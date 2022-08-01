Read on lynnwoodtimes.com
lynnwoodtimes.com
County invests over $9 million in Shelter and Behavioral Health Projects
Snohomish County, Wash., August 4, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced $9.6 million in new investment projects through the Shelter & Behavioral Health Partnership Program. This new matching program seeks to leverage federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars through collaborations with cities. In total, Snohomish County partnered with nine cities on 11 projects that expand access to shelter, social services, and behavioral health services across the county.
washingtonbeerblog.com
Brewfest on the Skagit returns to Mount Vernon on August 13th
The 20th Annual BrewFest on the Skagit returns to the banks of the Skagit River this summer. They call it “Skagit county’s longest-running beer fest,” but truthfully, at 20 years it is one of the state’s longest-running beer festivals. The event is a benefit for the...
KOMO News
Planned site for new Tacoma homeless shelter angers, frustrates neighborhood residents
TACOMA, Wash. — Residents of a Tacoma neighborhood are frustrated and upset about current plans for a homeless shelter to be built on city-owned land and operated in partnership with the Tacoma Rescue Mission. Two people who live in the area, Sean Hein and his neighbor Scott Maziar, said...
Yakima Herald Republic
November clashes beckon as primary results solidify in WA races
Voters gained a bit more certainty Thursday about the November matchups that will help decide who runs Washington, as another tranche of primary election results was released. But a handful of outcomes still hang in the balance, including the race for secretary of state and some pivotal South King County clashes.
Trail runner near Lake Whatcom injured after encountering black bear Wednesday
“We are extremely thankful that the victim is recovering and receiving medical care from this unfortunate encounter.” the WDFW said.
q13fox.com
South King County mayors blast county, state officials over recent crime surge
KING COUNTY, Wash. - The mayors of several South King County cities penned a letter decrying the recent surge in crime, urging county and state officials to do something about it. Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus, Black Diamond Mayor Carol Benson, Enumclaw Mayor Jan Molinaro, Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell, Kent...
KUOW
WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases
Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
ER nurse condemns staffing shortage at Providence Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — Heidi said the pain and suffering at the Providence Everett emergency department isn't exclusive to the patients. The nurses are feeling it, too. "It's defeating showing up every day knowing these people need us and we can only do what we can," she said. "We've felt quite abandoned there."
I-90 bridge to remain open during Blue Angels Seafair show
SEATTLE — The Blue Angels are back for the big Seafair weekend. For decades, the show caused big backups, but this year’s flight plan is allowing the I-90 floating bridge over Lake Washington to be open for drivers. People packed into a perfect viewing spot Thursday afternoon to...
cascadiadaily.com
Bear attack north of Lake Whatcom injures jogger
A black bear attack left a jogger with hand and foot injuries on the morning of Aug. 3 in a forested area north of Lake Whatcom, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The individual, who officials say was an adult male, was released from a local hospital...
Chronicle
Washington Tenants Need to Work 72 Hours a Week at Minimum Wage to Afford Rent
Significant increases to Washington's minimum wage have not been enough to offset rising rent prices for scores of workers across the state. A minimum-wage worker in Washington would need to work 72 hours each week to afford a typical one-bedroom apartment. In King and Snohomish counties, that stretches past 90 hours a week.
riptidefish.com
Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022
August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
lynnwoodtimes.com
USPS to Host Career Fair at the Everett Library
EVERETT, Wash., August 4, 2022 – The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a career fair at the Everett Library to fill openings for carriers and clerks. When: August 5 10 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. Where: Everett Library located at 9512 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA, 98204. To assist...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Two Vacancies on the Snohomish County Parks Advisory Board
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, August 4, 2022—Do you love parks, trails, open spaces and great places to recreate? Are you passionate about recreation or interested in how parks, trails and other recreation facilities are planned, designed, built and operated? Then this may be a great opportunity for you!. There are currently...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
KUOW
It's not just about you: Today So Far
If you're riding in a car, wear a seatbelt. If you're rewiring a house, turn the power off. If you're going to travel through time, you need 1.21 gigawatts at 88 mph. It's basic common sense. So if you're going to be hanging indoors among large crowds these days, wear a mask.
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave
At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
2 Washington Oyster Restaurants Among The Best In The U.S.
Mashed found the best places to enjoy delicious oysters.
KOMO News
Community demands action for growing Tacoma homeless camp
TACOMA, Wash. — Frustrated business owners and neighbors are fed up with a growing Tacoma homeless encampment. It's not just the tents, RVs, and trash creating a problem. They say the crime is getting out of hand too. The sprawling encampment is along S. 42nd and South Fife Street...
KOMO News
Mayor Harrell speaks out about eco blocks that aim to deter long-term RV parking
SEATTLE — The massive concrete blocks -- some that weigh nearly 2,000 pounds -- are being placed on public streets and sidewalks in Seattle, prompting concern from housing advocates who say the city isn't doing enough to crack down on those who place them. 21. The eco blocks, which...
