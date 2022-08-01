High school football is back, and here are some early storylines to consider

At long last, the countdown begins.

Monday marked the first day of official fall practices for Ventura County's high school football teams, with a mere 18 days until Zero Week commences on the 2022 season.

Rio Mesa will be the icebreaker this fall, playing host to Saugus on Aug. 18. The rest of the area's teams kick off Aug. 19, with spotlight openers including Ventura at Simi Valley and Westlake at Pacifica.

What to expect besides another season fraught with drama and intrigue? How about ... relevancy.

There's the newest wave of impact players, a familiar surge of top-notch teams and a long line of contenders for league championships and stirring playoffs runs. So many teams and so much talent are going to matter this fall.

Here's a look at some of the top storylines set to unfold:

THE YEAR OF THE QUARTERBACK

The area has long been renowned for churning out elite quarterbacks — just check out former Newbury Park star Cam Rising currently at Utah — but has there ever been a class this deep?

Yep, it seems like everyone's got a guy.

The headliner could be Ty Dieffenbach of Agoura, a strong-armed senior who stands 6-foot-5 and threw for 2,669 yards and 34 touchdowns a year ago. He capped off an impressive summer by committing to Nevada Las Vegas.

There's a host of big-time talents right with him.

Steele Pizzella of Simi Valley threw for 1,196 yards and 11 touchdowns as a part-time starter as a freshman last fall; Tagg Harrison of Pacifica racked up 1,638 yards and 17 touchdowns as a ninth-grader; and Travis Endicott, a senior who has transferred from Newbury Park to Thousand Oaks, posted 2,453 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2021.

Brody Meyer of Camarillo is now a savvy senior who piled up 2,656 passing yards and 23 touchdowns last season.

Two gifted transfers figure to pile up numbers. Anthony Wolter has joined St. Bonaventure's squad from Alemany and Isaiah Sepand is now at Westlake after moving over from Campbell Hall.

Is there a more ballyhooed quarterback in the county than freshman Brady Smigiel of Newbury Park? Make that the entire Southern Section.

The son of first-year Panthers coach Joe Smigiel is imbued with skills, toughness and competitive fire. He'll make his high school debut Aug. 19 in a road game at Golden Valley.

Two sophomore talents at Ventura and Rio Mesa will likely take big steps this fall. The Cougars' Josh Woodworth is also a top baseball player. The Spartans' JJ Bittner is the son of coach Jim Bittner.

Then there's Oaks Christian, where the Lions have a talented squad anticipating one of three candidates securing the job behind center. In the mix are returnee Luke Eldridge and transfers Devin Tate (from Oxnard) and Nate Bennett (from Village Christian).

STAR POWER

Delon Thompson, St. Bonaventure's powerhouse senior, figures as the county's top running back. He rushed for 1,078 yards and 17 touchdowns in a balanced offense a year ago.

Or is that Caleb Alvary, Simi Valley's stellar senior, who piled up 1,302 rushing yards 17 touchdowns in 2021? Or maybe Johnny Thompson of Oaks Christian, with 929 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior?

Fillmore senior Anthony Chessani forged an impact junior campaign that featured 1,755 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns.

Talent abounds at all positions this fall.

Pacifica sophomore receiver Savion Taylor hauled in 45 receptions for 807 yards and 10 touchdowns as a ninth-grader. Eli Aragon of Oxnard offers intriguing potential.

Oaks Christian's massive Luke Baklenko, the 6-6, 330-pound senior tackle who has committed to Stanford, is likely the region's top offensive lineman.

Rio Mesa cornerback Chance Harrison, St. Bonaventure linebacker Jared Barlow, and Simi Valley defensive end Carson Mott and cornerback Sean Brown are a few of the top-notch defenders that will line up this fall.

THE GREAT LEAGUE SHAKEUP

Brace yourself for the 2022 league races. You might need a refresher course on who's taking on who.

The biggest makeover has come to the former Pacific View and Channel leagues, which have merged and will compete as a nine-team league.

Pacifica, Oxnard, Rio Mesa, Channel Islands, Ventura, Buena, Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos and San Marcos will vie for four guaranteed playoff berths. All nine teams will play a mere two nonleague games before league commences on Sept. 2.

The former three-league configuration composed of the Marmonte, Camino and Canyon leagues have muscled up to form two leagues.

The new-look Marmonte League now features Westake, St. Bonaventure, Oaks Christian, Calabasas and new members Simi Valley and Bishop Diego. That certainly shapes up as the county's most powerhouse circuit.

The Canyon League could be the region's most competitive, with Camarillo, Newbury Park, Thousand Oaks, Moorpark, Agoura, Oak Park and Royal headed for a likely free-for-all.

Consider this fun fact: The area team that looms as the county's top postseason threat could be the third-place finisher in the Marmonte League.

The league winner and second-place entry could be earmarked for the rugged Division 2 playoffs. Certainly no lower that Division 3.

The third-place team just might qualify for Division 4 or 5, and look out. Oaks Christian did that last fall and rolled into the Division 5 championship game.

BIG GAME OF THE YEAR, EARLY EDITION

St. Bonaventure will play host to Pacifica in a nonleague game in Week 1, or Aug. 26.

Why might that be a significant result?

The winner could be propelled toward a regular-season record of 9-1 or 10-0, which should be enough to land it in the Division 2 playoffs.

St. Bonaventure and Simi Valley each finished 10-0 in the regular season last fall and each will placed in Division 2's uber-treacherous postseason. Both lost first-round games.

Loren Ledin is the Prep Editor for The Star. He can be reached at loren.ledin@vcstar.com or 805-437-0285.