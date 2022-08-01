ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs roster after trade deadline moves

Even though the Chicago Cubs hung onto All-Stars Wilson Contreras and Ian Happ, they still made a couple of changes to the roster. They traded RHP David Robertson to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Ben Brown. They also dealt RHP Mychal Givens to New York Mets for RHP Saul Gonzalez. They traded RHP Scott Effross to New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Finally, they got Zach McKinstry in return for reliever Chris Martin.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

The smartest trade Cubs made at 2022 deadline

For all the criticism the Cubs received after holding on to top trade chips Ian Happ and Willson Contreras at the deadline, trading Scott Effross to the Yankees was a smart move. Yes, dealing one of David Ross’ most-trusted and oft-used relievers hurts the Cubs in the present. But...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Healthy White Sox feeling confident against Rangers

All the pieces are in place for the Chicago White Sox to make a run at winning the American League Central Division. It's just a matter of keeping everyone on the field. The encouraging news for the White Sox during the four-game series with the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, is their core position players have been in the lineup together for the first time this season.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Taking a chance on Michael Conforto right move for Sox

Editor's Note: "Taking a chance on Michael Conforto is the right move for the White Sox" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Tim Moran of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox hope for another offense onslaught vs. Royals

Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn admitted he sided with fans who are "feeling a level of frustration or disappointment" in the organization's overall inactivity at the trade deadline on Tuesday. Nevertheless, Hahn also exudes optimism regarding the defending American League Central champions, who will try for their second...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox play Rangers on anniversary of Ryan vs. Ventura

On this day in 1993, White Sox infielder Robin Ventura was plunked by Texas Rangers Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan, which led to an all-out brawl. Ironically, the White Sox begin a four-game series against the Rangers on Thursday. A clip forever remembered in sports history, Ryan struck Ventura...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Oh, no, Stro? Marcus Stroman injury scare only a cramp

ST. LOUIS — Just as Marcus Stroman was about to finish his fifth inning of applying the heat to the Cardinals’ lineup, it was the humidity that bit back at him. The Cubs’ starter said he experienced only legs cramps when he stepped back off the mound Thursday following a strikeout of Lars Nootbar for the second out of the fifth inning of a 4-3 loss in the doubleheader opener — sending the trainer and manager from the dugout to check on their $71 million pitcher.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox Farm Report: August 3, 2022

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 3, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
