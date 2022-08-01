Liberty Softball Earns NFCA Academic Awards

The Liberty lacrosse program has announced the addition of transfer Grace Loughery for the 2022-23 school year. “We are thrilled to announce the addition of Grace to our program,” said Liberty head coach Kelly Nangle. “Grace’s experience of playing at a high level will have an impact on our program immediately. More importantly, her character and leadership abilities will help us continue to grow and build our culture. We are excited to continue rising to new heights!”

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO