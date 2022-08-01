Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Ella

In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.

Meet Ella, our featured 'Adoptable Pet Pal' this week.

This charming pup is well known throughout the halls of the SPCA of Texas for her charm and exuberance. Ella is a six-year-old female Terrier, Pit Bull, Labrador (and probably more) mix who weighs in at 64 pounds. She is all white except for some subtle dark mini-patches and has a big infectious smile. Ella is a special case because she is a deaf doggie, so she will not hear when you call her name. She is a smart dog though and has already begun picking up on hand signals, so she is still quite trainable. Like all pets from the SPCA of Texas, Ella is spayed and current on all her necessary vaccinations. She is housed at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center, so no appointment is necessary to meet her. Just stop by any day between noon and 6 p.m. and tell them you came to see Ella, and they’ll point you in the right direction.

Bel Air

UPDATE: Bel Air has been adopted and has found a forever home!

This dog has a regal appearance, and he wants to be the prince of your heart. He is a Retriever mix with a white coat all over. He is less than two years old, so he still has a lot of youthful energy in him. He’s a big little boy at 65 pounds, and he might add a pound or two before it’s all done. Bel Air is a snuggler and loves to get lots of attention. In a yard he will take off at a full sprint, but regularly come back to check in with his human while he plays. He’s not too picky about the home he goes to, as long as it is stable, loving, and filled with toys. He also needs a good bit of play time and exercise and wants his human there with him for it all. Bel Air came to the SPCA of Texas as a stray from Ellis County, and his demeanor makes it very clear he never wants to be all alone again.

Steven

He is a Shepherd, Terrier, Pit Bull mix who weighs in at 59 pounds. He has an attractive tan coat with dark hair peppered in, and a white underside. Steven is two-and-a-half years old and came to the SPCA of Texas as a stray, so not much is known about his earliest days. Steven has made great strides since coming in, and he has had a successful foster boarding experience. Steven is a very active dog and would make a great companion for hiking, camping or other fun activities. Most importantly, Steven would make a very loyal friend. It would be best for Steven to go to a home where all the children are at least 12 years old. He would be happiest as the only dog in the home, and a backyard with a secured fence at least six feet high would be a dream come true.

Goose

He is a younger cat at less than two years old and only five pounds. He’s got a pretty coat of grey fur wrapped around a white underside and big yellow eyes that take in the world. Goose came to the SPCA of Texas from a Good Samaritan who found him as a stray. He was fearful of people in the beginning and will still probably be a little timid around a new person at first. Goose will probably do well with another friendly cat in the house but doesn’t seem to be too find of humans under the age of about 15 or so. Goose needs to go to a calm and quiet home that can give him the time it will take to acclimate to his new environment. Goose is housed at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center and can be visited seven days a week between the hours of noon and 6 p.m.

Kat

A cat named Kat; how convenient is that? She is a Domestic Shorthair mix who is six yours old and weighs seven pounds. Kat came to the SPCA of Texas from an animal cruelty seizure in Van Zandt County. At the time she was found living in unhealthy conditions with 26 other cats. She was a very scared kitty when she first arrived and will probably be nervous at first when she moves into a new environment. Currently she is working out well in foster care. Kat would like to find a calm and quiet home to live in. She would do best if all the kids in the home were at least 15 years old. She would do even better if there was another friendly cat to show her the ropes (an older cat, the young kittens kind of annoy her). Since she is in foster care, an appointment is necessary to meet her.

Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash.

The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center is open to visitors seven days a week from 12-6 p.m. Appointments are available for select foster animals. Please browse available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.

