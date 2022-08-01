Liberty Softball Earns NFCA Academic Awards

www.liberty.edu
Women’s Soccer Earns United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award
Liberty earned the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for its exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2021-22 academic year. The College Team Academic Award recipients are active members of the United Soccer Coaches College Services Program with a composite grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster for the 2021-22 academic year. Liberty was one of eight programs in the ASUN Conference to receive the honor.
Liberty Lacrosse Adds Navy Transfer Loughery
The Liberty lacrosse program has announced the addition of transfer Grace Loughery for the 2022-23 school year. “We are thrilled to announce the addition of Grace to our program,” said Liberty head coach Kelly Nangle. “Grace’s experience of playing at a high level will have an impact on our program immediately. More importantly, her character and leadership abilities will help us continue to grow and build our culture. We are excited to continue rising to new heights!”
Registration open through Aug. 18 for DI, II, III men’s hockey tryouts
Open tryouts for Liberty University’s Division I, II, and III men’s hockey teams for the upcoming 2022-23 seasons in the ACHA (DI and DII) and CHF (DIII) are scheduled the week of Aug. 20-25 at the LaHaye Ice Center. The tryouts will be preceded by new player open...
Newman will light up the night at Liberty lacrosse games, through on-campus ministry
Liberty University men’s lacrosse Head Coach Kyle McQuillan believes the spiritual impact incoming recruit Bennett Newman will have on campus will be even greater than the athleticism he will bring to the game. “The real thing we are excited for about Bennett is that he understands our culture, what’s...
Lowe Joins Men’s Golf Coaching Staff
A long-time member of Liberty’s athletics department is now making the transition to the coaching ranks to join Liberty’s men’s golf program. Flames Head Men’s Golf Coach Jeff Thomas has announced the hiring of Clint Lowe as Liberty’s new assistant men’s golf coach. “I...
Hockey camps develop players athletically and spiritually both on and off the ice
Liberty University’s Summer Hockey Camps for residential and day campers wrapped up in June and July at the LaHaye Ice Center, with players of all ages and skill levels sharpening their games through three days of on- and off-ice sessions. Camps ranged from a co-ed session for players under...
LUSON announces Dr. Tracey Turner as new Chief Nurse Administrator
Liberty University proudly announces Dr. Tracey Turner as the new Chief Nurse Administrator and Interim Dean of the School of Nursing. In her new leadership role, Dr. Turner brings over 25 years of experience in academic and clinical arenas. . “I have had the privilege of working with Dr. Turner...
LUCOM recognizes the Class of 2026 during the annual White Coat Ceremony
On Saturday, July 30, Liberty University’s Center for Music and the Worship Arts was filled with family, friends, and special guests of new Liberty University osteopathic medical students. Recognizing Liberty University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine (LUCOM) class of 2026 and the ninth class of LUCOM, the annual White Coat Ceremony was held with over 160 new students who were presented with the symbolic white coat. The event came after a week-long orientation for the new students and signified the first rite of passage into medical education.
