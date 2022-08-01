Automating neutron experiments with AI

Read on phys.org
'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict
Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
Earth is spinning faster than usual and had its shortest day ever
The Earth is spinning faster, and recently recorded its shortest day ever, scientists say. June 29, 2022 was 1.59 millisecond less than the average day, scientist Leonid Zotov told CBS News.The normal length of day is 24 hours, or 86,400 seconds. But in recent years, the Earth's rotation has accelerated, shortening some days by milliseconds. "Since 2016 the Earth started to accelerate," said Zotov, who works at works for Lomonosov Moscow State University and recently published a study on what might cause the changes in Earth's rotation. "This year it rotates quicker than in 2021 and 2020."Zotov and his colleagues believe...
Mysterious holes found on ocean floor have scientists 'stumped'
The depths of the Earth's oceans contain many secrets that often take researchers years of investigation to solve. A new mystery in the Atlantic Ocean is almost literally taking them down the rabbit hole. On July 23, along the seafloor off the coast of Portugal beneath the island chain of...
Beating the heat becoming more difficult, science says
An intense heatwave swept across Europe in July. The scorching heat fuelled fires in Spain, France and Portugal. With the thermometer topping 40 °C, the United Kingdom (UK) was the center of attention after breaking temperature records. The murderous heat nearly paralyzed the country. Since 1880, the average global...
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
International researchers confirm museum shrunken head as human remains
Researchers from Western University have verified the authenticity of a South American tsantsa (shrunken head) as human remains, an important step in the global effort toward decolonization and preserving and understanding Indigenous history. The findings were published today in the high impact journal PLOS One. Using clinical computed tomography (CT)...
Dark matter from 12 billion years ago detected for the 1st time
Using a cosmic relic from the universe's earliest moments researchers have made the earliest detection of a mysterious form of matter that makes up 85% of the universe's mass.
Scientists Explain 'Mystery Masses' Discovered on Seafloor
Mop head. Pom-pom. Underwater tribble. When scientists with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute spotted "mystery masses" on the seafloor of Mexico's Gulf of California, they initially scratched their heads. What were those weird, tentacle-y things? An MBARI statement on Tuesday cleared it up. Those animals were spaghetti worms. Spaghetti...
Bonobos receive consolation from bystanders when producing 'baby-like' signals to express their emotional distress
Psychologists from Durham University, UK have found in their study that bonobos produce a variety of signals including "baby-like" signals to strategically display distress when they are attacked by other bonobos. The researchers carried out this study on two bonobo groups comprising over 40 bonobos at the Lola ya Bonobo...
Space debris is coming down more frequently. What are the chances it could hit someone or damage property?
In the past week alone, we've seen two separate incidents of space debris hurtling back to Earth in unexpected places. On Saturday there was the uncontrolled re-entry of a Chinese Long March 5B rocket over Malaysia. Yesterday outlets reported on some spacecraft parts that turned up in regional New South Wales—now confirmed to be from a SpaceX Crew-1 mission.
Novel tech converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen for high-value fuels and chemicals
Scientists have created a novel technology that can help to tackle climate change and address the global energy crisis. Northumbria University's Dr. Shafeer Kalathil is among a team of academics behind the project, which uses a chemical process that converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen to produce high-value fuels and chemicals powered by renewable energy.
Something is making the Earth spin faster and days shorter
Over the last couple of years, has felt more nebulous than ever. You'd be forgiven for thinking that days are passing by at an increasingly faster clip. According to scientists, that perspective is not wrong. On June 29th, midnight arrived 1.59 milliseconds sooner than expected. It was the shortest day in over half a century, at least since scientists started tracking the pace of the Earth's rotation with in the 1960s.
Earth Has Just Experienced Its Shortest Day in Recorded History
June 29, 2022, saw the shortest day in recorded history — 1.59 milliseconds less than average since scientists began recording the atomic clock in the’60s. Although this may seem laughable, this speeding up of Earth‘s rotation could lead to “unpredictable and devastating outages, according to Meta engineers Oleg Obleukhov and Ahmad Byagowi.
Nano-sponges with potential for rapid wastewater treatment
Efficient adsorbents for industrial wastewater treatment are important to minimize potential environmental damage. In particular, organic dyes, as a significant group of industrial pollutants, are usually highly water soluble, non-degradable and many are toxic to carcinogenic. Changxia Li and Freddy Kleitz from the Faculty of Chemistry of the University of Vienna together with colleagues now presented a new approach to design an innovative composite material, consisting of a nanoporous, ultrathin covalent organic framework (COF) anchored on graphene, that is highly efficient at filtering organic pollutants from water. The study was published in Angewandte Chemie.
Rare glacier research notebooks now available digitally
Over 140 documents from notebooks and reports that feature first-person accounts of glacial landscapes from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries are now available to the public through the CU Digital Library. These expedition notebooks and reports come from the Roger G. Barry glaciology collection, which was donated to the CU...
We found some strange radio sources in a distant galaxy cluster. They're making us rethink what we thought we knew.
This article was originally published at The Conversation. (opens in new tab) The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Christopher Riseley (opens in new tab) , Research Fellow, Università di Bologna. Tessa Vernstrom (opens in new tab), Senior research fellow, The University of Western...
Neural networks and 'ghost' electrons accurately reconstruct behavior of quantum systems
Physicists are (temporarily) augmenting reality to crack the code of quantum systems. Predicting the properties of a molecule or material requires calculating the collective behavior of its electrons. Such predictions could one day help researchers develop new pharmaceuticals or design materials with sought-after properties such as superconductivity. The problem is that electrons can become "quantum mechanically" entangled with one another, meaning they can no longer be treated individually. The entangled web of connections becomes absurdly tricky for even the most powerful computers to unravel directly for any system with more than a handful of particles.
Unlocking the recipe for designer magnetic particles for next generation computing technologies
Traditional computing is increasingly being replaced by artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to achieve pattern recognition capabilities across many domains, including healthcare, manufacturing and personal computing. The increasing complexity of "neural networks" required for AI capabilities causes an exponential rise in energy consumption. In the face of ever-shrinking energy budgets, there is a growing need for data processing at the collection point, known as the edge, especially for real-time applications.
Simultaneous multi-gas detection needs only sub-μL analyte
Trace gas detection based on laser absorption spectroscopy (LAS) is a powerful technique due to its high sensitivity and selectivity, and it is widely used in many fields. Most of current works are performed using a single frequency laser targeting only one species. Study of the interaction between different components needs simultaneous measurement of multi-species, which is still a challenge.
New research on the emergence of the first complex cells challenges orthodoxy
In the beginning, there was boredom. Following the emergence of cellular life on earth, some 3.5 billion years ago, simple cells lacking a nucleus and other detailed internal structure dominated the planet. Matters would remain largely unchanged in terms of evolutionary development in these so-called prokaryotic cells—the bacteria and archaea—for another billion and a half years.
