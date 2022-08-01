Read on www.crossroadstoday.com
Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr....
North Dakota clinic ramps up move across river to Minnesota
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — The owner of a North Dakota abortion clinic that faces closure this month was directing traffic and deliveries Friday at its planned new location a few miles away in Minnesota. The Red River Women’s Clinic, which has been operating on a busy downtown Fargo street...
SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured
A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving...
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Indiana Senate pass spending and inflation relief bill
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Senators affirmed a House-approved relief bill on Friday that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus if approved by the governor. Though below Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s initially proposed $225 refunds, the measure that passed 37-9 represents a concession from...
Watch Now: California wildfire evacuees recount their escape
As California residents evacuate, firefighters prepare to battle a wildfire sweeping through the U.S. state. The McKinney fire continues to burn as the California wildfire death toll hits four. Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip. Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon...
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
DENVER (AP) — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state’s elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa County...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
Polio fears rise in New York amid possible community spread
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state health officials issued a more urgent call Thursday for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible “community spread” of the dangerous virus. The polio virus has now been found in seven different wastewater...
Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris...
Kansas GOP uses texts to hinder independent’s governor bid
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Republican Party tried Thursday to undercut a state lawmaker’s independent candidacy for governor by texting people who signed his petitions for the November ballot to urge them to remove their names. The texts told the signers for state Sen. Dennis Pyle’s bid...
