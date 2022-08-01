ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA: Rhode Island Gas Prices Down 7 Cents

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
 4 days ago
Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 7 cents from last week ($4.48), averaging $4.41 per gallon. Today’s price is 44 cents lower than a month ago ($4.85), and $1.37 higher than August 1, 2021 ($3.04). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 20 cents higher than the national average.

The national average for a gallon of gas fell to $4.21, down 14 cents since last week. But a slight uptick in gas demand as more people fuel up could end the steady drop in daily pump prices.

“We know that most American drivers have made significant changes in their driving habits to cope with high gas prices,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Government and Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “But with fuel prices locally falling every day, it’s possible that gas demand could rise.”

AAA Northeast’s August 1 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 14 cents lower than last week ($4.35), averaging $4.21 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 63 cents lower than a month ago ($4.84), and $1.04 higher than this day last year ($3.17).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago

Rhode Island $4.41 $4.48 $4.85 $3.04

Massachusetts $4.47 $4.52 $4.88 $3.03

Connecticut $4.34 $4.38 $4.81 $3.16

*Prices as of August 1, 2022

