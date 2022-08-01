ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Knox Pages

Section of U.S. 36 restricted to one lane starting Aug. 8

MOUNT VERNON -- The Ohio Department of Transportations has issued its current and upcoming road closures and restrictions for Knox County. U.S. Route 36 lane closure for bridge deck repairs - Beginning Monday, Aug. 8, motorists can expect U.S. 36 to be restricted to one lane west of Mt. Liberty for bridge deck repairs. Estimated completion is Wednesday, Aug. 10.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville City Council Continues To Tackle Housing Issues

“Is this a governmental function? That is the only question.”. So said Council Member Deborah Groat at Monday’s work session of the Marysville City Council following presentation from Council Member Henk Berbee who addressed the affordable housing crisis that is currently faced by those living in the city. In...
miamivalleytoday.com

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Miami County Commerce Center

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners and other government officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new One Stop Center, officially named the Miami County Commerce Center, on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Miami County Commerce Center will be located at the corner of Barnhart Road and State Route 55...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County signs off on Table Rock subdivision

MOUNT VERNON — Local officials signed off on the Table Rock subdivision, the first subdivision to reach fruition in many years. The Regional Planning Commission approved the final plat map on July 21. On Thursday, the Knox County commissioners, Hillier Township trustees, county engineer, and Knox Public Health made it official.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Infrastructure#Cog#City Hall#Marysville#The Council Chambers#U S Route 33
peakofohio.com

City issues a boil water advisory

The depressurization of a water line in Bellefontaine has prompted the city’s water department to issue a boil advisory for certain residents. The advisory includes the homes in the 300 and 400 blocks of Washington Avenue. Locations affected are:. 333, 336, 340, 345, 400, 404, 408, 409, 412, 415,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

VFW Post 3320 Donates Flagpole To Marysville’s BMX Track

MARYSVILLE – After two years of existence, the Marysville BMX track, 618 N. Main St., now has a flagpole on which to fly Old Glory and the Marysville City flag on the grounds, as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3320 donated the flagpole and the flags at a short ceremony at the BMX track Wednesday evening.
MARYSVILLE, OH
delawareohio.net

City Breaking Ground on two Significant Sawmill Projects

The City of Delaware and EXXCEL Project Management, in partnership. with Bridge Investment Group, will break ground August 4 on an economic development project that is expected to result in the creation of almost 2,500 jobs. Work is beginning on both the Sawmill Parkway extension and Sawmill Pointe Business Park.
DELAWARE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Luke, Richardson To Face Off In November For 86th District Seat

Incumbent Tracy Richardson will be the Republican nominee for the 86th District of the House of Representatives in Ohio General Assembly November 8 as she gathered almost 80 percent of the total votes cast in Tuesday’s primary election. According to Ohio Secretary of State’s website, the unofficial results showed that Ms. Richardson garnered 3,872 votes while challenger Republican Michael R. Bohland received 1,039 votes out a total of 4,911 votes cast in Union and Marion counties.
OHIO STATE
Urbana Citizen

Champaign Co. Fair opens Friday

The Champaign County Fair opens Friday, Aug. 5 and will continue through Friday, Aug. 12. Livestock shows, equestrian competition, garden shows and other local exhibitions will comprise the daily hustle and bustle of the fair’s activities. Entertainment at the grandstand will include the NTPA Truck and Tractor Pull on...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Weekly Indian Lake Update

LAKEVIEW, Ohio –The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is providing an update on the ongoing effort to combat the unprecedented aquatic vegetation growth that has impacted boating on Indian Lake. In preparation for two upcoming special events in August, ODNR is focusing harvesters on the west side of the lake and announcing the reopening of the herbicide application test area to boaters.
LAKEVIEW, OH
The Lima News

City of Lima releases street resurfacing schedule

LIMA — The City of Lima plans to resurface various streets starting from Monday, Aug. 8 to Friday, Aug. 19. According to the city engineer’s office, the Shelly Co. will post ‘no parking’ signs in advance of the paving and milling work. The dates could change due to the weather.
LIMA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Ohio GE Lighting plant closure with hundreds of job cuts makes American-made light bulbs nearly extinct. Nation’s largest union for GE workers: “We hold GE responsible.”

DAYTON—Today, IUE-CWA, the nation’s largest union for General Electric workers, condemned the new announcement from GE Lighting, a Savant Company, confirming it will discontinue the last American-made residential light bulbs by permanently closing its Bucyrus plant and laying off over 200 Ohio workers. The closure comes just two years after General Electric spun off its lighting business to GE Lighting, in the spring of 2020. IUE-CWA is raising the alarm that GE stakeholders should be prepared for more cuts like this if the company moves forward with its $2.5 billion plan to break itself up, instead of investing in its domestic workforce.
BUCYRUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Continues To Keep Ahead Of The Technology Curve

Marysville is one of the most connected cities in the world. And by connected, we don’t mean Marysville knows a guy who knows a guy. We mean connected to the 21st century. To this end, Connected Marysville conducted an open house – or at least an open vehicle – Thursday at the Memorial Health Partners Park Pavilion and invited to public along to see what all the hubbub was about.
MARYSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Polaris team plans $150 million mixed-use development

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The development team behind Polaris is planning a massive, $150 million mixed-use project in the area and is seeking a state tax credit to help move it forward. The project, dubbed the Galaxy at Polaris, is slated to be built in two phases. The first would include 12 acres […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
NEWARK, OH
Delaware Gazette

Old BWHS turns into new BWMS

SUNBURY — When students return to school on Aug. 17, the former high school will be open as the new middle school for seventh and eighth graders. The new Big Walnut High School (BWHS) at 713 N. Miller Drive opened in January. It was completed after the next-door Prairie Run Elementary (PRE) opened, making for a 295-acre campus.
SUNBURY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy