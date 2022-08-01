Adams County Fair hosts annual Miss Teen, Junior Miss pageants

Read on khqa.com
Crowds ready to rock on day one of RiverFest
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — RiverFest kicked off on Thursday and a lot people including Hunter Voth are looking forward to three days full of live music. "Just seeing these rock bands tonight and Saturday, for myself," Voth said. "You know me, I'm a rock kind of guy, but it's going to be a good weekend here in Adams County."
Bag a good deal on books, help Hannibal library
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Here's a chance to bag a good deal on books. The Hannibal Free Public Library is holding a Book Sale from Friday, August 12 through Saturday, August 20. Everything is $3 a bag, and the library will supply the bags. “The Book Sale will be...
Quincy Park Board to shut down Art Keller Marina
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Park Board met on Monday and decided to shut down the Art Keller Marina. "The majority of the board agreed that the language we would say is that unless there is a drastic change, then we would follow through and then the marina would close after '23," said Board President John Frankenhoff.
Quincy Boat Club discusses possible marina closure
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Boat Club held a meeting Thursday night concerning the possible closure of the Art Keller Marina. At the meeting they discussed their reasoning for the closure, and what they could possibly do to prevent it. Right now, club members don't have any concrete...
Quincy sandwich shop menu causing controversy online
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One of the newest businesses in Quincy, Psycho-Riffic Sandwich Shop, has come under fire on social media because of its menu. The controversy is something the owner says was never his intent. Local resident Ashlea Goerlich shared her feelings in a Facebook post about the...
Dangerous heat hits this weekend
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Summer is not done, yet. Brace yourself for feels-like temperatures in 100s this weekend. A heat advisory is in effect on Saturday until 8 p.m. with the heat index values up to 105 in portions of west central Illinois, northeast Missouri, and southeast Iowa. We...
Pedestrian killed by train in Macomb
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — One person is dead after being hit by a train in Macomb. The Macomb Police Department was called around 5:47 p.m. Tuesday to the train tracks west of Bower Road. When police, firefighters, and EMTs arrived on the scene they found a pedestrian dead. Several...
Golden Bridges moves into Quincy Worx
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Golden Bridges has moved into Suite 7 at Quincy Worx. It comes after the business owners spent nine years operating from their homes and their vans. The office will be open to the public by appointment, and used by owners and staff on a daily basis.
Southern Airways Express recommended for Quincy air service provider
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Aeronautics Committee has recommended Southern Airways Express to become the next Air Service Provider for the Quincy Regional Airport. Southern Airways Express and Boutique Air both made presentations this past Monday in a public forum. Southern Airways Express contract would be around $1...
Governor Parson announces $2.5 million budget allocation for tobacco prevention
Columbia — On Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson visited the MU Patient-Centered Care Learning Center to speak with anti-tobacco advocates and supporters and announce one of the largest financial contributions ever given to a medical resource in the state's history at $2.5 million, which will go towards preventing the use of tobacco throughout the state.
HLGU back on track following financial crisis
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Months after Hannibal LaGrange University announced they were faced with a financial crisis, the university now says HLGU is alive. The university saw great financial support from individuals, churches, the community and religious organizations and just last month announced the end of financial exigency effective August 1st.
