Creswell, NC

Plane loses power, lands safely on North Carolina highway

By Jason O. Boyd
 4 days ago

CRESWELL, N.C. (WNCT) — A small plane lost power Monday morning and made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 64 outside Creswell.

No one was hurt when the plane was forced to land on the highway near Creswell just outside Plymouth, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the aircraft’s landing gear was not operating properly and that its propeller broke off during the landing. The highway was shut down during the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration was called in to investigate, which officials said is standard procedure when such an event happens.

Laurinburg native, East Carolina baseball player Parker Byrd has 5th surgery since July 23 boat crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University baseball player Parker Byrd, a Laurinburg native, went through his fifth surgery on Sunday following a boating accident on July 23. Byrd, who graduated from Scotland County High School, was flown from Bath to Greenville after suffering serious leg injuries in the accident. Parker’s mother, Mitzi Byrd, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Craven County deputies ID women wanted for potential fraud questioning

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Craven County say they have identified three women wanted for questioning in potential food stamp fraud. Earlier today, they asked for the public’s help and posted photos of the women. They were wanted for questioning over potential food stamp fraud at the Piggly Wiggly and Five Points Mini Mart in New Bern.
