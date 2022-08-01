ST. LOUIS — Just as Marcus Stroman was about to finish his fifth inning of applying the heat to the Cardinals’ lineup, it was the humidity that bit back at him. The Cubs’ starter said he experienced only legs cramps when he stepped back off the mound Thursday following a strikeout of Lars Nootbar for the second out of the fifth inning of a 4-3 loss in the doubleheader opener — sending the trainer and manager from the dugout to check on their $71 million pitcher.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO