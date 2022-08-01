Read on www.fox44news.com
James e Lewis jr
4d ago
really sitting at home no crime safe at home smoking wow shaking my head the gang shake down
6
Temple police arrest 2 suspects in Friday robbery
Police have arrested two suspects in a robbery and police chase this afternoon after they caused "significant damage" near a Temple intersection.
Dangerous Temple car chase ends with two teens in custody for car theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are segments on another car theft in Central Texas. One 17-year-old and a 16-year-old have been arrested for car theft in Temple, according to Temple police. Officers were called Friday to the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Dr....
WCSO investigates Thursday night homicide after woman found shot near Florence
Detectives with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday an investigation was underway after a woman was shot and killed Thursday night in the 4500 block of County Road 245, outside the City of Florence.
KWTX
Former murder suspect sentenced to prison after probation revoked
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man whose murder charge was dismissed last month was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday after a judge revoked his felony probation. Judge Thomas West sent Krisean Jamon Gibson, 23, to prison after a contested revocation hearing in Waco’s 19th State District Court.
fox7austin.com
Police searching for suspect involved in possible north Austin road rage incident
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are looking for a man involved in a possible road rage incident that took place last week in north Austin. According to a woman that didn’t want to be identified, she and her son were driving on Dessau Rd. when a man pulled up behind them and was honking at them to speed up.
fox44news.com
Man charged with putting camera in church restroom
Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 46-year-old Bell County man has been arrested on multiple charges regarding the placing of cameras in a church restroom. Jeremy Robert Pelley was booked into the Bell County Jail on four counts of invasive visual recording in a bath or dressing room after being picked up by U.S. Marshals on warrants obtained following an investigation by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Over $100,000 Bond Set for Killeen, Texas Woman After Attack of Officer
A wild dispute at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, Texas resulted in a patient being jailed on over $100,000 bond. The fight started when a woman didn't want to leave the hospital, even though she had been medically cleared to go home. Seton Medical Center Altercation. The Killeen Daily...
KTSA
Austin police looking for two suspects after robbery and kidnapping
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Austin police are turning to the public for help in finding two suspects involved in a robbery and kidnapping. Investigators say a woman was walking in her neighborhood when a man and a woman came up to her and forced her into a blue Ford SUV at gunpoint.
fox7austin.com
Homeless camp shooting suspect charged with first-degree murder
AUSTIN, Texas - A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a North Austin homeless camp last month. 21-year-old Cesar Lopez was arrested July 28 for the shooting of 37-year-old Michael Richardson. Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Lopez less than a mile from where the shooting happened.
Killeen has over 4,000 outstanding arrest warrants. Find out if you're on the list
KILLEEN, Texas — When Judge Kris Krishna took over Killeen's Municipal Court in April, he discovered the City of Killeen has a list of outstanding arrest warrants more than 4,000 people long. Killeen would normally need to work with law enforcement to track people down in a warrant roundup, but Krishna decided to take a friendlier approach to trying and get the list taken care of.
fox7austin.com
APD looking for woman missing from North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night. 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3. APD says...
Temple Police identifies man who died in 3-vehicle crash Tuesday morning
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department released the name of the man who died in an early morning crash Tuesday that involved three vehicles. Police said the man was identified as 29-year-old Casey Allen Stodgell, according to a Wednesday news release. According to police, three vehicles crashed into...
Central Texas church recovering from tornado in April and now alleged theft
A Central Texas church that has been working to rebuild following tornado damage in April is now searching for a suspect that stole a trailer from its property.
1 Man Dies In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Hewitt (Hewitt, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hewitt on Saturday night. According to the officials, Kelton Hubert, 32, was identified in the motor vehicle crash. Hubert tried to flee from a McLennan County [..]
fox44news.com
Temple murder suspect brought back to Bell County
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $1 million for 30-year-old Justin Glen Boswell – the man arrested in Milam County in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Temple. Officers responded to the stabbing around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, which occurred in the 2600...
KCEN TV NBC 6
City of Killeen has over 4,000 outstanding arrest warrants for misdemeanors
The City of Killeen has outstanding arrest warrants for more than 4000 people. Judge Kris Krishna wants to give people a chance to get those taken care of now.
'If you needed to borrow a trailer, you could've just come and asked us' | Trailer stolen off local Salado church property
SALADO, Texas — First Cedar Valley Baptist Church says a trailer was taken off its property that belonged to construction crews helping with renovations at the church. Security footage now found on the church's Facebook, shows a vehicle entering the church lot around 2:05 a.m. on July 28. The video shows a truck backing into the lot where the trailer is parked, grabbing a pair of bolt cutters and taking off with the property, according to the post. The church believes the thieves removed their license plates before attempting the theft.
1 Man Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety officials reported a multi-vehicle accident which led to one pickup truck rolling over several times on the main highway through Killeen. The accident took place on Tuesday at noon on I-14 near the Clear Creek overpass, where a 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche was carrying an [..]
Man breaks in, steals more than 20 briskets from la Barbecue restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas — An unknown suspect reportedly stole "thousands of dollars worth of briskets" from an Austin favorite, la Barbecue, early Thursday morning. According to the restaurant, the unknown suspect allegedly broke into the restaurant on East Cesar Chavez Street in East Austin shortly after 4 a.m. The restaurant said he jumped over the side fence, cut off barbecue pit locks and loaded more than twenty whole briskets into an SUV before driving off.
Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash on SH 349
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Two men are dead following a crash on SH 349 in Midland County. Jose Castillo, 55, of Midland was driving a truck tractor south on SH 349. At the same time, James Featherston, 38, of Oglesby, Texas was traveling east in a truck on CR 140 heading towards SH 349.
