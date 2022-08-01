Thirteen injured in fatal crash in Laurens County

Read on wfxl.com
Related
WJCL
Man dies while conducting maintenance on crop irrigation equipment in Metter
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — Candler County authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found next to a piece of equipment used for field irrigation Thursday. Deputies were called just after six Thursday evening to a field off Turner Road adjacent to Interstate 16 and found the man lying next to a pivot station.
Man shot and killed in an attempted armed robbery at Harrison Road Walmart in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man was shot and killed at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon just before 8:30 on Friday night, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 41-year-old Ronnie Joe Albea was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he was shot...
Unborn child dead and more injured after crash in Laurens County on I-16
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman has lost her child and more are injured after a car crash in Laurens County on Saturday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 20 Dublin responded to the crash around 8:54 a.m. on Georgia highway 19 at I-16 in Laurens County.
fox5atlanta.com
2 teens charged with murder of Central Georgia man
MACON, Ga. - Two teens have been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a 59-year-old man at a Central Georgia car wash in June. The two teens, 15 and 16, were booked into the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center this week, charged with felony murder. It happened at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two teens arrested and charged with murder in June shooting at a Macon car wash
MACON, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this article is from previous coverage of this incident when the Bibb County Sheriff's Office was searching for suspects. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has arrested two teenagers in connection to the death of a man at a Macon car wash in June.
Deputy charged with murder in Eurie Martin case continues to work as firefighter
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — It was 5 years ago when a video circulated of a black man being tased to death by three Washington County deputies. While the case awaits a possible second trial, 1 of the deputies remains in public safety, but works now as a volunteer firefighter.
Bonaire homeowners say Robins Air Force Base F-15 damaged homes
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several people in Houston County say a Robins Air Force flyover damaged their homes. On Wednesday, a Robins Air Force Base F-15 Eagle performed a flyover at The Southeast Region Little League World Series Baseball Tournament. Afterward, several Houston County homeowners took to Facebook showing...
wfxl.com
Could a state agency have prevented the death of a Dooly County 4-year-old?
VIENNA, Ga. (WGXA)-- It's a story no one wants to talk about out loud but behind closed doors, many ask themselves how could this happen?. After a 4-year-old was killed and the person meant to nurture him was charged with the crime, WGXA asked that question. First reported missing on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
valdostatoday.com
Three men arrested in Georgia shooting incident
EAST DUBLIN – Three men were arrested and charged for a shooting incident that occurred after an altercation in East Dublin, GA. The GBI has arrested Brian Williams, age 42, of Dublin, Lee Voneric Mack, age 46, of East Dublin, and Leroy Mack Jr., age 47, of Dublin and charged them with one count of aggravated assault, after a shooting incident in East Dublin, GA. Williams and Mack were arrested on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and Mack Jr. was arrested on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
chattanoogacw.com
Georgia 4-year-old murdered, mother charged: Were warning signs missed?
VIENNA, Ga. — It's a story no one wants to talk about out loud but behind closed doors, many ask themselves: How could this happen?. After a 4-year-old was killed and the person meant to nurture him was charged with the crime, WGXA asked that question. First reported missing...
41nbc.com
Emery Hwy Quick Serve robbed
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man they say robbed the Quick Serve, located at 584 Emery Highway around 6:30 this morning. According to a press release, a male individual had been playing the store’s gaming machine. He complained to the clerk...
A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a Dodge Charger in Warner Robins just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. The man was standing in a lane on Watson Boulevard when the car...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aiken County hit and run leaves Georgia woman dead, Graniteville woman arrested
The incident happened Sunday night, July 31st, at approximately 9:45 PM on the 3800 block of Richland Avenue west.
Warner Robins man charged with murder in shooting death of former Northside football player
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 21-year-old Warner Robins man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of former Northside football player Jontel Williams, according to a post from the Warner Robins Police Department. Williams was shot and killed on Thomas Boulevard in Warner Robins on June 26...
wtoc.com
Second arrest made in shooting that killed 15-year-old in Metter
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a 15-year-old in Metter. Tekira Hunter is now charged with felony murder. The shooting happened on North Leroy Street on June 14. Metter Police say 15-year-old Treyveon Lanier was shot and killed in a...
WANTED: FBI offering $25,000 reward for information on Macon resident accused of shooting FBI Agent
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Joshuia Johnathan Luke Brown. Brown is wanted for allegedly firing several rounds at an FBI agent in Columbus, Georgia, on July 28. According to a press release from FBI Atlanta, on Monday, Aug. 1., the United […]
valdostatoday.com
Argument over missing dog results in shooting death
METTER – A Metter, GA man has been arrested and charged with the shooting death of a 15 year old over a dispute about a missing dog. Michael Mincy, age 34, of Metter, Georgia has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for his involvement in the death of Treyveon Lanier, age 15. Mincy has been booked into the Candler County Jail.
valdostatoday.com
New details into the death of a Sparta woman
SPARTA – The GBI released new details into the death of Brianna Grier who fell out of a Hancock County patrol car. As the death investigation of Brianna Grier continues, the GBI is releasing new details based on recent findings. Agents have concluded that the rear passenger side door of the patrol car, near where Grier was sitting, was never closed. Agents conducted numerous interviews, reviewed multiple body camera videos, and conducted exhaustive mechanical tests on the patrol car. Automotive experts and the Georgia State Patrol also assisted with tests to determine if there were possible mechanical malfunctions. In conjunction with these investigative acts, GBI agents concluded that Grier was placed in the backseat of the patrol car, handcuffed in the front of her body with no seatbelt.
DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot
AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
Brianna Grier's death | Bodycamera video sheds new light around her arrest
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released law enforcement body camera video relating to the death of Brianna Grier. The Georgia woman fell out of a moving patrol car following her arrest on July 15. Grier, 28, died at an Atlanta hospital days later, according to authorities.
Comments / 0