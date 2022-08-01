Man shot, killed just east of Stockton
(BCN) — A man was killed during a shooting incident Friday in an unincorporated area just east of Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives were working with the county’s medical examiner’s office to provide a positive identification of the victim.
Residents were alerted that South Gillis Road between East Main Street and State Route 4 would be closed due to heavy police presence.
No further details were available.
