Four Grizzlies, two Bobcats named Stats Perform preseason All-Americans

montanasports.com
Questions surround Montana State running back committee
BOZEMAN — As the calendar turns to fall, the long-awaited return of Bobcat football is finally here. Montana State took the field Thursday morning to kick off fall camp, which also marked 30 days away from their home opener against McNeese State. “First day in the books, and I...
406mtsports.com
Montana State players reflect on offseason rehab as fall camp starts
BOZEMAN — One of the toughest parts of this offseason for Montana State linebacker Callahan O’Reilly has been not being able to join his teammates at practice, especially this past spring. “I hate missing any time, missing spring ball,” O’Reilly said at MSU football media day Wednesday. “It's...
What Do Montanans Wish Would Make A Comeback? Here Are The Top 5.
Not to sound like that old man who yells at the kids to get off my lawn, but it seems that with every year, I wax nostalgic for days gone by. I mean, who doesn't think back to the "good ole days" and how things used to be? Back before everyone's head was buried in a screen and people actually talked to each other instead of opting for texting the other person. I'm I the only one that misses those days?
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Bozeman Residents Truly Miss This 80’s Hangout. We Need One Again
As I think back to my childhood, there is one thing that will forever stand out. It was the place to be every Friday and Saturday night. You got to hang out with your friends unsupervised and have your first "slow skate" with a crush. This is also the place where the "good kids" would say swears. Ahh...the good times.
Once Fierce Rivals, Bradley and Racicot Meet In West's Radical Middle
Dorothy Bradley, a Montanan who narrowly lost to Marc Racicot in governor's race, has penned book of reflections on what she thinks is missing from American politics. Only hours before the polls closed in November 1992, Dorothy Bradley of Bozeman was on the cusp of making history as the first woman elected governor in Montana. But then mail-in ballots started to be counted favoring her opponent. Celebration abruptly turned from victory in sight into disappointing concession.
danielscountyleader.com
Cromwell-Weber Married in Belgrade
Brayden Cromwell and Gabby Weber were married July 15, 2022 in Belgrade, MT in the “Big Yellow Barn” with Cole Schram of- ficiating. Brayden, son of Sean and Kyla Cromwell of Scobey, gradu...
NBCMontana
Custer Gallatin National Forest closes part of Bozeman District due to bear activity
MISSOULA, Mont. — Custer Gallatin National Forest has closed parts of the Bozeman Ranger District due to bear activity. "Due to several carcasses along the Jackson Creek Trail #502 the Bozeman Ranger District has closed the trail between the trailhead and the upper Jackson Creek Road," the Forest warned on Facebook. "Bears have been seen actively feeding on the carcasses. Please avoid the area at this time."
Montanans Vote In Gun Poll And The Results Are Totally One Sided.
Over the weekend, there was a shooting at a Bozeman retailer. While still under investigation, it seems that there was an altercation that led to one man pulling out a gun and shooting the other. Full disclosure, I'm a big believer in the 2nd Amendment, but I understand that not...
Should These Montana Cities Give You Your Money Back?
These are some crazy numbers when you look at how much these Montana cities and counties have grown their budgets in the past few years. Look, Bozeman is growing. Billings is growing. Missoula is growing. Kalispell is growing. We get it. But why are city budgets growing even more astronomically?
Montana Is Ready For This Favorite Event To Return. Need Tickets?
The annual Warrior Taste Fest is back and better than ever this year. I don't know anyone who doesn't love great art, unlimited food and drink samples, PLUS a live auction with money that goes right back into the organization. The first time I attended the event I was impressed,...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Father Matthew Christiaens visits Valier to perform Mass for his hometown parish
Father Matthew Christiaens recently visited family and friends in his hometown of Valier where he held Mass at St. Francis Catholic Church on Friday, July 15. Father Matthew was ordained on June 24, 2022 by Bishop Austin Anthony Vetter in Helena at St. Helena Cathedral. He is assigned to Resurrection Parish in Bozeman.
New Restaurant And Bar Opening in Four Corners
I've been looking for somewhere new to have a meal and a drink, and now I know where to go. If you live in Four Corners, a new bar and restaurant will be opening close to you starting tomorrow, August 2nd. The Buck will offer drinks and New York-style pizza, among other things. It's also opening in a spot familiar to many in the Gallatin Valley.
Bozeman Health Deaconess to eliminate 28 positions, freeze some new hires
Bozeman Health Deaconess announced Tuesday afternoon that 28 leadership and leadership support staff positions will be eliminated and 25 open positions will not be filled at this time.
Brush pile sparks grass fire on Fowler Lane, multiple agencies respond
Hyalite, Gallatin Gateway, Bozeman Fire, Central Valley and Fort Ellis Fire Departments all responded to a small grass fire of about 1 acre on Fowler Lane this morning at 11:13 a.m.
bozone.com
Sun sets on downtown street concert series
Following a month of incredible performances that crowded the streets usually reserved for commuters, there’s still time to enjoy a show in the heart of town. The Downtown Bozeman Association continues to present the 22nd annual Music on Main summer concert series in historic Downtown Bozeman in the coming weeks. Music on Main festivities will take place on Main Street between Rouse and Black Ave. on Thursday evenings, August 4th and 11th. The music begins at 7pm and runs until 8:30pm.
KULR8
Yellowstone announces timeline for reopening of North Entrance and Northeast Entrance roads
YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - The North Entrance and Northeast Entrance roads into Yellowstone National Park are anticipated to be open again by October of 2022 with a short-term reconnection. While long-term road reconstruction is expected to take years to complete, the park has announced solutions that will reopen the...
No injuries in Bozeman RV fire, incident remains under investigation
An RV fire was quickly snuffed out Wednesday afternoon near the old Kmart site in Bozeman. The incident remains under investigation.
Bozeman Police continue the investigation into Walmart shooting
The Bozeman Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, that Sunday's shooting at Walmart is still an ongoing investigation.
UPDATE: Evacuations lifted on Matt Staff Fire
The Matt Staff Fire – the fast-moving wildfire that started outside East Helena Thursday – continued to burn in the Spokane Hills Friday.
