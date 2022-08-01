Former Trojan Janie Wiggins to be inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame

Read on www.troymessenger.com
Troy Messenger
Former Trojan Rick Stetson remembered
Rick Stetson always looked forward to his next birthday. Another year older and he still was not an old man running along the side of the road. Stetson was not a road runner. He liked to run fast. He like to race. At age 77, Stetson was very fast. Rick...
wdhn.com
Dothan Wolves football preview 2022
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Jed Kennedy takes over this season as head coach for the Dothan Wolves after holding the power of the whistle for 14 years. Including the last three in Enterprise. And after coming off a 4-6 season last year the Wolves know 7a region 2...
Troy Messenger
Lady Rebels gearing up for first season under new coach
The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels will jump start the first year under new head volleyball coach Chelbie Mobley on Aug. 18 and are currently hard at work getting ready for the season. Mobley is in her first year as the head volleyball coach at Zion Chapel but served as an...
Troy Messenger
Troy straps on pads for the first time in fall camp
The Troy Trojans strapped on shoulder pads in practice for the first time in fall camp on Friday as the team continues work towards the season opener. While Troy still hasn’t put on full pads – no full tackling drills yet – the physicality still increased as Troy put on “shells,” meaning helmets and shoulder pads.
wtvy.com
Wallace student overcomes distance to succeed
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 20 new nurses are ready for the workforce after a pinning ceremony at Wallace Community College. One of those students, Derek Danielus Raiford Jr., has traveled far and wide to earn this accomplishment. He has commuted from Columbus, Georgia throughout his college career. That makes for...
Greenville Advocate
Highland Home coach relieved of coaching duties
Crenshaw County Superintendent Dodd Hawthorne informed Highland High School varsity boys basketball coach Johnny Mitchell he was being relieved of his coaching duties via email Wednesday. Hawthorne confirmed Mitchell had been let go, but noted Mitchell, who was tenured, would remain as part of Highland Home’s educational staff. “Obviously,...
Troy Messenger
Troy football opens up fall camp
The Troy University football team got fall camp started on Wednesday morning for the first of 11 practices before school starts back. The heat on Wednesday started out bearable before the Alabama humidity took hold near the end of practice. Oppositely, the Trojans started out hot early in practice before both the offense and defense began to taper off near the end of practice.
donalsonvillenews.com
Out-standing in their field
4-H’ers attend Crop Scouting and Agricultural Education Event. 4-Hers from Seminole, Mitchell, Decatur and Grady Counties in Georgia along with 4-H’ers from Jackson County, Florida and students from Houston County, Alabama and South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John De La Howe attended the fifth annual Southeastern 4-H Crop Scouting school held on July 26-28.
wtvy.com
Live at Lunch - Kiser Olds with Alabama Dance Works
This week, Coffee County EMA and the Enterprise Police Department is making it a priority by providing active shooter training to faculty and staff at Enterprise City Schools. 20 new nurses are ready for the workforce after a pinning ceremony at Wallace Community College. Dr. Eric Mackey visits Ariton. Updated:...
wtvy.com
Ariton becomes first Wiregrass “Spotlight School”
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - Ariton Pre-K through 3rd grade teachers are celebrating. That’s because their school is one of a handful to receive a special title. “Us being one of the twelve schools in the state that was recognized as a spotlight school is just a tremendous accomplishment for our teachers,” says Josh Herring, Principal of Ariton School.
Andalusia Star News
GALLERY: Shellhouse crowned 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Covington County
Andalusia High School rising senior Grace Shellhouse was crowned as the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Covington County on Saturday, July 16. “It is an honor to represent Covington County, and I will not take it for granted,” Shellhouse said. “Two months ago, I was not even going to participate. Distinguished Young Women was never something I had been interested in, and I had never done anything like it before. All throughout my junior year, I had people try to talk me into participating, but I said no every time. After some much-needed positive peer pressure and convincing from my aunt, Mrs. Janna Marsh, and many other role models, I gave in. I never expected it to be as fun as it was. The girls were so sweet, and those friendships are some of the best I have. The DYW board is incredibly supportive, and I wouldn’t want to do it without them. DYW was a blast, and I wouldn’t trade a second of my summer for anything.”
wtvy.com
New teachers are headed to Henry, Houston, and Dothan Schools
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston and Henry counties along with Dothan City have many new teachers entering the classroom. The three districts came together for the “Wiregrass Institute” to prepare for a great year. Patrice Morgan is bringing her passion for science into an Abbeville Elementary 6th grade...
wdhn.com
Dale Co. school recognized as one of the state’s top 12 schools
ARITON, Ala. (WDHN) — A rural school in Northeast Dale County was honored for being one. of the 12 best public schools statewide. It’s also the only one in the Wiregrass to be recognized. This morning, Ariton school teachers were presented with tiara crowns from Dale County school...
madeinalabama.com
HudsonAlpha teams with Dothan on Wiregrass biotech institute
Genomics education in the region’s schools to include workforce certifications and internships in the ag-tech sector. Genomics research on Alabama peanuts to create a new variety of drought- and disease-resistant peanut, an important crop in the Wiregrass. Recruitment of agriculture tech start-up companies, and the creation of an ecosystem...
Troy Messenger
Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum
The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has received a historical treasure from the Tourism Council of Bullock County — the Locklar Rolling Store that was established in 1947. The Locklar Rolling Store made home deliveries to the rural residents in Bullock and Macon counties for 55 years. Barbara Tatom, museum...
thebamabuzz.com
New opportunities coming to Dothan with HudsonAlpha Institute For Biotechnology
Dothan, we have news of a big business coming to town that’s going to bring agricultural, economic and educational growth. On August 2, the City of Dothan decided to partner with HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology to create a new location called HudsonAlpha Wiregrass in the city. Keep reading to learn all the details.
Convicted murderer sentenced to 109 years in prison in southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Guatemalan man has been sentenced to 109 years after being found guilty of murder in Houston County. Houston/Henry County District Attorney Pat Jones confirmed that Eduardo Cuz Hor, 18, had received the century-long sentence. In June, Cuz was convicted of stabbing and killing Mario Cuz Caal at Coggins Country Estates […]
wtvy.com
Borden Dairy to close Dothan milk plant
escc.edu
Stump named new Dean of Administrative Services
Chellye Stump has been named the new Dean of Administrative Services at Enterprise State Community College. Stump will manage three divisions at ESCC in her new role. As Dean of Administrative Services, she will lead all areas of the college’s business functions, which includes the College’s budget, bookstore services, inventory and financial reporting; information technology, including the hardware, software, networking and communications infrastructure; and college planning, institutional effectiveness, quality enhancement and accreditation through the Institutional Effectiveness Division.
wtvy.com
SmartBank Purchases Historic Ellison Building
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SmartBank recently announced the purchase of Dothan’s historic Ellison building located at 170 East Main Street. This location in the heart of downtown will include a full-retail branch allowing the team to serve the Wiregrass area community with regional, commercial, private banking, and mortgage lending needs.
