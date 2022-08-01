ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers trade All-Star closer Josh Hader to Padres

By BERNIE WILSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CuyR1_0h0jlAuJ00
Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader pitches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres acquired All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in exchange for recently benched closer Taylor Rogers and three other players in a blockbuster deal between NL playoff contenders.

The NL Central-leading Brewers shipped one of the game’s top relievers to the Padres for Rogers, right-hander Dinelson Lamet, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and pitching prospect Robert Gasser.

The trade features the two big league saves leaders. Hader has 29 saves while Rogers has 28, though the Padres recently removed Rogers from the closer role after he blew consecutive opportunities in a series at Detroit. The Padres obtained Rogers from Minnesota on opening day.

“Josh Hader is one of the best closers in the league,” Padres general manager A.J. Preller said. “He’s been there, done that, pitched in big spots, big playoff games. He’s got elite stuff.”

San Diego also finalized a $100 million, five-year contract with right-hander Joe Musgrove that starts next year. The 29-year-old Musgrove is 8-4 with a 2.65 ERA in 18 starts this year.

Hader, the NL reliever of the year three times in the last four seasons, has a career-high 4.24 ERA after enduring one of his worst slumps just before the All-Star break.

The left-hander allowed five homers and 12 runs over 4 1/3 innings in a stretch of six appearances in early July, increasing his ERA from 1.05 to 4.50. Hader otherwise has allowed just four runs in 29 2/3 innings.

And hitters continue to have all kind of trouble making contact against him. Hader has struck out 59 batters in 34 innings. He has blown only two of his 31 save opportunities.

Hader, 28, is making $11 million this year and is eligible for arbitration again in the offseason. He could become a free agent after 2023. His gradually increasing salary had raised speculation with each trade deadline that the budget-conscious Brewers might deal him.

This time, they made the move.

“We felt this was the right time, and it was only a player of that caliber that could garner such a significant return to make such an impact on the future of the organization,” Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns said.

The Brewers also might have been convinced by the emergence of All-Star reliever and 2020 NL Rookie of the Year Devin Williams, who has 30 consecutive scoreless appearances. Stearns declined to speculate on whether Williams or Rogers would take over as closer, saying that decision would be left up to manger Craig Counsell.

Hader issued an Instagram post thanking the city of Milwaukee for embracing him. He had spent his entire major league career with the Brewers, who acquired him along with Adrian Houser, Brett Phillips and Domingo Santana in a 2015 trade that sent Carlos Gomez and Mike Fiers to the Houston Astros.

“Thank you for the support throughout my career,” Hader said. “Y’all have been great to me. The people, the energy, the love! There will always be a special place in my heart for MKE.”

Rogers is 1-5 with a 4.35 ERA and seven blown saves. After a strong start to the season, Rogers posted a 5.59 ERA in June and a 9.31 ERA in July. He can become a free agent after the season.

“In Taylor’s case, a lot of this was and is reliever volatility that we can see,” Stearns said of Rogers’ recent struggles. “We think this is a good pitcher who’s going to perform for us. And we think our staff will be able to get the best out of him.”

Lamet has struggled this season with an 0-1 record and 9.49 ERA in 13 appearances, well above his career ERA of 4.08.

The 23-year-old Ruiz has hit well above .300 at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season and was hitting .222 in 14 games with San Diego. Gasser, a second-round draft pick last year, has gone 4-9 with a 4.18 ERA at the high Single-A level this year.

The Brewers will assign Ruiz to Triple-A Nashville and Gasser to Double-A Biloxi.

Milwaukee has a three-game lead over St. Louis in the NL Central, and the Padres have a 1 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia for the second NL wild card.

Musgrove has an $8,625,000 salary and was on track to be eligible for free agency after the World Series.

He gets $20 million annually from 2023-27 and in the final year of the deal gets a limited no-trade provision allowing him to block a trade to 13 teams. However, that provision would have significance only if Musgrove has been traded before then — if he remains with the Padres, he would have the right to veto trades starting midway through the 2026 season as a 10-year veteran who has been with his team for at least five seasons.

In addition, Musgrove gets a hotel suite on road trips.

___

AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee in Milwaukee and AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Diamondbacks host the Rockies on 4-game home win streak

Colorado Rockies (47-62, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (47-58, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-6, 4.87 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.87 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -174, Rockies +147; over/under is 8 runs.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Cubs host the Marlins, try to continue home win streak

Miami Marlins (48-58, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (42-63, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (7-6, 3.41 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (3-6, 4.42 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -111, Marlins -108; over/under is 7 1/2...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Dodgers play the Padres with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (61-48, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (73-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (3-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-0, .77 ERA, .99 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -155, Padres +131; over/under is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
San Diego, CA
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Minnesota State
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Associated Press

Texas Rangers host the Chicago White Sox Saturday

Chicago White Sox (54-52, second in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (47-59, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (4-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-6, 4.30 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -120, Rangers -101; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Taylor Rogers
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Dinelson Lamet
Person
Mike Fiers
Person
Devin Williams
Person
David Stearns
Person
Adrian Houser
Person
Domingo Santana
The Associated Press

Angels blow late lead, rally in 10th for 4-3 win over M's

SEATTLE (AP) — A night after hitting seven home runs and losing, the Los Angeles Angels needed just one long ball to hold off one of the hottest teams in baseball. Taylor Ward’s sacrifice fly scored Magneuris Sierra in the 10th inning, and the Angels blew a three-run lead late before pulling out a 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. The Angels led 3-0 going to the bottom of the ninth before Seattle scored three times with two outs to force extra innings. “It was a well played game in all facets,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said. “We swung the bats well, didn’t punch a bunch across, but got the important ones when needed.”
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Cease pitches 6 strong innings, White Sox beat Rangers 2-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dylan Cease pitched six strong innings following a relatively rough start, Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking solo home run and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Friday night. The first start in August for Cease (12-4) resembled those of the past eight weeks, when he was selected the AL pitcher of the month for June and July. He gave up a run and two hits to lower his earned run average to 1.98, second in the AL, and won his fifth straight start. Cease hasn’t given up more than one earned run in any of his last 13 starts. It’s the longest such stretch since the ERA entered baseball in 1913, breaking a tie with Jacob deGrom’s 12-game run last season. “It’s definitely the best I’ve ever pitched,” Cease said. “I’m happy to be giving us a chance, and I hope to keep it going.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Bogaerts has 4 hits, Red Sox beat Royals 7-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Xander Bogaerts had four hits, Alex Verdugo doubled twice and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-4 Friday night. Verdugo had three hits as Boston even the four-game series at a win apiece. Josh Winckowski (5-5) allowed one run on five hits over five innings for the Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Diego Padres#The Milwaukee Brewers#Nl
The Associated Press

Acuña, Rosario lead Braves past Mets 9-6 in NL East showdown

NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe those Mets fans out in right field should just leave Ronald Acuña Jr. alone. Razzed at Citi Field with 40,000-plus on hand, Acuña matched his career high with four hits and robbed Pete Alonso of a two-run homer as the Atlanta Braves built a big early lead and beat New York 9-6 on Friday night to rebound quickly in their NL East showdown. “It was all night — but I like that. I like that, just because it kind of gives me that motivation to play extra hard,” Acuña said through a translator. “I think tonight’s game felt like a playoff game.” Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer in the first inning and an RBI double in the second to help the Braves open an 8-0 cushion. Rookie center fielder Michael Harris II also went deep and threw out a runner at the plate.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Perdomo's bat, stellar defense lift D-backs over Rockies 6-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo is a .200 hitter for the Arizona Diamondbacks who carries himself with the confidence of a .300 hitter. The fake-it-till-you-make-it approach worked wonders Friday night. The shortstop hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning, then made a terrific diving snag on a grounder in the ninth to preserve the lead, lifting the Diamondbacks over the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Friday night. “That’s why I work hard, to make plays like that,” Perdomo said. “They give me the opportunity to play every single day and I try to prove to the organization what I have and what we have.” The Rockies led 5-2 after six innings, but the Diamondbacks cut the deficit to 5-4 after Josh Rojas hit a two-run double in the seventh.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Gonsolin, Dodgers 4-hit revamped Padres in 8-1 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Gonsolin pitched five scoreless innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers threw a four-hitter against the San Diego Padres’ supercharged lineup, winning 8-1 Friday night after honoring Vin Scully. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts led the stadium in a unison call of Scully’s signature “It’s time for Dodgers baseball” during a memorial before the game. Scully died Tuesday at age 94. “It speaks to how much love the Dodger family has for Vin,” Roberts said. “It was a special moment.” The NL West rivals met for the first time since San Diego acquired superstar Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Dodgers extended their division lead to a season-best 13 1/2 games over the Padres and showed no signs of slowing down.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Dodgers' Kershaw on IL with low back pain; Taylor activated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day injured list Friday, one day after he left a start with lower back pain. This marks the 34-year-old Kershaw’s second trip to the injured list this season. He was previously sidelined with inflammation in a pelvic joint. Kershaw had an X-ray and an MRI on Friday, and nothing new was revealed in the MRI. Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw was sore on Friday, and that prompted to the IL move. “There wasn’t any new findings, so that’s a positive,” Roberts said. “This was the best-case scenario coming from the MRI.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Hunter Greene added to IL by Reds with strained shoulder

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds’ depleted pitching staff took another hit Friday when rookie right-hander Hunter Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right shoulder. Manager David Bell said the shoulder had popped from time to time this season but was more noticeable his last time out, when he held the Marlins to just a hit while striking out eight without walking a batter over six scoreless innings. “We thought he was going to be fine and he even threw a bullpen today and that’s when he felt it a little bit more than normal,” Bell said. Greene, who turns 23 on Saturday, seemed to be turning the corner in his young career over the last month, posting a 2.70 ERA over his last four starts with 29 strikeouts and eight walks over 23 1/3 innings.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

DeJong lifts Cardinals over Yanks 4-3 in Carpenter's return

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul DeJong hit a two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning, lifting the Cardinals over the New York Yankees 4-3 Friday night in Matt Carpenter’s return to St. Louis. Carpenter drew a standing ovation in his first visit back to the city where he played 11 seasons, then had two hits. Aaron Judge and Josh Donaldson also had two hits each for the Yankees, and Donaldson drove in two while New York built a 3-2 lead. “A lot of emotions,” Carpenter said. “I spent a lot of time here. I have a lot of great memories here. It was definitely a special moment.” The Cardinals erased the deficit in the eighth. Nolan Arenado hit a one-out single, and Tyler O’Nell worked a two-out walk on a full count.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy