular ‘80s and ‘90s toys and explore why we obsessed over them and where they are now. We turned to veteran toy expert Jessica Hartshorn, who has spent her career writing about all things parenting and toys, to do her due diligence and get to the bottom of some of our most-wished-for favorites. Behold, Scary Mommy’s nostalgia & toys extravaganza. All week, we’ll be looking at the toys that made us. You’re welcome.
PET SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Scary Mommy

From The Confessional: I'm Feeling Beyond Touched Out

There’s a state of being known as feeling “touched out.” If you have kids, and particularly if you’re their primary caregiver, you probably already know this. It’s basically the overwhelming sense of having too much contact with the people who are in your space all day... of being treated like a giant huggable, kissable, poke-able, climbable playground attraction that possibly lactates and also dispenses snacks.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Scary Mommy

Am I The Last Mom In America Giving My Daughter A Barbie?

I recently found myself on the floor of my parents’ house, rifling through the Barbie collection left over from my 1990s childhood which — I’m very sorry to report — is now considered “vintage.” (The pain of the geriatric millennial.) It was a big pile of stuff, including several dolls, a few stray shoes and tiny accessories, and a whole bunch of brightly colored, completely off-the-wall outfits. Because when I was a kid, I might have longed for an American Girl doll, but it was Barbie who was always there.
KIDS
Scary Mommy

The Ultimate List Of Back-To-School Movies, Broken Down By Age Group

Hot summer days are still in full swing, but it won’t be long until it’s time for kids to head back to school. And while the looming threat of homework, tests, and chillier temperatures may not sound all that appealing to some, there are definitely a few significant advantages that come with the return to those hallowed halls. (After all, there are a lot worse things that could happen than getting to spend time with your friends every day — even if it’s inside a classroom!) But whether the thought of another academic year fills you with excitement or dread, the wonderful world of cinema offers a vast array of back-to-school movies that can make the whole ordeal seem a lot less scary. Because, believe it or not, kids really can have fun in school — both on and off-screen.
MOVIES
Scary Mommy

Beyoncé Will Remove Ableist Slur From Her New Record

The long-awaited seventh album, Renaissance, by Beyoncé has finally been released, and while fans rave about her latest masterpiece, some were disappointed to learn that there was an ableist slur in her lyrics. It was the very same slur used Lizzo’s song, “Grrrls,” — which the singer quickly changed...
CELEBRITIES
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy