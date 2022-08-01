ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

James e Lewis jr
4d ago

really sitting at home no crime safe at home smoking wow shaking my head the gang shake down

Former murder suspect sentenced to prison after probation revoked

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man whose murder charge was dismissed last month was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday after a judge revoked his felony probation. Judge Thomas West sent Krisean Jamon Gibson, 23, to prison after a contested revocation hearing in Waco’s 19th State District Court.
Man charged with putting camera in church restroom

Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 46-year-old Bell County man has been arrested on multiple charges regarding the placing of cameras in a church restroom. Jeremy Robert Pelley was booked into the Bell County Jail on four counts of invasive visual recording in a bath or dressing room after being picked up by U.S. Marshals on warrants obtained following an investigation by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Homeless camp shooting suspect charged with first-degree murder

AUSTIN, Texas - A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a North Austin homeless camp last month. 21-year-old Cesar Lopez was arrested July 28 for the shooting of 37-year-old Michael Richardson. Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Lopez less than a mile from where the shooting happened.
Killeen has over 4,000 outstanding arrest warrants. Find out if you're on the list

KILLEEN, Texas — When Judge Kris Krishna took over Killeen's Municipal Court in April, he discovered the City of Killeen has a list of outstanding arrest warrants more than 4,000 people long. Killeen would normally need to work with law enforcement to track people down in a warrant roundup, but Krishna decided to take a friendlier approach to trying and get the list taken care of.
APD looking for woman missing from North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night. 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3. APD says...
Temple murder suspect brought back to Bell County

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $1 million for 30-year-old Justin Glen Boswell – the man arrested in Milam County in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Temple. Officers responded to the stabbing around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, which occurred in the 2600...
'If you needed to borrow a trailer, you could've just come and asked us' | Trailer stolen off local Salado church property

SALADO, Texas — First Cedar Valley Baptist Church says a trailer was taken off its property that belonged to construction crews helping with renovations at the church. Security footage now found on the church's Facebook, shows a vehicle entering the church lot around 2:05 a.m. on July 28. The video shows a truck backing into the lot where the trailer is parked, grabbing a pair of bolt cutters and taking off with the property, according to the post. The church believes the thieves removed their license plates before attempting the theft.
Man breaks in, steals more than 20 briskets from la Barbecue restaurant

AUSTIN, Texas — An unknown suspect reportedly stole "thousands of dollars worth of briskets" from an Austin favorite, la Barbecue, early Thursday morning. According to the restaurant, the unknown suspect allegedly broke into the restaurant on East Cesar Chavez Street in East Austin shortly after 4 a.m. The restaurant said he jumped over the side fence, cut off barbecue pit locks and loaded more than twenty whole briskets into an SUV before driving off.
Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash on SH 349

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Two men are dead following a crash on SH 349 in Midland County. Jose Castillo, 55, of Midland was driving a truck tractor south on SH 349. At the same time, James Featherston, 38, of Oglesby, Texas was traveling east in a truck on CR 140 heading towards SH 349.
