Florida Corrections officer arrested for domestic violence, deputies say

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Federal Corrections officer was arrested Saturday for domestic violence, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 33-year-old Casey Lester, who works at the Federal Correctional Complex in Coleman, Sumter County, was arrested at his home in Lakeland during a domestic violence investigation.

According to authorities, an argument broke out between Lester and the victim about Lester allegedly coming home drunk. When the victim tried to call 911, Lester grabbed the victim’s hand to prevent them from making the call.

Lester was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with battery domestic violence and tampering with a victim. He has since been released from jail on Pre-Trial Release.

“As an officer at a federal correctional facility, Mr. Lester should know better,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “He will be held responsible for his actions.”

Comments / 9

Marissa Stafford
4d ago

So let me get this straight. He just grabbed this person hand and it’s a crime? But you have guards who beat a woman so badly she will never walk again and that isn’t criminal? I’m sorry I’m so lost..

Reply(1)
4
nevermind
4d ago

He should have been, but abusers usually get off in Florida and women don't stand a chance in court either and women don't get any help

Reply
4
Andrew Lafata
4d ago

Problem is you get these individuals get the Federal Prisons job that do not deserve them. To immature. I worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons for many years. It goes to their heads, because in corrections terms Feds is the top of the mountain. I was on the S.O.R.T. team & went through a riot in 1994. It's to much ego, not enough training & letting these man/women go unchecked. He should have not touched her period in anyway shape or form. For her to have the fear at the level enough for her to feel she needed 911 is enough. These types of officers/staff give good corrections officer & staff a bad name.

Reply
2
