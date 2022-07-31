Relive Watford's win over Sheffield United as it happened

www.bbc.com
Report: Todd Boehly Is 'Reluctant' To Sanction Cesar Azpilicueta's Exit
Captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been very up-front with his desire to depart, though recent reports cast a bit of doubt on a transfer that at one point seemed to be inevitable.
BBC
Jesse Lingard: Nottingham Forest 'love' sealed signing after Man Utd exit
Jesse Lingard says the "love" of Nottingham Forest's owners convinced him to move to the City Ground. Lingard, 29, felt "all I could say was yes" as he rejected lucrative overseas offers to sign a one-year deal. Speaking about Forest's approach, he told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I could have...
New era dawns but Bayern should still be too good for Bundesliga rivals | Andy Brassell
Robert Lewandowski’s exit made for a rocky summer, but the Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are again surely destined for the domestic summit
BBC
Transfer news: City target Gomez instead of Cucurella
Manchester City have opened talks with Anderlecht over Spain Under-21 left-back Sergio Gomez, 21, as an alternative to Brighton target, Spaniard Marc Cucurella, 24. (Times - subscription required), external. England midfielder Phil Foden, 22, has agreed a new long-term contract worth around £225,000-a-week at Manchester City. (Mail), external. Sheffield...
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Delighted With New Diogo Jota Deal
Liverpool manager Jurgen comments on Diogo Jota's new long-term deal.
‘I Think Diaz Could Be Player of the Year’ - Ex-Premier League Manager on Luis Diaz
Liverpool secured the services of Columbian International Luis Diaz for a reported £42.3million from Portuguese outfit FC Porto in January this year. Diaz become an instant impact for Klopp's side, and former England manager Stuart Pearce believes he could well go on to win player of the year for the 22/23 campaign.
Report: Barcelona Target Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold In €80million Transfer Swoop
Barcelona are targeting Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold as their big summer signing for 2023 according to a report.
BBC
United linked with 'next Haaland'
Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Red Bull Salzburg for striker Benjamin Sesko, who journalist Luke Edwards said could be the next Erling Haaland. He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s a fascinating deal. He’s a serious prospect. He’s 19, a brilliant age profile. He's really talked about as one of the top prospects in Europe.
'This is what he thinks, not what the city is thinking or the society is thinking' - Kalidou Koulibaly Hits Back At Napoli President
Kalidou Koulibaly has eloquently responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis's claims that he will never again buy an African player 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'.
