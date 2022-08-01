ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Man shot, killed just east of Stockton

By Bay City News
 4 days ago

(BCN) — A man was killed during a shooting incident Friday in an unincorporated area just east of Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives were working with the county’s medical examiner’s office to provide a positive identification of the victim.

Residents were alerted that South Gillis Road between East Main Street and State Route 4 would be closed due to heavy police presence.

No further details were available.

KRON4 News

Sunnyvale police arrest felon, confiscate ghost gun

(KRON) — The Sunnyvale Police Department arrested a felon and confiscated an illegally-owned rifle and a ghost gun early in the morning of Aug. 5, according to a tweet from the department. The arrest came after a parole search conducted by detectives and patrol officers. KRON On is streaming news live now “It’s always a […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for killing 19-year-old Alameda woman

ALEMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect has been taken into custody for the killing of a 19-year-old woman, the Alameda Police Department announced Thursday night on Facebook. The woman was shot on July 31. The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Everett Street just before 9:00 p.m. Officers provided medical aid to the […]
ALAMEDA, CA
FOX40

Galt Police use drone to find stolen vehicle

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Under the watchful eye of their unmanned aerial systems (UAS) officers with the Galt Police Department were able to secure a stolen vehicle on Monday, according to police. Police said that they received reports of a suspicious vehicle located in an orchard in the 10200 block of Walnut Avenue. The vehicle […]
GALT, CA
FOX40

Police say 19-year-old shot, killed while driving

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a 19-year-old was shot and killed while he was driving on Thursday.  The shooting happened near Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive around 5:30 p.m. Police said he and a 17-year-old girl were both struck by gunfire, and first responders at the scene found them inside the car. The […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Grandmother identified as woman killed in North Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The victims in a deadly North Sacramento crash were identified by family as great grandparents who had been married for 56 years. The crash happened on Aug. 2 at Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive, and sent four people to the hospital. Among them were Cayetana Espejel, 86, and Antonio Espejel, 86.
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Pair arrested in connection to 2021 fatal shooting

Originally published as a Stockton Police Department Facebook post:. “Stockton police homicide detectives arrested Elizabeth Gomez, 23, and Juwan Potter, 24, in connection to the December 18, 2021, shooting death of a 23-year-old male in the 700 block of Houston Avenue (Van Buskirk Park). Gomez and Potter were booked into...
STOCKTON, CA
