Gio was initially 'completely pissed off' after Mets trade deadline
Gio explained that he was initially “completely pissed off” about the Mets lack of moves at the trade deadline, but he has since calmed down.
Chicago Cubs roster after trade deadline moves
Even though the Chicago Cubs hung onto All-Stars Wilson Contreras and Ian Happ, they still made a couple of changes to the roster. They traded RHP David Robertson to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Ben Brown. They also dealt RHP Mychal Givens to New York Mets for RHP Saul Gonzalez. They traded RHP Scott Effross to New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Finally, they got Zach McKinstry in return for reliever Chris Martin.
The smartest trade Cubs made at 2022 deadline
For all the criticism the Cubs received after holding on to top trade chips Ian Happ and Willson Contreras at the deadline, trading Scott Effross to the Yankees was a smart move. Yes, dealing one of David Ross’ most-trusted and oft-used relievers hurts the Cubs in the present. But...
Cubs option David Bote to Triple-A between doubleheader
The Cubs at least temporarily alleviated some of logjam on their infield depth chart by optioning David Bote to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. Optioning Bote after Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader in St. Louis was the Cubs' corresponding move to calling up Sean Newcomb to start the nightcap. Whether...
Cease pitches 6 strong innings, White Sox beat Rangers 2-1
Dylan Cease pitched six strong innings following a relatively rough start, Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking solo home run and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Friday night. The first start in August for Cease (12-4) resembled those of the past eight weeks, when he was...
Dodgers Fan Grabs Woman Between Legs During Stadium Brawl
A Dodgers fan grabbed a woman between her legs during a fan brawl.
MLB・
NH Governor calls on the Red Sox to fire Alex Cora
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has some takes. On WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” he called on the Boston Red Sox to fire Alex Cora this season.
Healthy White Sox feeling confident against Rangers
All the pieces are in place for the Chicago White Sox to make a run at winning the American League Central Division. It's just a matter of keeping everyone on the field. The encouraging news for the White Sox during the four-game series with the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, is their core position players have been in the lineup together for the first time this season.
Taking a chance on Michael Conforto right move for Sox
Editor's Note: "Taking a chance on Michael Conforto is the right move for the White Sox" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Tim Moran of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Diekman pitches stellar outing in first Sox appearance
While the White Sox were relatively quiet amidst the trade deadline, they seem to have picked up one gem from the Boston Red Sox. The team dealt catcher Reese McGuire to the Red Sox in exchange for left-hand reliever Jake Diekman. Diekman, 35, pitched in 44 games for Boston this...
MLB trade deadline by the numbers: How did 2022 compare to other years?
The 2022 MLB trade deadline was one for the books. The biggest transaction of the season occurred the afternoon of deadline day when the San Diego Padres sent six prospects to the Washington Nationals and brought back Juan Soto and Josh Bell. Along with the addition of Josh Hader, the Padres improved their World Series potential in the blink of an eye.
Jimenez is hitting like a Silver Slugger again - can it sustain?
Editor's Note: "Eloy Jiménez is hitting like a Silver Slugger again - can it sustain?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nik Gaur of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
White Sox hope for another offense onslaught vs. Royals
Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn admitted he sided with fans who are "feeling a level of frustration or disappointment" in the organization's overall inactivity at the trade deadline on Tuesday. Nevertheless, Hahn also exudes optimism regarding the defending American League Central champions, who will try for their second...
White Sox look to 'stay the course' in meeting with Rangers
The Chicago White Sox are in a spot on their schedule where they need to make a move. There are signs that they're going to take advantage of that. There's still work do be done, though, as a four-game series against the Texas Rangers begins Thursday night at Arlington, Texas.
Sox play Rangers on anniversary of Ryan vs. Ventura
On this day in 1993, White Sox infielder Robin Ventura was plunked by Texas Rangers Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan, which led to an all-out brawl. Ironically, the White Sox begin a four-game series against the Rangers on Thursday. A clip forever remembered in sports history, Ryan struck Ventura...
Oh, no, Stro? Marcus Stroman injury scare only a cramp
ST. LOUIS — Just as Marcus Stroman was about to finish his fifth inning of applying the heat to the Cardinals’ lineup, it was the humidity that bit back at him. The Cubs’ starter said he experienced only legs cramps when he stepped back off the mound Thursday following a strikeout of Lars Nootbar for the second out of the fifth inning of a 4-3 loss in the doubleheader opener — sending the trainer and manager from the dugout to check on their $71 million pitcher.
Ross: Vin Scully ‘special man, done a lot for our game’
ST. LOUIS — Ron Coomer didn’t play a game for the Dodgers before the final season of his career, in 2003, but he’d once spent a spring training in big-league camp as a Triple-A player following a minor-league trade a decade earlier. “When I went back to...
Lance Lynn, Jose Abreu lift White Sox over Royals 4-1
Lance Lynn threw four-hit ball over six innings, Jose Abreu homered for the second consecutive game and Eloy Jimenez hit three singles as the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1 Wednesday. Lynn (2-4) struck out eight for the third time this season while not walking a batter...
New Cub Castro excited to build on rapport with Contreras
When reliever Kervin Castro got the news the Cubs claimed him off waivers Tuesday, the clock was ticking toward the 5 p.m. trade deadline and Willson Contreras — for all the rumors — was still on the team. Of course, the Cubs ultimately did not trade Contreras, and...
White Sox Farm Report: August 3, 2022
Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 3, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
