Read on www.scarymommy.com
Related
Drew Scott Explains Why He Hasn’t Hired A Nanny Or Babysitter
Making the decision to get married is one of the biggest commitments an adult can make — and then having a kid comes along. Property Brothers star Drew Scott is learning a thing or two about just how big a heart can grow once you have a child. The...
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
Angelina Jolie Does The Electric Slide To Celebrate Daughter’s College Acceptance
Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. Angelina Jolie is boogie-woogie-ing on her daughter’s behalf. The 47-year-old actor, director, and humanitarian celebrated 17-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s send-off to Spelman College by doing the Electric Slide — and her sweet dance moves are going viral on TikTok. Jolie — who also...
Princess Charlotte Looks So Grown Up In Sweet, Rare Video With Prince William
Princess Charlotte sent well wishes and a good luck message to England’s women’s soccer team, the Lionesses — and it worked! On July 31 she teamed up with her dad, Prince William, to send their regards over Twitter, and the 2022 Euro Finals game ended 2 to 1 with England one goal ahead of rival Germany.
RELATED PEOPLE
Olympian Lolo Jones Tearfully Shares She’s Starting IVF As She Turns 40
Sometimes you can’t wait for things to be in place before you go for what you want — and in Lolo Jones’ case, she is doing just that. The two-sport Olympian shared an empowering and emotional video on her Instagram yesterday announcing her decision to begin the IVF process on her own.
Sydney Sweeney Lays Out The 'Stigmas' Hollywood Puts On Young Mothers
Sydney Sweeney has been experiencing a meteoric rise to fame. The 24-year-old actress was just nominated for two individual Emmy awards for her roles in HBO’s Euphoria and White Lotus, and was recently cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man spinoff, Madame Web opposite Dakota Johnson. But, if she could take a step back from it all to become a mother, she would.
Chuck E. Cheese Responds After Parent Shares Viral Video Of Her Black Daughter Being Ignored By The Mascot
A mother in Wayne, New Jersey, says that the beloved mascot, Chuck E. Cheese, deliberately ignored her two-year-old daughter while visiting for a child’s birthday party at a local location last week — and she captured the incident on camera. Natyana Muhammad, 29, posted the video on Twitter, beginning her caption with “PLEASE RETWEET.”
Chrissy Teigen Announces She's Pregnant In Emotional Instagram Post
Chrissy Teigen announced late Wednesday that she is expecting a baby with husband John Legend. The cookbook author, model and host revealed the happy news on Instagram in an emotional post, saying: “the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Pound Puppies Saga: How These Plush Toys Hooked Us & Now Our Kids
Geriatric millennials (sorry) spent their childhoods coveting everything from Barbie dolls to Teddy Ruxpins. We loved them; we had to have them. So, because we’re nostalgic like that, we wanted to take a look back at some of our most beloved, extremely popular ‘80s and ‘90s toys and explore why we obsessed over them and where they are now. We turned to veteran toy expert Jessica Hartshorn, who has spent her career writing about all things parenting and toys, to do her due diligence and get to the bottom of some of our most-wished-for favorites. Behold, Scary Mommy’s nostalgia & toys extravaganza. All week, we’ll be looking at the toys that made us. You’re welcome.
This Baby Looks Exactly Like Woody Harrelson, And Woody Harrelson Agrees
In the most adorable news of the day, Woody Harrelson has a baby look-alike — except she has more hair than the actor does!. Baby Cora Grier’s mom, Danielle Grier Mulvenna, posted a side-by-side photo of her 9-month-old child and 61-year-old Harrelson on Twitter Aug. 3, writing, “Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon [sic].”
15 Kids Who Aren't Afraid Of Getting Ruthlessly — And Hilariously — Sarcastic With Their Parents
They can out-sarcasm you any day of the week.
KIDS・
Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Dancing Is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today
Three years old Kaavia James has 1.9 million followers on Instagram, and it’s not because she’s the daughter of two star-studded celebrities; it’s because she’s a whole mood. The toddler is back at it again in all her glory, this time with a reel of her performing ‘interpretive dance’ skills during a day by the pool.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16 Viral Tweets About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Calling It Quits
“Thank U, Next (Kim’s Version)"
From The Confessional: I'm Feeling Beyond Touched Out
There’s a state of being known as feeling “touched out.” If you have kids, and particularly if you’re their primary caregiver, you probably already know this. It’s basically the overwhelming sense of having too much contact with the people who are in your space all day... of being treated like a giant huggable, kissable, poke-able, climbable playground attraction that possibly lactates and also dispenses snacks.
Girl Dad Derek Jeter Now Appreciates The Power Of Nail Polish Remover
Derek Jeter’s current world is very different than his baseball days. The former New York Yankee is now a dad to three young daughters, and getting his nails done is apparently a weekly treat!. The 48-year-old former MLB shortstop, who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame...
MLB・
The ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Producer Said Working On The Film Was A ‘Snap Back In Time’
Even though it’s been nearly 30 years since the original Hocus Pocus was released, it feels like yesterday for the Sanderson Sisters, aka Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker. The executive producer of Hocus Pocus 2, Adam Shankman, talked about how fun and magical it was for...
Am I The Last Mom In America Giving My Daughter A Barbie?
I recently found myself on the floor of my parents’ house, rifling through the Barbie collection left over from my 1990s childhood which — I’m very sorry to report — is now considered “vintage.” (The pain of the geriatric millennial.) It was a big pile of stuff, including several dolls, a few stray shoes and tiny accessories, and a whole bunch of brightly colored, completely off-the-wall outfits. Because when I was a kid, I might have longed for an American Girl doll, but it was Barbie who was always there.
KIDS・
The Ultimate List Of Back-To-School Movies, Broken Down By Age Group
Hot summer days are still in full swing, but it won’t be long until it’s time for kids to head back to school. And while the looming threat of homework, tests, and chillier temperatures may not sound all that appealing to some, there are definitely a few significant advantages that come with the return to those hallowed halls. (After all, there are a lot worse things that could happen than getting to spend time with your friends every day — even if it’s inside a classroom!) But whether the thought of another academic year fills you with excitement or dread, the wonderful world of cinema offers a vast array of back-to-school movies that can make the whole ordeal seem a lot less scary. Because, believe it or not, kids really can have fun in school — both on and off-screen.
Beyoncé Will Remove Ableist Slur From Her New Record
The long-awaited seventh album, Renaissance, by Beyoncé has finally been released, and while fans rave about her latest masterpiece, some were disappointed to learn that there was an ableist slur in her lyrics. It was the very same slur used Lizzo’s song, “Grrrls,” — which the singer quickly changed...
People Are Talking About Horror Movies They Watched As Kids That Messed Them Up, And The Stories Are Actually Kinda Funny
"My mom saw It had a clown in it and assumed it was a kids film, so she put it on for me and my sister to watch when we were 9 and 10."
Scary Mommy
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0