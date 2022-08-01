The L-Fund awards grant to Palm Springs woman completing engineering course

A Palm Springs woman is getting support from The L-Fund , a non-profit organization that supports lesbians throughout the Coachella Valley.

Caroline Romero received The L-Fund Education Education Assistance Program Grant last week after undergoing the application process.

Romero has been working as an engineer for five year, and wants to continue growing in her career.

After receiving the L-fund education assistance program grant, she'll be able to do just that.

"I have never been given the opportunity to study for free, or earn anything like that. Unfortunately, in my country, those possibilities are not too often and less often for lesbians," says Romero who is originally from El Salvador.

Back in January, Romero looked to move up within her company, from a network engineer to a field engineer.

"I applied to another position within the company, and the feedback that I got was that I didn't have enough experience in the field," added Romero.

The certification she needs to help her fill the gap and advance in her career is offered out of state.

"I didn't really have the means to go and take these courses that will allow me to become an engineer," says Romero.

That's when Romero remembered the L-Fund, an organization dedicated to supporting lesbians through financial crisis assistance, while also providing grants for education, the arts, health and wellness.

She had stopped by their booth at the Palm Springs Pride Event, "We got some information regarding grants for education for lesbians and we remembered that, and I just decided to apply," says Romero.

Mei Ling Tom, Board Member with the L-Fund, took on Romero's case.

After two months of going through the application process, Romero was awarded the grant.

"Last week, I was given the news that I got it and will be able to take this course in Texas. It's in September, it's a three day course. I will be able to have certification that says that I am an engineer and I will be able to get promoted in work," says Romero.

Mei Ling Tom tells me The L-Fund is the only non-profit in the country that was founded by lesbians for lesbians.

"I'm proud to be on the board for five years and continuing to do the work that we do. I know that we look forward to seeing Caroline's progress after she takes the course," says Tom.

The LEAP Education grant will fund Romero's three day course, airfare, hotel and business laptop.

The post The L-Fund awards grant to Palm Springs woman completing engineering course appeared first on KESQ .