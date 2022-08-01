ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$35K raised by local radio stations for Honor Flight of the Ozarks

By Tony Nguyen
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Honor Flight of the Ozarks Radiothon on July 29, raised $35,870 from Zimmer Midwest Communications Inc. listeners and sponsors.

According to a press release, Mike Totten, Public Relations Director for Honor Flight of the Ozarks, said the amount of money raised was an Honor Flight record.

“The people of the Ozarks never cease to amaze us with their generosity, even in tough financial times,” said Zimmer-Springfield News Director/Operations Manager Don Louzader. “Our listeners and sponsors have come through in a major way for our veterans.”

Zimmer Midwest Communications Inc. consists of 93.3 KWTO, 98.7 The Dove, 101.3 Real Country and 96.9 The Jock.

Honor Flight of the Ozarks completed its 17th Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. on May 10, 2022, bringing local participation to 2,250 veterans.

There are two more Honor Flights scheduled this year on August 23rd and October 25th.

