ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanilac County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

National Weather Service confirms 2 tornado touchdowns in Michigan

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI - A National Weather Service survey team has concluded that two weak, short-lived tornadoes did touch down Monday in Tuscola County’s Thumb region, uprooting trees and shearing off tree limbs. No injuries or structural damage was reported with these tiny twisters. The maximum speed of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forestville, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Kingston, MI
City
Marlette, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Argyle Township, MI
County
Sanilac County, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Alcohol and distracted driving suspected in Sandusky woman’s Friday crash

Sanilac County Sheriff deputies say that alcohol and distracted driving were at play during a late night ride that resulted in a woman driving into an unoccupied building. Deputies received the call about 1:04 a.m. Friday morning, responding with Sanilac EMS and the Sandusky Fire Department to the scene at West Sanilac and Ubly Roads in Elmer Township.
SANDUSKY, MI
CBS Detroit

Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Investigating After Woman, Girl Found Dead In Home

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Macomb County home. Macomb County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home on Downing Street in Macomb for a welfare check on Wednesday, Aug. 3. When deputies entered the home, they found a woman and a female juvenile deceased. Police say at this time there are no signs of apparent foul play and they do not believe there is any threat to the community. In addition to this, police are waiting on the medical examiner’s findings. No other information has been given at this time. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Sanilac#Forester#Mph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
nbc25news.com

Police investigating late-night "shootout" in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in Flint. It happened Tuesday night around 11:30 on West Mott Ave. and Susan Street. Details are extremely limited, but troopers tell Mid-Michigan NOW it was a shootout between at least two people. State Police do not believe anyone was...
FLINT, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Owner of Mexican, Brazilian restaurants pleads guilty to federal tax evasion

BAY CITY, MI — The owner of several Mexican and Brazilian restaurants in Saginaw and Bay counties has pleaded guilty to a federal tax evasion charge. Jose M. Costilla, 45, on Tuesday, Aug. 2, appeared before U.S. District Magistrate Judge Patricia T. Morris and pleaded guilty to the lone count he faced, that of knowingly and willingly filing a false tax return for tax year 2018.
BAY CITY, MI
fentoninprint.com

Photo of the Day: August 5, 2022

Getting ready to kick the ball down field, freshman Elena Kinsman kicks the ball to a teammate. On May 9, the JV girls played Frankenmuth, lost 0-2.
FRANKENMUTH, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy