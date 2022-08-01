Read on www.unioncountydailydigital.com
Section of U.S. 36 restricted to one lane starting Aug. 8
MOUNT VERNON -- The Ohio Department of Transportations has issued its current and upcoming road closures and restrictions for Knox County. U.S. Route 36 lane closure for bridge deck repairs - Beginning Monday, Aug. 8, motorists can expect U.S. 36 to be restricted to one lane west of Mt. Liberty for bridge deck repairs. Estimated completion is Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Marysville City Council Continues To Tackle Housing Issues
“Is this a governmental function? That is the only question.”. So said Council Member Deborah Groat at Monday’s work session of the Marysville City Council following presentation from Council Member Henk Berbee who addressed the affordable housing crisis that is currently faced by those living in the city. In...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Miami County Commerce Center
TROY – The Miami County Commissioners and other government officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new One Stop Center, officially named the Miami County Commerce Center, on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Miami County Commerce Center will be located at the corner of Barnhart Road and State Route 55...
Knox County signs off on Table Rock subdivision
MOUNT VERNON — Local officials signed off on the Table Rock subdivision, the first subdivision to reach fruition in many years. The Regional Planning Commission approved the final plat map on July 21. On Thursday, the Knox County commissioners, Hillier Township trustees, county engineer, and Knox Public Health made it official.
City issues a boil water advisory
The depressurization of a water line in Bellefontaine has prompted the city’s water department to issue a boil advisory for certain residents. The advisory includes the homes in the 300 and 400 blocks of Washington Avenue. Locations affected are:. 333, 336, 340, 345, 400, 404, 408, 409, 412, 415,...
Dayton postal worker delivers mail with home in limbo
As the Elmo Fire continues to bring so much uncertainty, one act of day-to-day life remains steady in the small community of Dayton.
VFW Post 3320 Donates Flagpole To Marysville’s BMX Track
MARYSVILLE – After two years of existence, the Marysville BMX track, 618 N. Main St., now has a flagpole on which to fly Old Glory and the Marysville City flag on the grounds, as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3320 donated the flagpole and the flags at a short ceremony at the BMX track Wednesday evening.
City Breaking Ground on two Significant Sawmill Projects
The City of Delaware and EXXCEL Project Management, in partnership. with Bridge Investment Group, will break ground August 4 on an economic development project that is expected to result in the creation of almost 2,500 jobs. Work is beginning on both the Sawmill Parkway extension and Sawmill Pointe Business Park.
Luke, Richardson To Face Off In November For 86th District Seat
Incumbent Tracy Richardson will be the Republican nominee for the 86th District of the House of Representatives in Ohio General Assembly November 8 as she gathered almost 80 percent of the total votes cast in Tuesday’s primary election. According to Ohio Secretary of State’s website, the unofficial results showed that Ms. Richardson garnered 3,872 votes while challenger Republican Michael R. Bohland received 1,039 votes out a total of 4,911 votes cast in Union and Marion counties.
Champaign Co. Fair opens Friday
The Champaign County Fair opens Friday, Aug. 5 and will continue through Friday, Aug. 12. Livestock shows, equestrian competition, garden shows and other local exhibitions will comprise the daily hustle and bustle of the fair’s activities. Entertainment at the grandstand will include the NTPA Truck and Tractor Pull on...
Weekly Indian Lake Update
LAKEVIEW, Ohio –The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is providing an update on the ongoing effort to combat the unprecedented aquatic vegetation growth that has impacted boating on Indian Lake. In preparation for two upcoming special events in August, ODNR is focusing harvesters on the west side of the lake and announcing the reopening of the herbicide application test area to boaters.
City of Kettering honors Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik
In addition to her busy career as meteorologist, Jamie has served on the Parks Board since 2009.
DeWine awards $639K to Clark County Sheriff’s Office
Sixteen local and state law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $5.7 million in grant funding to help prevent and solve instances of violent crime.
City of Lima releases street resurfacing schedule
LIMA — The City of Lima plans to resurface various streets starting from Monday, Aug. 8 to Friday, Aug. 19. According to the city engineer’s office, the Shelly Co. will post ‘no parking’ signs in advance of the paving and milling work. The dates could change due to the weather.
Ohio GE Lighting plant closure with hundreds of job cuts makes American-made light bulbs nearly extinct. Nation’s largest union for GE workers: “We hold GE responsible.”
DAYTON—Today, IUE-CWA, the nation’s largest union for General Electric workers, condemned the new announcement from GE Lighting, a Savant Company, confirming it will discontinue the last American-made residential light bulbs by permanently closing its Bucyrus plant and laying off over 200 Ohio workers. The closure comes just two years after General Electric spun off its lighting business to GE Lighting, in the spring of 2020. IUE-CWA is raising the alarm that GE stakeholders should be prepared for more cuts like this if the company moves forward with its $2.5 billion plan to break itself up, instead of investing in its domestic workforce.
Marysville Continues To Keep Ahead Of The Technology Curve
Marysville is one of the most connected cities in the world. And by connected, we don’t mean Marysville knows a guy who knows a guy. We mean connected to the 21st century. To this end, Connected Marysville conducted an open house – or at least an open vehicle – Thursday at the Memorial Health Partners Park Pavilion and invited to public along to see what all the hubbub was about.
Polaris team plans $150 million mixed-use development
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The development team behind Polaris is planning a massive, $150 million mixed-use project in the area and is seeking a state tax credit to help move it forward. The project, dubbed the Galaxy at Polaris, is slated to be built in two phases. The first would include 12 acres […]
For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
Chicken owners at the Greene County Fair take birds home after some perish in excessive heat
XENIA — At least a half-dozen chickens at the Greene County Fair died in Wednesday’s excessive heat and that prompted fair officials to ask “a few owners” of chickens and rabbits to take their animals home. “Due to the extreme heat conditions in our barns, some...
Old BWHS turns into new BWMS
SUNBURY — When students return to school on Aug. 17, the former high school will be open as the new middle school for seventh and eighth graders. The new Big Walnut High School (BWHS) at 713 N. Miller Drive opened in January. It was completed after the next-door Prairie Run Elementary (PRE) opened, making for a 295-acre campus.
