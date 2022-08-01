ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, GA

Thirteen injured in fatal crash in Laurens County

By WGXA STAFF / Brandon McGouirk
wfxl.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wfxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Man dies while conducting maintenance on crop irrigation equipment in Metter

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — Candler County authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found next to a piece of equipment used for field irrigation Thursday. Deputies were called just after six Thursday evening to a field off Turner Road adjacent to Interstate 16 and found the man lying next to a pivot station.
METTER, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 teens charged with murder of Central Georgia man

MACON, Ga. - Two teens have been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a 59-year-old man at a Central Georgia car wash in June. The two teens, 15 and 16, were booked into the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center this week, charged with felony murder. It happened at...
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dublin, GA
Local
Georgia Accidents
Laurens County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Cars
County
Laurens County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Georgia State Patrol
valdostatoday.com

Three men arrested in Georgia shooting incident

EAST DUBLIN – Three men were arrested and charged for a shooting incident that occurred after an altercation in East Dublin, GA. The GBI has arrested Brian Williams, age 42, of Dublin, Lee Voneric Mack, age 46, of East Dublin, and Leroy Mack Jr., age 47, of Dublin and charged them with one count of aggravated assault, after a shooting incident in East Dublin, GA. Williams and Mack were arrested on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and Mack Jr. was arrested on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
EAST DUBLIN, GA
41nbc.com

Emery Hwy Quick Serve robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man they say robbed the Quick Serve, located at 584 Emery Highway around 6:30 this morning. According to a press release, a male individual had been playing the store’s gaming machine. He complained to the clerk...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
wtoc.com

Second arrest made in shooting that killed 15-year-old in Metter

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a 15-year-old in Metter. Tekira Hunter is now charged with felony murder. The shooting happened on North Leroy Street on June 14. Metter Police say 15-year-old Treyveon Lanier was shot and killed in a...
METTER, GA
valdostatoday.com

Argument over missing dog results in shooting death

METTER – A Metter, GA man has been arrested and charged with the shooting death of a 15 year old over a dispute about a missing dog. Michael Mincy, age 34, of Metter, Georgia has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for his involvement in the death of Treyveon Lanier, age 15. Mincy has been booked into the Candler County Jail.
METTER, GA
valdostatoday.com

New details into the death of a Sparta woman

SPARTA – The GBI released new details into the death of Brianna Grier who fell out of a Hancock County patrol car. As the death investigation of Brianna Grier continues, the GBI is releasing new details based on recent findings. Agents have concluded that the rear passenger side door of the patrol car, near where Grier was sitting, was never closed. Agents conducted numerous interviews, reviewed multiple body camera videos, and conducted exhaustive mechanical tests on the patrol car. Automotive experts and the Georgia State Patrol also assisted with tests to determine if there were possible mechanical malfunctions. In conjunction with these investigative acts, GBI agents concluded that Grier was placed in the backseat of the patrol car, handcuffed in the front of her body with no seatbelt.
SPARTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot

AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy