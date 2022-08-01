ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools Superintendent Ryan Cunningham is retiring Aug. 31

By Mark Johnson, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dBGRz_0h0jh4YM00

ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie Area Schools Superintendent Ryan Cunningham is retiring after 22 years with the school district.

Cunningham notified the Board of Education last week and informed staff on Monday that he has filed for retirement, effective Aug. 31. He succeeded former Superintendent Wayne Petroelje, who retired in 2010. Cunningham was the Leonard Elementary School principal prior to becoming superintendent.

"I decided it's the right time for me and my family," Cunningham said. "At this point, I'm ready to retire."

Cunningham announced his retirement a little more than a week after an investigative report found he did not intentionally violate any district policy or the law in using school district fuel in his personal vehicles over the course of his 10-year tenure as superintendent.

A community member first made allegations against Cunningham in June, claiming Cunningham had filled his personal vehicle with school district fuel for several years. The Board of Education hired Recon Management to investigate the claims.

Cunningham said he believed he was following a school district policy concerning fuel use that allowed the superintendent to use up to one tank of school fuel when on school business per week.

He has not faced any disciplinary or legal action. According to Cunnigham, he self-reported to the Treasury Department his use of the non-taxed fuel and was informed he needed to pay back the taxes, penalties and interest.

The allegations and investigation had no impact on Cunningham's decision to retire, he said. It's a move he was mulling for months prior to the allegations.

"I hope that after 22 years here, being a loyal and committed employee here, people, in general, will be able to look back and take notice of the good things that we've done," he said.

Cunningham was especially proud of student achievement levels during his tenure, he said, as well as work to obtain grants to pay for improvements to things like technology and school safety infrastructure.

The Board of Education President Eric Jones said Cunningham's decision was not an easy one. Details on a search for a replacement were not yet available.

"This decision by Dr. Cunningham to retire was a tough and personal one, and one that he and I have discussed for some time now," Jones said. "As Dr. Cunningham notified the entire staff just this morning, we as a board are in the beginning stages of finding his replacement and are working through the process."

Contact Mark Johnson at (517) 377-1026 or majohnson2@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByMarkJohnson.

