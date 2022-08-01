Read on alerts.weather.gov
Related
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornado touchdowns in Michigan
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI - A National Weather Service survey team has concluded that two weak, short-lived tornadoes did touch down Monday in Tuscola County’s Thumb region, uprooting trees and shearing off tree limbs. No injuries or structural damage was reported with these tiny twisters. The maximum speed of the...
Two tornadoes hit Michigan's Thumb region within miles of each other on Monday, NWS says
Two tornadoes with winds of up to 80 mph touched down in Michigan’s Thumb region Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.
Lapeer woman dies after tree falls onto vehicle during storms
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Imlay City and Wilder Road in Lapeer Township Wednesday for reports of a personal injury traffic crash.
36-Year-Old Katelyn Furneaux Died In A Traffic Crash In Lapeer (Lapeer, MI)
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a solo weather-related traffic crash at the Imlay City and Wilde Road intersection. A Lapeer woman was killed in the traffic crash on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man's body pulled from Lake St. Clair after 2 dogs found swimming near empty boat
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man's body was pulled from Lake St. Clair after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat, authorities said Tuesday. The body of James Hauff, 49, of Harrison Township was found around 12:30 a.m. by a dive team,...
WNEM
MSP seeks public assistance identifying person of interest at Munger Potato Fest
BAY REGION, Mich. (WNEM) -Michigan State Police Troopers are asking for public assistance identifying a person of interest involved in a stabbing at the Munger Potato Festival. MSP announced Monday, a 27-year-old Birch Run man was wounded after being stabbed during a fight with another man while attending the festival.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Alcohol and distracted driving suspected in Sandusky woman’s Friday crash
Sanilac County Sheriff deputies say that alcohol and distracted driving were at play during a late night ride that resulted in a woman driving into an unoccupied building. Deputies received the call about 1:04 a.m. Friday morning, responding with Sanilac EMS and the Sandusky Fire Department to the scene at West Sanilac and Ubly Roads in Elmer Township.
Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Investigating After Woman, Girl Found Dead In Home
(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Macomb County home. Macomb County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home on Downing Street in Macomb for a welfare check on Wednesday, Aug. 3. When deputies entered the home, they found a woman and a female juvenile deceased. Police say at this time there are no signs of apparent foul play and they do not believe there is any threat to the community. In addition to this, police are waiting on the medical examiner’s findings. No other information has been given at this time. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Escapee from Eastpointe back in custody after traffic stop in Brighton
A man who was wanted after escaping police custody was found Thursday during a traffic stop in Brighton, authorities in Livingston County say.
fox2detroit.com
Human smuggling attempt stopped on St. Clair River after 3 approach Michigan on boat
ALGONAC, Mich.( FOX 2) - Three people were arrested early Tuesday after Border Patrol agents stopped a human smuggling attempt near Algonac. According to authorities, agents watching a camera system saw a vessel that had just crossed the international in an area known for smuggling around 3 a.m. Agents contacted...
Police chief charged for allegedly misusing system to find info on local woman
Tom Costello was sworn in as police chief in the City of Richmond in March. He’s on paid leave after being charged with misuse of the LEIN, allegedly to get personal information on a woman...
Woman, child found dead inside Macomb County home during welfare check
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation after two people were found dead inside a home. MCSO deputies were called out to the home on Downing Street, near 22 Mile and Hayes in Macomb Township Wednesday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Escaped prisoner caught by police during traffic stop in Brighton
An escaped prisoner from Macomb County is back in custody. Fox 2 Detroit reports that Devonta Deshawn Moore was arrested Thursday night during a traffic stop outside of Brighton, with the help of Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies.
nbc25news.com
Police investigating late-night "shootout" in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in Flint. It happened Tuesday night around 11:30 on West Mott Ave. and Susan Street. Details are extremely limited, but troopers tell Mid-Michigan NOW it was a shootout between at least two people. State Police do not believe anyone was...
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
Mysterious deaths in Macomb Township may not be a murder
The Macomb County Sheriff is working with the medical examiner to find out what happened to a woman and an elementary school-age girl found dead in a Macomb Township home.
Goggles, protective suits: Cops search Michigan landfill for teen’s body
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The toughest summer assignment for Detroit police is about an hour from the city, off a dusty rural road where officers wearing protective suits, goggles and respirators try to close a crime in the most unlikely place: a vast landfill teeming with rotting trash from Michigan and Canada.
Owner of Mexican, Brazilian restaurants pleads guilty to federal tax evasion
BAY CITY, MI — The owner of several Mexican and Brazilian restaurants in Saginaw and Bay counties has pleaded guilty to a federal tax evasion charge. Jose M. Costilla, 45, on Tuesday, Aug. 2, appeared before U.S. District Magistrate Judge Patricia T. Morris and pleaded guilty to the lone count he faced, that of knowingly and willingly filing a false tax return for tax year 2018.
fentoninprint.com
Photo of the Day: August 5, 2022
Getting ready to kick the ball down field, freshman Elena Kinsman kicks the ball to a teammate. On May 9, the JV girls played Frankenmuth, lost 0-2.
Crain's Detroit Business
Restaurant Roundup: Wahlburgers closes, Italian restaurant in ex-HopCat space opens and more
A roundup of local food, drink and restaurant news:. A popular burger chain closed one of its locations without notice last month. Wahlburgers' Royal Oak restaurant closed July 8, according to its Facebook page. "It is with great sadness that we announce today the permanent closure of this location," the...
Comments / 0