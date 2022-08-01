Missouri Task Force 1 assisting in Kentucky Flood Zone

Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Perry County, Kentucky, in the flooding zone where 30 are now confirmed dead. 47 team members are in the region. Missouri Task Force 1 is also sending two more Human Remains Detection canine assets today as requested by FEMA. August 1, 2022.

Missouri Task Force 1 is also sending two more Human Remains Detection canine assets today as requested by FEMA. That brings our total deployment to 47 people with four HRD canine. MO-TF1 also has two members deployed separately as part of the FEMA Incident Support Team working out of Hazard, KY.“

Hazard, Kentucky, where two more Human Remains Detection canine assets were requested by FEMA. MO-TF1 also has two members deployed separately as part of the FEMA Incident Support Team working out of Hazard, KY.“

Urban search and rescue (US&R) involves the location, rescue (extrication), and initial medical stabilization of individuals. Structural collapse is most often the cause for people being trapped, but individuals may also be trapped in transportation accidents, mines, and collapsed trenches.

> BREAKING >> IMAGES > More rain in flooded areas of Kentucky; death toll hits 30

Urban search and rescue is considered a “multi-hazard” discipline, as it may be needed for a variety of emergencies or disasters, including earthquakes, hurricanes, typhoons, storms, tornadoes, floods, dam failures, technological accidents, terrorist activities, and hazardous materials releases. The events may be slow in developing, as in the case of hurricanes, or sudden, as in the case of earthquakes.

We will continually update this breaking news story as Missouri is assisting in this Federal Disaster Zone. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews1st email updates so you don’t miss an article.